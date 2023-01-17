Romanian Academy's Dalles conferences to open oficially on Jan 19, with Ioan-Aurel Pop as keynote speaker

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Thick fog on Thursday hampered airplane takeoffs and landings at Stefan cel Mare Airport in Suceava for the third consecutive day, with 17 flights being cancelled or diverted to other airports, told Agerpres.

Pomul de Craciun din orașul ucrainean Nikolaiev a fost realizat de voluntari din plase de camuflaj.

The history of the European economy, when we imported cheap energy and raw materials from Russia, is over, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday in Bucharest, told Agerpres.

The Government and the authorities in Bucharest continue to express confidence that the vote to be given in Thursday's JHA Council will be a positive one, in favour of Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the gov't sitting, told Agerpres.

The communist regime in Romania was "a criminal" one, "an executioner" of the Romanian people, which led to the moral and political destruction of the nation, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Thursday, underscoring that the birth and development of some seeds of new authoritarian or totalitarian…

Over 1,500 soldiers and specialists with the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Romanian Information Service, the Special Telecommunications Service and the National Penitentiary Administration, as well as approximately 120 technical means, including 40 aircraft,…

Președintele rus Vladimir Putin a declarat ca opinia militarilor ar trebui sa fie luata in considerare atunci cand se dezvolta echipamente pentru forțele armate.

In cadrul discuțiilor cu președintele rus Vladimir Putin s-a convenit ca Turciei sa fie un hub de gaze naturale, a declarat miercuri președintele Recep Tayyip Erdogan.