Romania’s current account deficit goes up by 46.76% in first 9 months

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Monday that the financing rounds carried out through BVB exceeded E1.5bln and it stated that in the first ten months of the year, 25 bond issues, 9 new government securities issues and 19 share issues were listed, according to a press release. “The total…

- The current account balance of payments has registered a deficit of 11.5 billion Euro, during the first 9 months of 2021, going up by 46.76% when comparing to the similar period of 2020, according to a press release sent by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) to AGERPRES on Monday. "During the period…

- The National Bank of Romania (NBR) announced on Monday that its foreign exchange reserves excluding gold, totalled E39.843bln at the end of October 2021 compared to E41.216bln in the previous month, according to a press release. That Central Bank stated that the foreign exchange inflows amounted to…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Finance announced the country’s consolidated budget for the first nine months of 2021 amounted to a deficit of RON 44.3bln (3.77% of the projected 2021 GDP), compared to the deficit of RON 67.3bln (6.37% of GDP) recorded in the same period of 2020, according to See News. The…

- Romania‘s National Institute of Statistics (INS) stated on Monday that the country’s trade deficit rose by E3.08bln year-on-year in the first eight months of 2021 to an estimated E14.6bln, according to See News. “Exports increased by an annual 24.4% and imports rose 24.9% on the year in January-August,”…

- The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Monday that Romania’s current account deficit in January-July increased to EUR 9,057bln, compared to the same period last year of EUR 5,350bln, according to a press release. The report shows that the deficits on trade in goods and on primary income increased…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that the country’s consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 2.89% of the projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first seven months of the year, compared to a gap of 4.71% of GDP in 2020, according to See News. The government spent approximately…