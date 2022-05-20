Romanian ambassador in Washington, US Secretary of Homeland Security talk on Visa Waiver

Stiri Recomandate

Doi morți după ciocnirea dintre o mașină și o motocicletă, pe o șosea din Timiș

Grav accident de circulație astăzi, pe DN68, la aproximativ 10 kilometri de Lugoj, în zona „Ana Lugojana”. Conform IPJ Timiș, „un bărbat de 71 de ani, aflat la volanul unui autoturism, a pătruns pe DN 68 A ieșind din parcarea… [citeste mai departe]

Cristinel Dragomir, invitat la ZIUA-n amiaza mare: Cum ar gestiona situatia haosului produs de santierele interminabile din Constanta

Fostul vicepresedinte al Consiliului Judetean Constanta, Cristinel Dragomir, care l a secondat, alaturi de Cristian Darie, pe Nicusor… [citeste mai departe]

Un preot din Teleorman a omorât o femeie în parcare la Afi Mall Cotroceni (VIDEO)

Un preot din Teleorman a omorât o femeie de 29 de ani în parcare la Afi Mall Cotroceni. “Prietenaș, poți să mă omori, că n-am ce să fac”, i-a spus preotul soțului victimei. Preotul conducea un SUV cu viteză foarte mare. Autoturismul în… [citeste mai departe]

(foto) Cum arată cea mai scumpă mașină din lume, care s-a vândut cu 135 de milioane de euro în Germania

Cea mai scumpă mașină din lume s-a vândut luna aceasta la o licitație din Germania cu suma amețitoare de 135 de milioane de euro. Mașina, un Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe, din… [citeste mai departe]

Sondaj: Zelenski desemnat „cea mai influentă persoană”

Președintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, a ajuns pe primul loc în sondajul Time100 din 2022, în care cititorii votează pentru persoanele care, în opinia lor, ar trebui să figureze pe lista celor mai influente persoane ale anului, întocmită de revista Time, scrie BBC. În total,… [citeste mai departe]

FURT DE PROPORȚII în Capitală. Suspectul riscă până la 10 ani de pușcărie (VIDEO)

Riscă să petreacă după gratii până la 10 ani. Vorbim despre un bărbat de 36 de ani, din raionul Soroca, care ar fi furat dintr-un depozit din Capitală, un vehicul, care avea în remorcă butelii cu propan și acetilenă, un generator… [citeste mai departe]

Proiect legislativ: Scutirea platei impozitului și contribuțiilor sociale timp de 6 luni pentru nomazii digitali

Străinii care lucrează din România pentru o companie din afara țarii vor fi scutiți de la plata impozitului și contribuțiilor sociale 6 luni, potrivit unui proiect legislativ… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie i-a strecurat un bilețel unui angajat de la KFC. Câteva ore mai târziu, iubitul femeii era arestat de polițiști

Un angajat al unui restaurant KFC din Memphis, SUA, a trebuit să facaă față mai mult decât aglomerației de la cină duminică seara, când o clientă i-a… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful ANAF, despre introducerea impozitului progresiv: Instituția se poate adapta la orice schimbare legislativă şi ar avea nevoie de şase luni

Preşedintele Agenţiei Naţionale de Administrare Fiscală (ANAF), Lucian Ovidiu Heiuş, a afirmat că angajaţii… [citeste mai departe]

Sorin Oprescu, primele declarații după ce a fost arestat în Grecia

“Sunt bine, deocamdată”, au fost primele vorbe pe care le-a spus Sorin Oprescu astăzi, jurnaliștilor, după ce a ieșit din sala de judecată din Atena. „Sunt bine, deocamdată…Încă zece zile, aștept răspuns. Am făcut apel”, a spus, azi, Sorin Oprescu, fostul primar… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian ambassador in Washington, US Secretary of Homeland Security talk on Visa Waiver

Publicat:
Romania's ambassador to the USA, and the Minister of , , had a meeting with the US Secretary of , , the talks being about Romania's accession to the program.

IntMin Bode: Elena Udrea will be brought to Romania after decision on extradition remains final

18:16, 19.04.2022 - Elena Udrea will be brought to Romania after the decision of a Bulgarian court regarding her extradition remains final, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, declared on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Romanian farmers to get access to irrigation water earlier than in other years

11:55, 30.03.2022 - Romanian farmers in areas suitable for irrigation will have access to water earlier this year than in other years, given that there was a dearth of rainfall over the winter, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Chesnoiu said on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Government approves ordinance regarding Romanian economy financing with 7.5 billion RON

17:30, 16.03.2022 - The Government has approved an Emergency Ordinance on Wednesday that provides a 7.5 billion RON financing for small and medium size enterprises in construction, agriculture, production and intermediary areas, the Minister of Finance Adrian Caciu announced. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

We Are One: Armin Van Buuren, Tom Odell, Romanian artists to perform in support of Ukraine refugees

12:50, 11.03.2022 - "We Are One", a charity concert in support of Ukrainian refugees, will be organised on Saturday at the National Arena in Bucharest. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

PSD urges PNL's Citu to ask energy minister to urgently present energy price regulations

15:00, 09.03.2022 - The Social Democratic Party (PSD) believes that the national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, should ask his party colleague leading the Ministry of Energy to urgently present the draft emergency ordinance halting increases in prices on the Romanian energy market. Fii…

Romania's ambassador to USA: We gathered over 100,000 dollars for Ukrainian refugees

21:40, 02.03.2022 - Romania's ambassador to the United States of America, Andrei Muraru, announces that through the fundraising campaign initiated by the diplomatic mission, 100,000 dollars were raised for the Ukrainian refugees. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

DefMin Dincu deems Romanian authorities prepared for larger wave of refugees from Ukraine

22:45, 01.03.2022 - Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu declared on Tuesday that the Romanian authorities are prepared for a larger wave of refugees from Ukraine, and considering that this a poor population, it will remain on the Romanian territory, because many will not afford to travel to other countries.…

IntMin Bode: Romanians are well protected, the security of Romania is guaranteed

13:31, 25.02.2022 - Romania's citizens are well protected, and the security of Romania is guaranteed, said, on Friday, Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…


