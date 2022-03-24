Stiri Recomandate

Romanian banking sector is not exposed to risks associated with conflict in Ukraine

Publicat:
Romanian banking sector is not exposed to risks associated with conflict in Ukraine

banking sector is not directly exposed to the risks associated with the conflict in Ukraine, and the attracted deposits amount to a modest value for our system, of 17.9 million lei for Russia and 40.7 million lei for Ukraine, , vice president of the of Romania (BNR), said on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

President Iohannis: NATO does not desire military conflict with Russia

20:50, 17.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Thursday, that imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine cannot be done practically, as NATO does not desire a military conflict with the Russian Federation, mentioning that Romania has rallied to this clear position. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

'Together with refugees from Ukraine', humanitarian campaign organized by National Library, Museum of Horrors of Communism

13:45, 10.03.2022 - The National Library and the Museum of Horrors of Communism in Romania are organizing, starting Thursday, the humanitarian campaign "Together with the refugees from Ukraine." Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Poll: AUR down, PNL up in voting intention poll after Ukraine war starts

15:55, 09.03.2022 - The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) has fallen on the third place in the Romanian voters' intentions, while the Social Democratic Party (PSD) continues to lead the ranking of voting intentions, and the National Liberal Party (PNL) has returned on the second place, according to an INSCOP…

PM Ciuca says Romania spent 51 million RON since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine

17:10, 05.03.2022 - Romania has spent 51 million RON so far since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, and next week the documents will be submitted to Brussels to start settlements, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Saturday, after the Cabinet meeting. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

President Iohannis, UNHCR head Grandi discuss support for Ukrainians and Republic of Moldova

17:25, 03.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Thursday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, with whom he discussed the support given to refugees from Ukraine, but also to the Republic of Moldova, faced with a massive influx of Ukrainians…

Ukrainian Orthodox Vicariate in Romania: We are together in prayer with all the citizens of Ukraine

11:26, 01.03.2022 - “We call on reason and wisdom. We are constantly praying for an end to the conflict,” the representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Vicariate in Romania wrote on Thursday regarding the situation in Ukraine. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Pres. Iohannis: Romania is prepared for any economic and humanitarian consequences

13:00, 24.02.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that Romania is prepared for any sort of economic and humanitarian consequences that could be generated by an eventual long-term conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

President Iohannis: Romania will not be drawn into military conflict in Ukraine

13:00, 24.02.2022 - Romania will not be drawn into the military conflict in Ukraine and Romanians must not fear for their safety, stated, on Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…


