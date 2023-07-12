Romanian, Bulgarian Defense ministers sign letter of intent for setting up R-SOCC

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania has a much superior endowment in the field of defence, troops are increasingly better prepared and we are also working on the infrastructure in our military bases that are relevant for NATO, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday.He stated, in Vilnius, where he is participating in the…

- Consilierul prezidențial Bogdan Aurescu a vorbit la telefon cu adjunctul șefului administrației prezidențiale ucrainene, Ihor Jovkva. Cei doi oficiali au discutat despre sprijinul occidental pentru Ucraina, in condițiile in care Volodimir Zelenski cere garanții de securitate pentru țara sa.

- The Electrica Group, through the operator Distributie Energie Electrica Romania (DEER), attracted non-refundable European financing, through the Modernization Fund, in the amount of 57 million euros.According to a company's release, the amount represents 80% of the eligible expenses for four investment…

- Romania will support Ukraine as long as necessary and without time constraints, President Klaus Iohannis said after meeting his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Bucharest on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. As part of Steinmeier’s state visit from Wednesday to Friday, the two discussed…

- Minister of National Defence Angel Tilvar met on Wednesday with the ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Bucharest, Andrew Noble, and the discussions included the security situation in the Black Sea region, in the context of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine.The…

- Agenda de discuții a inclus subiecte referitoare la situația de securitate din regiunea Marii Negre, in contextul razboiului de agresiune al Rusiei in Ucraina, cooperarea in cadrul Alianței Nord-Atlantice din perspectiva apropiatului Summit NATO de la Vilnius, aspecte curente și de perspectiva referitoare…

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

- President Iohannis: We must never forget courage, sacrifice of those whom we owe existence as independent nation.President Klaus Iohannis, on Wednesday, delivered a message on the occasion of National Independence Day, proclaimed 146 years ago and which paved the way for the completion of national…