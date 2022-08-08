Romanian, Norwegian SMEs attend social dialogue promotion event Public administration officials and representatives of employers' organisations of SMEs from Romania and Norway have participated in a social dialogue promotion event. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

Politica de confidențialitate BACK TO TOP DESPRE BACK TO TOP DESPRE Exclusivitați și documente incendiare. Echipa stiripesurse.ro… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian swimmer Aissia Claudia Prisecariu won the silver medal in the 200m backstroke on Tuesday in Banska Bystrica (Slovakia), at the 16th summer edition of the Youth Olympic Festival European (FOTE 2022). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- Romanian duo Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik/Gabriela Lee on Monday advanced to the quarter-finals of the doubles event at the 251,750-USD Poland Open WTA 250 tennis tournament after defeating Hungary's Reka Jani/Adrienn Nagy 6-4 4-6 10-6. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- Librarian Avram Iancu of Petrosani, who has recently become the first Romanian to swim across the Bristol Channel, told AGERPRES on Friday that his success took place under harsh circumstances caused by very strong currents. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- Romanian tennis players Irina Bara and Andreea Priscariu have qualified for the round of 16 in the ITF tournament in Rome, on Wednesday, competition equipped with prizes worth 60,000 dollars. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- Romanian tennis player Simona Halep on Friday withdrew from the 203,024 euro WTA 250 Bad Homburg Open tournament before the singles semi-final against Canadian Bianca Andreescu, according to WTA. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- 17-year-old Romanian swimmer David Popovici on Monday evening won the gold medal in the men's 200m freestyle event at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest, clocking in at 1 min 43.21 seconds. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- The traditional fair of Romanian potters, Cocosul de Hurez, opens its gates again this weekend to lovers of authentic traditional art in a jubilee edition to be attneded by over 130 craftspeople from Romania and abroad. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- A number of 47 Romanian citizens, resident in Italy, requested and received the necessary certificates to be able to register their candidacy for the local elections in this country, informs the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…