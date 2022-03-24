Romanian banking sector is not exposed to risks associated with conflict in Ukraine

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Thursday, that imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine cannot be done practically, as NATO does not desire a military conflict with the Russian Federation, mentioning that Romania has rallied to this clear position.

The National Library and the Museum of Horrors of Communism in Romania are organizing, starting Thursday, the humanitarian campaign "Together with the refugees from Ukraine."

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) has fallen on the third place in the Romanian voters' intentions, while the Social Democratic Party (PSD) continues to lead the ranking of voting intentions, and the National Liberal Party (PNL) has returned on the second place, according to an INSCOP…

Romania has spent 51 million RON so far since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, and next week the documents will be submitted to Brussels to start settlements, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Saturday, after the Cabinet meeting.

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Thursday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, with whom he discussed the support given to refugees from Ukraine, but also to the Republic of Moldova, faced with a massive influx of Ukrainians…

"We call on reason and wisdom. We are constantly praying for an end to the conflict," the representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Vicariate in Romania wrote on Thursday regarding the situation in Ukraine.

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that Romania is prepared for any sort of economic and humanitarian consequences that could be generated by an eventual long-term conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Agerpres reports.

Romania will not be drawn into the military conflict in Ukraine and Romanians must not fear for their safety, stated, on Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis, Agerpres reports.