Romanian Academy's Dalles conferences to open oficially on Jan 19, with Ioan-Aurel Pop as keynote speaker

Stiri Recomandate

Simona Halep, apariţie de zile mari la Burj Al Arab Open Beach

Simona Halep, apariţie de zile mari la Burj Al Arab Open Beach

Simona Halep (31 de ani) este de mai multe zile la Dubai, acolo unde îmbină antrenamentele cu distracția în timp ce colegele ei din circuitul WTA concurează la Australian Open 2023, primul turneu de Grand Slam al anului. Românca este suspendată, deocamdată provizoriu, pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Bursa de la Bucureşti a început pe verde şedinţa de marţi. Ce acțiuni au fost cele mai tranzacționate

Bursa de la Bucureşti a început pe verde şedinţa de marţi. Ce acțiuni au fost cele mai tranzacționate

Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a început în creştere pe toţi indicii şedinţa de marţi, 17 ianuarie, cu tranzacţii de 3,002 milioane de lei (607.771 euro), efectuate în primele 50 de minute… [citeste mai departe]

Germania a înregistrat cea mai mare inflație de după al Doilea Război Mondial

Germania a înregistrat cea mai mare inflație de după al Doilea Război Mondial

O creştere cauzată de ”preţurile produselor energetice şi alimentare de la începutul Războiului din Ucraina”, confirmă marţi Institutul Naţional german de Statistică Destatis, relatează AFP.”Nivelul inflaţiei anuale istroic de mari este cauzat… [citeste mai departe]

Lista secretă pentru Cotroceni - cine vrea să-i ia locul lui Iohannis? România Suverană, ora 20.50

Lista secretă pentru Cotroceni - cine vrea să-i ia locul lui Iohannis? România Suverană, ora 20.50

Laura Codruța Kovesi, Diana Iovanovici Șoșoacă, Mircea Geoană, Ludovic Orban și Viorica Dăncilă sunt doar câteva dintre nume. Cine vrea să-i ia locul lui Iohannis? Cine le oferă susținere din umbră?… [citeste mai departe]

Şah / Anastasia Gavrilă, de la CS Victoria Cumpăna, pe primul loc la Grand Prix MegaChess

Şah / Anastasia Gavrilă, de la CS Victoria Cumpăna, pe primul loc la Grand Prix MegaChess

Șahiștii de la CS Victoria Cumpăna au fost prezenți la prima ediție din acest an a turneului Grand Prix MegaChess, organizată la București, competiție care a adunat la start peste 150 de iubitori ai sportului minții.… [citeste mai departe]

Rock și psihologie la UBB. Concert-dezbatere cu scop caritabil

Rock și psihologie la UBB. Concert-dezbatere cu scop caritabil

Universitatea Babeș-Bolyai va găzdui, luni, 23 ianuarie 2023, un eveniment caritabil intitulat „Rock și psihologie pentru o viață autentică”, un dialog între psihologul Daniel David, rectorul UBB, și legendara formație IRIS. [citeste mai departe]

PATRU TINERI DIN BANGLADESH AFLAȚI ÎN SITUAȚII ILEGALE, DEPISTAȚI DE POLIȚIȘTII DE IMIGRĂRI DIN TIMIȘ

PATRU TINERI DIN BANGLADESH AFLAȚI ÎN SITUAȚII ILEGALE, DEPISTAȚI DE POLIȚIȘTII DE IMIGRĂRI DIN TIMIȘ

Polițiștii de imigrări din Timiș au depistat la sfârșitul săptămânii trecute patru tineri din Bangladesh, care se aflau în situații ilegale. Doi dintre aceștia au fost luați în custodie… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ: Bode a pierdut în justiție!

ULTIMA ORĂ: Bode a pierdut în justiție!

„Lațul” dezvăluirilor privind ilegalitățile comise de încă ministrul de Interne și secretar general al PNL au fost confirmate și în Justiție. Iar dacă președintele Klaus Iohannis mai avea nevoie de un ultim impuls pentru a nu-și șifona definitiv propria imagine ținând în funcție un plagiator dovedit precum Lucian Bode,… [citeste mai departe]

Robert Glinţă se retragere definitiv din înot

Robert Glinţă se retragere definitiv din înot

Robert Glință , înotătorul român în vârstă de 25 de ani, și-a anunțat retragerea din sportul de performanță. Campionul european a explicat că a venit timpul „să aibă grijă de propria sănătate fizică, mentală, emoţională şi spirituală”. Robert Glinţă a anunţat, astăzi, că se retrage din înotul competiţional.… [citeste mai departe]

