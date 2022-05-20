Romanian ambassador in Washington, US Secretary of Homeland Security talk on Visa Waiver

Romanian ambassador in Washington, US Secretary of Homeland Security talk on Visa WaiverPublicat:
Romania's ambassador to the USA, Andrei Muraru and the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, had a meeting with the US Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, the talks being about Romania's accession to the Visa Waiver program.
