Romanian seaports report record 2021 freight traffic

Publicat:
Romanian seaports report record 2021 freight traffic

Romanian seaports have reported a total freight traffic in 2021 of 67.5 million tonnes, up 11.77% on 60.3 million tonnes in 2020, a record high in the freight traffic history of Romanian seaports, the Constanta National Seaport Administration Corporation (CNAPM) reported on Wednesday, Agerpres reports. Previous record high traffic was 62.3 million tonnes in 1988, 61.8 million tonnes in 2008, and 66.6 million tonnes in 2019.

Cereals accounted for the largest share of the freight traffic.

"In the total traffic, the largest share, of 37.3%, is held by cereals, followed by crude…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Industrial production prices up 2.1pct in December 2021

10:15, 02.02.2022 - Total industrial production prices (domestic and foreign market) rose 2.1pct in December 2021 against the previous month, according to data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports. Compared to the same month in 2020, industrial production prices increased…

Double number of COVID-19 cases, compared to the previous day - 16,760; 70 deaths in the past 24hrs

11:40, 18.01.2022 - A total of 16,760 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the past 24 hours, double compared to the figure recorded the previous day, and 70 deaths have been reported, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday. "According to the data available at the CNCCI…

President Iohannis signs decrees accrediting two Romanian ambassadors

17:06, 05.01.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decrees accrediting two Romanian ambassadors. The two ambassadors are Stelian Stoian - Ambassador, Head of Romania's Permanent Mission to the international organizations in Vienna and Monica-Mihaela Stirbu - Romania's Ambassador to the Federal…

Romania’s Blue Air to cancel some routes in Jan, Feb due to low demand

17:25, 29.12.2021 - Romanian low-cost carrier Blue Air announced on Wednesday that it will cancel some of its flights scheduled for January and February due to low demand caused by new Covid-19 restrictions imposed in some European countries, according to See News. “Passengers have adopted a cautious behavior during this…

Romanian lawmakers table vote on Covid-19 pass law immediately after Christmas

11:10, 23.12.2021 - The leaders of the Romanian ruling coalition decided on Wednesday to promote in Parliament the draft law on the Covid-19 pass, proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and vote on it in the ordinary session, between Christmas and New Year, political sources told HotNews.ro. “During the next two…

Citu: I think it is not a normal behavior on part of Romanian state to come today to penalize companies

16:50, 08.12.2021 - Senate President, Liberal leader Florin Citu, declared on Wednesday, before the coalition meeting, that he does not understand why the Romanian state must "penalize" with a tax the multinational companies, given they paid in advance to the state budget at a time of crisis, "when the economy was closed."…

GCS: 1,279 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the past 24hrs; 100 deaths

11:31, 08.12.2021 - A number of 1,279 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours and 100 deaths, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. ''According to the data available at the CNCCI level on December 8, 2021, at 10.00 am, within 24 hours, 1,279 cases of people with SARS-CoV-2…

Antibiotice business turnover advances 21pct in first nine months of 2021

09:46, 10.11.2021 - Antibiotice Iasi has reported a net business turnover for the first nine months of 2021 of 247.83 million lei, up 21% y-o-y, according to data submitted on Wednesday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), agerpres reports. The company says it is a world leader in the production of the active substance…