SAGA Festival reintroduce payment plan: bilete în rate egale la cel mai avantajos preț

SAGA Festival reintroduce payment plan: bilete în rate egale la cel mai avantajos preț

SAGA Festival pregătește cea de-a treia ediție, ce va avea loc între 23-25 iunie la Romaero Băneasa, un eveniment cu peste 150 de artiști, producție impresionantă, scene grandioase, surprize și multă distracție pe durata celor… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romanian Academy's Dalles conferences to open oficially on Jan 19, with Ioan-Aurel Pop as keynote speaker

Publicat:
Romanian Academy's Dalles conferences to open oficially on Jan 19, with Ioan-Aurel Pop as keynote speaker

announces the resumption after a 75-year break of the cycle of public conferences held at the , with Academy president Ioan-Aurel Pop delivering the inaugural lecture at an event scheduled for Thursday, from 9:00 a.m., at the at No. 18 on Bucharest's . The winding history of the Ioan I. will be presented, as well as a brief history of the namesake building, the Academy informs in a release.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Thick fog diverts, cancels 17 flights at Stefan cel Mare airport in Suceva for 3rd day

18:20, 12.01.2023 - Thick fog on Thursday hampered airplane takeoffs and landings at Stefan cel Mare Airport in Suceava for the third consecutive day, with 17 flights being cancelled or diverted to other airports, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Brad inedit in orașul ucrainean Nikolaiev: 'Vrem sa sarbatorim nu doar Craciunul și Anul Nou, ci și victoria' / VIDEO

16:56, 18.12.2022 - Pomul de Craciun din orașul ucrainean Nikolaiev a fost realizat de voluntari din plase de camuflaj. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu Politica de confidențialitate…

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban: History of the European economy, when we imported energy from Russia, is over

13:06, 17.12.2022 - The history of the European economy, when we imported cheap energy and raw materials from Russia, is over, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday in Bucharest, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Romania-Schengen/PM Ciuca: Gov't still confident that JHA Council vote will be positive for Romania

16:16, 08.12.2022 - The Government and the authorities in Bucharest continue to express confidence that the vote to be given in Thursday's JHA Council will be a positive one, in favour of Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the gov't sitting, told Agerpres. Fii la curent…

PM Ciuca:Communism regime in Romania, criminal; we must fight against any form of illiberal, populist, national-extremist politics

13:20, 24.11.2022 - The communist regime in Romania was "a criminal" one, "an executioner" of the Romanian people, which led to the moral and political destruction of the nation, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Thursday, underscoring that the birth and development of some seeds of new authoritarian or totalitarian…

Over 1,500 Romanian, 150 foreign military to participate in 1st of December Parade in Bucharest

19:40, 23.11.2022 - Over 1,500 soldiers and specialists with the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Romanian Information Service, the Special Telecommunications Service and the National Penitentiary Administration, as well as approximately 120 technical means, including 40 aircraft,…

Dat ca bolnav grav de presa britanica, Vladimir Putin da ordine feroce: Armele folosite trebuie modernizate urgent!

18:21, 02.11.2022 - Președintele rus Vladimir Putin a declarat ca opinia militarilor ar trebui sa fie luata in considerare atunci cand se dezvolta echipamente pentru forțele armate. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER ×…

Recep Erdogan profita din plin de criza generata de Rusia. 'Sultanul' il citeaza pe Vladimir Putin: 'Europa iși poate lua gazele din Turcia'

11:56, 20.10.2022 - In cadrul discuțiilor cu președintele rus Vladimir Putin s-a convenit ca Turciei sa fie un hub de gaze naturale, a declarat miercuri președintele Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER ×…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 17 ianuarie 2023
Bucuresti 6°C | 13°C
Iasi 6°C | 12°C
Cluj-Napoca 5°C | 10°C
Timisoara 9°C | 12°C
Constanta 9°C | 14°C
Brasov 5°C | 9°C
Baia Mare 6°C | 8°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 17 ianuarie 2023
USD 4.5583
EUR 4.9314
CHF 4.9386
GBP 5.5665
CAD 3.3942
XAU 279.33
JPY 3.5347
CNY 0.6722
AED 1.241
AUD 3.1629
MDL 0.2386
BGN 2.5214

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec