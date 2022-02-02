Romanian seaports report record 2021 freight traffic Romanian seaports have reported a total freight traffic in 2021 of 67.5 million tonnes, up 11.77% on 60.3 million tonnes in 2020, a record high in the freight traffic history of Romanian seaports, the Constanta National Seaport Administration Corporation (CNAPM) reported on Wednesday, Agerpres reports. Previous record high traffic was 62.3 million tonnes in 1988, 61.8 million tonnes in 2008, and 66.6 million tonnes in 2019.



Cereals accounted for the largest share of the freight traffic.



Cereals accounted for the largest share of the freight traffic.

