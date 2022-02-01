Romanian team athletes at Beijing 2022 Olympics sign walls of Olympic Truce

Stiri Recomandate

Ce se mai întâmplă prin oraș: Un băimărean beat a rămas suspendat cu mașina într-o grămadă de zăpadă

La data de 30 ianuarie, la ora 23.40, polițiștii Biroului Rutier Baia Mare au fost sesizați prin apel 112 despre faptul că un bărbat de 39 de ani din oraș ar fi condus un autoturism… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă escrocherie a apărut pe WhatsApp. La ce tip de mesaje trebuie să fiți atenți

O nouă escrocherie a apărut pe WhatsApp. La ce tip de mesaje trebuie să fiți atenți O nouă înșelătorie a apărut pe WhatsApp. Hackerii au dat lovitura în alte țări, iar escrocheria poate ajunge oricând şi în România. Un bărbat… [citeste mai departe]

Incredibil! Administrația Fritz ne anunță că plătește 300.000 de lei pe consultanță pentru pregătirea unui concurs de soluții pentru transformarea Pieței Victoriei – anunțul vine chiar în ziua în care a fost deschisă oferta pentru consultanță

 … [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii ies din nou în stradă, presiunea pe Guvernul Ciucă crește! Ei acuză că solicitările lor au rămas la nivel de vorbe și nu au fost puse în aplicare

Polițiștii ies din nou în stradă! Miercuri, începând cu orele 10.30,… [citeste mai departe]

170 de ani de la naşterea dramaturgului I.L. Caragiale. Articole din Telegraful, Ghimpele sau Claponul, expuse la Biblioteca Academiei

Manuscrise ale operelor lui I.L. Caragiale, ediţii princeps, corespondenţa sa cu personalităţi culturale şi literare ale timpului,… [citeste mai departe]

Unde se distribuie apa potabilă în municipiul Bacău

Cetățenii municipiului Bacău pot să ridice bidoane cu apă potabilă de la următoarele puncte de distribuție: 1) Biserica ”Fericitul Ieremia”- str. Digul Bârnat , nr. 4; 2) Direcția de Asistență Socială a Municipiului Bacău – str. Ștefan cel Mare nr. 17A; 3) Poliția Locală a Municipiului Bacău… [citeste mai departe]

Accident cu doi raniti in Amati. Cum s-a intamplat ?

Un bărbat de 39 de ani, din Amați, aflat la volanul unui autoturism, nu s-a asigurat la efectuarea virajului la stânga, fiind acroșat de un autoturism condus de un bărbat, de 60 de ani, din Hrip. Accidentul a avut loc luni, 31 ianuarie, în Amati. În urma impactului, a rezultat ranirea ușoară a soferului… [citeste mai departe]

Municipiul Piatra-Neamţ a intrat în competiţia europeană pentru a deveni unul din cele 100 oraşe inteligente şi neutre climatic

Municipiul Piatra-Neamţ a intrat în competiţia europeană pentru a deveni unul din cele 100 de oraşe inteligente şi neutre din punct de… [citeste mai departe]

Ultima șansă pentru salvarea viermilor de mătase românești

Guvernul înființează, prin HG, Stațiunea Stațiunea de Cercetări Sericicole Băneasa București prin reorganizarea Societății Comerciale «Sericarom» – S.A., motivând că, doar prin desemnarea acesteia ca instituție publică cu personalitate juridică, se poate salva fondul sericicol… [citeste mai departe]

Proiect de incluziune socială pentru 1.300 de persoane din 10 localităţi

Aproximativ 1.300 de persoane din Satu Mare, aflate în situaţii de vulnerabilitate, vor beneficia în următoarele opt luni de programe educaţionale, de sănătate şi de integrare pe piaţa forţei de muncă, în cadrul unui proiect de incluziune socială dezvoltat… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian team athletes at Beijing 2022 Olympics sign walls of Olympic Truce

Publicat:
Romanian team athletes at Beijing 2022 Olympics sign walls of Olympic Truce

The athletes who will represent Romania at the 2022 signed, on Tuesday, on the walls of the , shows the official Facebook page of the and .

"The year of the tiger has begun today. returns to the hosts of the Beijing 2022 Olympics! On the day the walls were inaugurated in the three Olympic villages in Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, symbolically called by the Chinese the "Light of Peace," the 'tricolor' athletes have already put their signature on the wall that has the shape of a Chinese

