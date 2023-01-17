Romanian Academy's Dalles conferences to open oficially on Jan 19, with Ioan-Aurel Pop as keynote speaker

Romanian Academy's Dalles conferences to open oficially on Jan 19, with Ioan-Aurel Pop as keynote speakerPublicat:
The Romanian Academy announces the resumption after a 75-year break of the cycle of public conferences held at the Dalles Foundation, with Academy president Ioan-Aurel Pop delivering the inaugural lecture at an event scheduled for Thursday, from 9:00 a.m., at the Dalles Hall at No. 18 on Bucharest's Nicolae Balcescu Boulevard. The winding history of the Ioan I. Dalles Foundation will be presented, as well as a brief history of the namesake building, the Academy informs in a release.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Thick fog diverts, cancels 17 flights at Stefan cel Mare airport in Suceva for 3rd day
18:20, 12.01.2023 - Thick fog on Thursday hampered airplane takeoffs and landings at Stefan cel Mare Airport in Suceava for the third consecutive day, with 17 flights being cancelled or diverted to other airports, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
Brad inedit in orașul ucrainean Nikolaiev: 'Vrem sa sarbatorim nu doar Craciunul și Anul Nou, ci și victoria' / VIDEO
16:56, 18.12.2022 - Pomul de Craciun din orașul ucrainean Nikolaiev a fost realizat de voluntari din plase de camuflaj. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu Politica de confidențialitate…
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban: History of the European economy, when we imported energy from Russia, is over
13:06, 17.12.2022 - The history of the European economy, when we imported cheap energy and raw materials from Russia, is over, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday in Bucharest, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
Romania-Schengen/PM Ciuca: Gov't still confident that JHA Council vote will be positive for Romania
16:16, 08.12.2022 - The Government and the authorities in Bucharest continue to express confidence that the vote to be given in Thursday's JHA Council will be a positive one, in favour of Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the gov't sitting, told Agerpres. Fii la curent…
PM Ciuca:Communism regime in Romania, criminal; we must fight against any form of illiberal, populist, national-extremist politics
13:20, 24.11.2022 - The communist regime in Romania was "a criminal" one, "an executioner" of the Romanian people, which led to the moral and political destruction of the nation, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Thursday, underscoring that the birth and development of some seeds of new authoritarian or totalitarian…
Over 1,500 Romanian, 150 foreign military to participate in 1st of December Parade in Bucharest
19:40, 23.11.2022 - Over 1,500 soldiers and specialists with the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Romanian Information Service, the Special Telecommunications Service and the National Penitentiary Administration, as well as approximately 120 technical means, including 40 aircraft,…
Dat ca bolnav grav de presa britanica, Vladimir Putin da ordine feroce: Armele folosite trebuie modernizate urgent!
18:21, 02.11.2022 - Președintele rus Vladimir Putin a declarat ca opinia militarilor ar trebui sa fie luata in considerare atunci cand se dezvolta echipamente pentru forțele armate. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER ×…
Recep Erdogan profita din plin de criza generata de Rusia. 'Sultanul' il citeaza pe Vladimir Putin: 'Europa iși poate lua gazele din Turcia'
11:56, 20.10.2022 - In cadrul discuțiilor cu președintele rus Vladimir Putin s-a convenit ca Turciei sa fie un hub de gaze naturale, a declarat miercuri președintele Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER ×…