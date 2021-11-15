Romania’s current account deficit goes up by 46.76% in first 9 months

Stiri Recomandate

Campanie electorală cu scandal la Bălţi. Un panou publicitar din centrul oraşului a devenit mărul discordiei dintre socialişti şi liberali, după ce membrii PL au lipit afişe… [citeste mai departe]

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Monday that the current account balance of payments registered a deficit of €11.5bln during the first 9 months of 2021, increasing by 46.76% compared to €7.836bln in 2020 during the same period, according to Agerpres.… [citeste mai departe]

Astăzi, 15 noiembrie, începe Postul Crăciunului, care ţine 40 de zile, până pe 24 decembrie. În această perioadă de post, credincioşii se pregătesc pentru marea sărbătoare a Naşterii Domnului Iisus Hristos.   Cu această ocazie, artistul Gino, pe numele său… [citeste mai departe]

Acoperirea vaccinală împotriva COVID-19, cu cel puțin o doză, în unitățile administrativ-teritoriale din județul Brașov (la data de 5 noiembrie a.c.). MUNICIPIUL BRAȘOV 41.33 MUNICIPIUL CODLEA 31.29 MUNICIPIUL FĂGĂRAȘ 25.95 MUNICIPIUL SĂCELE 30.39 ORAS GHIMBAV 42.59 ORAS PREDEAL 37.58 ORAS RÂȘNOV 35.89 ORAS… [citeste mai departe]

Liderul deputaţilor USR, Ionuţ Moşteanu, a solicitat, luni, în plen, urgentarea dezbaterii proiectului de lege privind certificatul verde COVID, care se află pe ordinea de zi a forului legislativ,… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Timișoara a anunțat, luni, închiderea traficului rutier pe drumul de legătură între Calea Moșniței și DC 149. Măsura va intra în vigoare din 16 noiembrie (ora 07.00) până în data de 11… [citeste mai departe]

Steve Bannon, un apropiat al fostului preşedinte american Donald Trump, s-a predat luni şi a fost plasat în arest preventiv după ce a fost inculpat pentru refuzul de a fi audiat în Congresul SUA în ancheta privind protestele violente din ianuarie,… [citeste mai departe]

Military divers on Monday, November 15, celebrated the Day of Romanian Military Divers in the military port of Constanta and at the headquarters of Diving Centre 39, according to the Navy Staff HQs (SMFN). After the military ceremonies, dozens of divers took part in a blood donation event. "During the ceremonies,… [citeste mai departe]

Situație… [citeste mai departe]

 Prim-vicepreşedintele PSD Sorin Grindeanu a precizat, întrebat ce funcţie îşi doreşte mai mult PSD, cea de premier sau conducerea Ministerului Finanţelor, că social-democraţii… [citeste mai departe]


The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Monday that the current account balance of payments registered a deficit of €11.5bln during the first 9 months of 2021, increasing by 46.76% compared to €7.836bln in 2020 during the same period, according to Agerpres. "The balance of goods and the balance of primary income recorded deficits

BVB’s financing rounds exceed E1.5bln in the first 10 months

14:51, 15.11.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Monday that the financing rounds carried out through BVB exceeded E1.5bln and it stated that in the first ten months of the year, 25 bond issues, 9 new government securities issues and 19 share issues were listed, according to a press release.  “The total…

Current account deficit goes up by 46.76%, during first 9 months of 2021

13:25, 15.11.2021 - The current account balance of payments has registered a deficit of 11.5 billion Euro, during the first 9 months of 2021, going up by 46.76% when comparing to the similar period of 2020, according to a press release sent by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) to AGERPRES on Monday. "During the period…

Romania’s Central Bank FX reserves fall to E39.8bln in October

15:31, 01.11.2021 - The National Bank of Romania (NBR) announced on Monday that its foreign exchange reserves excluding gold, totalled E39.843bln at the end of October 2021 compared to E41.216bln in the previous month, according to a press release. That Central Bank stated that the foreign exchange inflows amounted to…

Romania’s budget deficit narrows to 3.77% of GDP in the first 9 months of 2021

14:30, 26.10.2021 - Romania‘s Ministry of Finance announced the country’s consolidated budget for the first nine months of 2021 amounted to a deficit of RON 44.3bln (3.77% of the projected 2021 GDP), compared to the deficit of RON 67.3bln (6.37% of GDP) recorded in the same period of 2020,  according to See News.  The…

Romania’s trade deficit increased to E14bln in the first 8 months

15:16, 11.10.2021 - Romania‘s National Institute of Statistics (INS) stated on Monday that the country’s trade deficit rose by E3.08bln year-on-year in the first eight months of 2021 to an estimated E14.6bln, according to See News.  “Exports increased by an annual 24.4% and imports rose 24.9% on the year in January-August,”…

Romania’s current account deficit increased in the first 7 months to EUR 9 bln

18:15, 13.09.2021 - The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Monday that Romania’s current account deficit in January-July increased to EUR 9,057bln, compared to the same period last year of EUR 5,350bln, according to a press release.  The report shows that the deficits on trade in goods and on primary income increased…

Balance-of-payments current account deficit - up 9.057bn euros in first 7 months

14:16, 13.09.2021 - The the balance-of-payments current account registered in the first seven months of the current year a deficit of 9.057 billion euros, increasing by 69.29% compared to the one reported in January - July 2020, of 5.350 billion euros, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) informs on Monday. In its structure,…

Romania’s budget gap narrows to 2.89%/GDP in the first 7 months

15:30, 27.08.2021 - Romania‘s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that the country’s consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 2.89% of the projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first seven months of the year, compared to a gap of 4.71% of GDP in 2020, according to See News.  The government spent approximately…


