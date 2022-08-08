Romanian, Norwegian SMEs attend social dialogue promotion event

Stiri Recomandate

Un bărbat din Ipotești are dosar penal după ce a fost pârât de un prieten că șofează băut la volan prin municipiul Suceava

La data de 7 august  orele 23:05, Poliția mun. Suceava a fost sesizată cu privire la faptul că pe strada Universității din Suceava circulă… [citeste mai departe]

Dr. Mihai Craiu: În cazul copiilor cu Covid, opriți imediat orice tratamente aberante cu antibiotice luate de pe net. Ce medicamente folosim în aceste cazuri?

În ultimele două-trei săptămâni, mulți copii au fost infectați cu Sars-Cov-2.… [citeste mai departe]

Weekend prelungit: minivacanță de trei zile, la finalul acestei săptămâni. Tradiții și obiceiuri de Sfânta Maria Mare

Weekend prelungit: minivacanță de trei zile, la finalul acestei săptămâni. Tradiții și obiceiuri de Sfânta Maria Mare La finalul acestei săptămâni, românii… [citeste mai departe]

Noua uniformă propusă pentru Armata Rusiei seamănă cu cea nazistă - FOTO

Rusia ar putea să schimbe uniforma soldaților, iar modelele propuse stârnesc discuții aprinse pe rețelele de socializare. Unii dintre internauți susțin că modelul de uniformă propus de Institutul de Artă Industrială din Moscova seamănă cu cel nazist.… [citeste mai departe]

Antena 1: Salina Turda, o oază de răcoare (VIDEO-ȘTIRE)

Turiștii au luat cu asalt Salina Turda în acest week-end, unul în care temperatura caniculară de circa 33 de grade a fost anihilată de cele 12 grade din interiorul Salinei. ”Aşa se face că salina Turda a fost vizitată duminică de mii de turişti veniţi din toate colţurile ţării. În subteran,… [citeste mai departe]

Şoferul autocarului implicat în accidentul din Bulgaria, în urma căruia au murit trei români, arestat preventiv. Procurorii se temeau să nu fugă din ţară

Şoferul autocarului implicat în tragicul accident din Bulgaria, soldat cu pierderea… [citeste mai departe]

Un autoturism a intrat într-o trotinetă electrică pe care se aflau doi minori, la Gura Humorului. Un copil de 7 ani a fost rănit

În ziua de 7 august în jurul orelor 15:30, un bărbat de 55 ani, din orașul Gura Humorului, în timp ce conducea autoturismul pe str. Rozelor… [citeste mai departe]

Noi variante pentru admiterea la colegii naționale și examenul de Bacalaureat. Cîmpeanu: subiectul este în continuare deschis

Noi variante pentru admiterea la colegii naționale și examenul de Bacalaureat. Cîmpeanu: subiectul este în continuare deschis La admiterea la… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep s-a calificat în turul doi la Toronto. Şi-a asigurat un cec de peste 17.000 dolari

Jucătoarea română de tenis Simona Halep s-a calificat, luni, în runda a doua a turneului WTA 1.000 de la Toronto, dotat cu premii totale de 2.527.250 de dolari, după ce a dispus de croata Donna Vekic cu 6-0,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum fierbi ouăle ca să nu li se crape coaja. Trucul care poate fi de folos oricărei gospodine

Omleta, ouăle ochi sau ouăle fierte sunt cele mai populare variante pentru micul dejun. Cei mai mulți români aleg să mănânce ouă dimineața fiindcă e foarte ușor să le prepari, sunt foarte gustoase și pot fi combinate… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian, Norwegian SMEs attend social dialogue promotion event

Publicat:
Romanian, Norwegian SMEs attend social dialogue promotion event

Public administration officials and representatives of employers' organisations of SMEs from Romania and Norway have participated in a social dialogue promotion event.

