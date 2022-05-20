Romanian ambassador in Washington, US Secretary of Homeland Security talk on Visa Waiver

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Elena Udrea will be brought to Romania after the decision of a Bulgarian court regarding her extradition remains final, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, declared on Tuesday.

Romanian farmers in areas suitable for irrigation will have access to water earlier this year than in other years, given that there was a dearth of rainfall over the winter, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Chesnoiu said on Wednesday.

The Government has approved an Emergency Ordinance on Wednesday that provides a 7.5 billion RON financing for small and medium size enterprises in construction, agriculture, production and intermediary areas, the Minister of Finance Adrian Caciu announced.

"We Are One", a charity concert in support of Ukrainian refugees, will be organised on Saturday at the National Arena in Bucharest.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) believes that the national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, should ask his party colleague leading the Ministry of Energy to urgently present the draft emergency ordinance halting increases in prices on the Romanian energy market.

Romania's ambassador to the United States of America, Andrei Muraru, announces that through the fundraising campaign initiated by the diplomatic mission, 100,000 dollars were raised for the Ukrainian refugees.

Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu declared on Tuesday that the Romanian authorities are prepared for a larger wave of refugees from Ukraine, and considering that this a poor population, it will remain on the Romanian territory, because many will not afford to travel to other countries.

Romania's citizens are well protected, and the security of Romania is guaranteed, said, on Friday, Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, Agerpres reports.