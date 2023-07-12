Romanian, Bulgarian Defense ministers sign letter of intent for setting up R-SOCC

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO. Motociclete noi în dotarea Poliției Locale, la Timișoara

VIDEO. Motociclete noi în dotarea Poliției Locale, la Timișoara

Intervenții mai rapide pentru polițiștii locali de la Serviciul Rutier din cadrul Direcției Poliției Locale Timișoara. Oamenii legii folosesc trei motociclete noi în patrulare și pentru deplasarea la intervenții, pentru ca timpii de reacție să fie scurtați consistent.… [citeste mai departe]

O persoană a fost rănită după ce o instalație de exhaustare a luat foc (foto)

O persoană a fost rănită după ce o instalație de exhaustare a luat foc (foto)

Un incendiu a izbucnit miercuri dimineață la instalația de exhaustare a unei societăți comerciale din localitatea arădeană Șofronea. La fața locului au intervenit pompierii militari ai Detașamentului Arad cu două autospeciale de stingere… [citeste mai departe]

Profesorii nu trebuie să completeze nicio cerere pentru prima didactică de 1.500 de lei

Profesorii nu trebuie să completeze nicio cerere pentru prima didactică de 1.500 de lei

Marius Nistor, președintele Federației Sindicatelor din Educație „Spiru Haret”, a declarat pentru Edupedu.ro că profesorii nu trebuie să completeze nicio cerere pentru prima didactică de 1.500 de lei. Pe grupurile profesorilor… [citeste mai departe]

Familie de români din Italia, lovită de o tragedie cumplită. Copiii de 6 și 7 ani, găsiți morți într-un bazin de irigații

Familie de români din Italia, lovită de o tragedie cumplită. Copiii de 6 și 7 ani, găsiți morți într-un bazin de irigații

Din primele informații, micuții au profitat de faptul că părinții lor se odihneau și au decis să fugă din casă, relatează Rotalianul.Părinții… [citeste mai departe]

Locul din România care i-a înnebunit pe americani. Este de o frumusețe rară, dar puțini oameni merg acolo

Locul din România care i-a înnebunit pe americani. Este de o frumusețe rară, dar puțini oameni merg acolo

Dacă ești un pasionat de natură, turism și frumos, este imposibil să nu fi ajuns măcar odată aici, în locul din România care și pe americanii de la CNN i-a înnebunit. Toți care au… [citeste mai departe]

Sportivii brașoveni de la CS Karate JKA România participă la Campionatul Mondial de Karate din Scoția

Sportivii brașoveni de la CS Karate JKA România participă la Campionatul Mondial de Karate din Scoția

Sportivii Clubului Karate JKA din Romania au plecat, la începutul săptămânii, in Scotia pentru a participa la Campionatul Mondial de Karate din acest an. Competiția se va desfășura în perioada… [citeste mai departe]

Tîlvăr a semnat Declarația privind formalizarea Coaliției de antrenare a forțelor aeriene ucrainene

Tîlvăr a semnat Declarația privind formalizarea Coaliției de antrenare a forțelor aeriene ucrainene

Ministrul Apărării Naționale, Angel Tîlvăr, a semnat, în marja Summit-ului NATO de la Vilnius, Declarația comună privind formalizarea Coaliției de antrenare a forțelor aeriene ale Ucrainei, în… [citeste mai departe]

Angajaţii din sănătate protestează din nou în Piaţa Victoriei

Angajaţii din sănătate protestează din nou în Piaţa Victoriei

Sindicaliştii din sănătate protestează din nou în Piaţa Victoriei din Capitală, începând cu ora 11:00, informează Federaţia ‘Solidaritatea Sanitară’. ‘Continuând seria protestelor declanşate în urmă cu două luni, Federaţia ‘Solidaritatea Sanitară’ anunţă desfăşurarea… [citeste mai departe]

Topul celor mai bune filme europene ale secolului XXI

Topul celor mai bune filme europene ale secolului XXI

Jurnaliștii de cultură de la publicația  Euronews  au realizat un clasament al celor mai bune filme europene de vizionat în această vară. Topul a fost realizat pe baza câtorva reguli: niciun regizor să nu apară de două ori în listă, să fie luate în considerare doar lungmetrajele, iar producțiile… [citeste mai departe]

Sindicaliștii din Solidaritatea Sanitară protestează în Capitală

Sindicaliștii din Solidaritatea Sanitară protestează în Capitală

Sindicaliştii din Sănătate protestează din nou în Piaţa Victoriei din Capitală, începând cu ora 11:00, informează Federaţia “Solidaritatea Sanitară”.“Continuând seria protestelor declanşate în urmă cu două luni, Federaţia ‘Solidaritatea Sanitară’ anunţă desfăşurarea… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian, Bulgarian Defense ministers sign letter of intent for setting up R-SOCC

Publicat:
Romanian, Bulgarian Defense ministers sign letter of intent for setting up R-SOCC

In a meeting held on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, National Defense Minister Angel Tilvar and his Bulgarian counterpart signed the letter of intent for the joint establishment of a Regional Special Operations Component Command (R-SOCC), the informed on Wednesday.

Tilvar highlighted the excellent Romania - Bulgaria defense cooperation at bilateral, allied and European level. He also thanked his Bulgarian counterpart for Sofia's constant commitment to regional security and for participating with troops in the projects carried out in Romania under the…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


