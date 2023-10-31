Romania to build burn centres eight years after worst fire in history

Stiri Recomandate

CFR Timişoara, victorie capitală sub Cetate

CFR Timişoara, victorie capitală sub Cetate

În Sala Sporturilor din Deva, față în față s-au aflat CSM din localitate și CFR Timișoara în derby-ul etapei a VI-a din prima ligă la futsal. Gazdele veneau după un succes în deplasare, 2-0 cu Sepsi SIC Sfântu Gheorghe, victorie ce a pus capăt seriei de două egaluri (4-4 cu United Galați și 3-3 cu ... The post… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! Compania aeriană Dan Air se mută de la Brașov pe Aeroportul din Bacău

ULTIMA ORĂ! Compania aeriană Dan Air se mută de la Brașov pe Aeroportul din Bacău

Compania aeriană Dan Air anunță că va renunțat la zborurile de pe aeroportul din Brașov, pe fondul deciziei aeroportului din Brașov de amânare a extinderii orarului de funcționare pentru luna ianuarie 2024 anunță Economica.net.… [citeste mai departe]

Luare de ostatici într-un oficiu poștal din Japonia, la scurt timp după un schimb de focuri la un spital

Luare de ostatici într-un oficiu poștal din Japonia, la scurt timp după un schimb de focuri la un spital

Luarea de ostatici a avut loc marți într-un oficiu poștal din orașul japonez Warabi, după ce, în aceeași zi, două persoane au fost rănite într-un schimb de focuri la un spital dintr-un oraș… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul mărește salariul minim în construcții și agricultură

Guvernul mărește salariul minim în construcții și agricultură

Guvernul Ciolacu a aprobat, în ședința din 31 octombrie 2023, o Ordonanță de Urgență care mărește salariul minim în construcții, în agricultură și în industria alimentară. Toate aceste majorări se aplică începând cu salariile aferente lunii noiembrie 2023. Pentru construcții,… [citeste mai departe]

E.ON și Delgaz Grid împreună cu IGSU și DSU lansează o nouă campanie de informare privind riscurile de incendiu, destinată vârstnicilor

E.ON și Delgaz Grid împreună cu IGSU și DSU lansează o nouă campanie de informare privind riscurile de incendiu, destinată vârstnicilor

Peste 500 de persoane vârstnice, parte dintre acestea cu diferite dizabilități, își pierd viața sau sunt rănite, în… [citeste mai departe]

Piața evenimentelor profesionale hibride a revenit în creștere după blocajul din ultimii trei ani

Piața evenimentelor profesionale hibride a revenit în creștere după blocajul din ultimii trei ani

Evenimentele hibride, webinarele și conferințele rămân instrumente de bază în cadrul strategiilor de marketing și comunicare la nivel global, iar piața evenimentelor de business și profesionale și-a… [citeste mai departe]

Tineri cu picioarele pe scaun într-un autobuz din Cluj, puși la punct de o doamnă! Bunul simț nu se predă pe TikTok - FOTO

Tineri cu picioarele pe scaun într-un autobuz din Cluj, puși la punct de o doamnă! Bunul simț nu se predă pe TikTok - FOTO

Cei șapte ani de-acasă lipsesc, din păcate, in cazul multor adolescenți din ziua de azi. Luni seara, doi tineri, care nu se cunosc între ei, ambii… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul pentru protectia copiilor in mediul online, promovat de femeile liberale din judetul Constanta

Proiectul pentru protectia copiilor in mediul online, promovat de femeile liberale din judetul Constanta

Organizatia Femeilor Liberale Filiala Constanta se implica activ in campania nationala OFL pentru strangerea de semnaturi pentru ca proiectul de protectie a minorilor in mediul online initiat… [citeste mai departe]

S-a aflat! Andreea Esca, înlocuită! O altă jurnalistă cunoscută va fi văzută în locul vedetei Pro TV

S-a aflat! Andreea Esca, înlocuită! O altă jurnalistă cunoscută va fi văzută în locul vedetei Pro TV

Fanii Andreei Esca află despre o schimbare ce o vizează pe vedeta de la Pro TV, al cărei nume e asociat, practic, cu principalul jurnal de știri al postului, difuzat zilnic la ora 19.… [citeste mai departe]

Firme Constanta: A fost prelungit mandatul administratorului unei societati detinute de greci

Firme Constanta: A fost prelungit mandatul administratorului unei societati detinute de greci

Asociatii firmei Veritas Maritime Training Center SRL, Grigorios Galanakis si Ioannis Galanakis cetateni greci au hotarat prelungirea mandatului de administrator al lui Alfred ndash; Mihai Arsene, cetatean nascut in… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania to build burn centres eight years after worst fire in history

Publicat:
Romania to build burn centres eight years after worst fire in history

Romania will get three specialised burn centres by 2025, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila announced on the eighth anniversary of the deadliest fire in Romania’s history that killed 65 people, according to Euractiv. In the absence of dedicated burn centres and the capability to properly treat severe burn patients in Romania, the country has relied on […] The post Romania to build burn centres eight years after worst fire in history appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Montenegro votes in new government with Milojko Spajic prime minister

12:16, 31.10.2023 - After weeks of negotiations, Montenegro‘s parliament on Tuesday appointed a new government, a coalition of pro-European and pro-Serb parties expected to lead the small Balkan country in its bid to join the European Union, according to Reuters.  The new government, led by economist Milojko Spajic of…

Peste 1.000 de medici și asistenți romani vor sa mearga in Israel pentru a ajuta la tratarea raniților

08:35, 10.10.2023 - Peste o mie de cadre medicale din Romania si-au exprimat deja disponibilitatea de a merge sa acorde asistenta medicala in Israel, aflat in conflict armat cu gruparea militanta palestiniana Hamas. ”Inscrierile merg foarte rapid. Am avut aceeasi reactie foarte buna si atunci cand a fost cutremurul acela…

Ecological coalition emerges ahead of Romania’s 2024 elections

10:30, 26.09.2023 - A progressive green coalition comprised of several small parties was launched in Bucharest on Monday to participate in the four rounds of elections scheduled in 2024, according to Euractiv. This alliance includes the Volt and ACUM parties, MEP Nicu Stefanuta (elected on the USR PLUS lists and currently…

Austria rebuts von der Leyen’s call for Schengen enlargement

12:05, 14.09.2023 - Austria has rejected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s call to lift its veto against Bulgaria and Romania joining the Schengen area, arguing that extending the visa-free zone currently makes no sense, according to Euractiv. In her State of the Union address on Wednesday, von der Leyen…

Romania risks missing 2025 recycling target despite national campaign

11:00, 23.08.2023 - Romania is still far from meeting its 55% recycling target by 2025, with only 12-14% currently subject to selective collection, Environment Minister Mircea Fechet said at the launch of an anti-waste campaign on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Feche presented the campaign as well as waste figures at…

Foto. Una dintre cele mai frumoase cascade din Romania s-a prabușit

15:56, 16.08.2023 - Una dintre cele mai frumoase cascade din Romania, Cascada Clocota din Geoagiu Bai, s-a prabușit. Jumatate din peretele cascadei cu ape termale a cazut fix in locul unde turiștii faceau baie de obicei. Din fericire, la momentul prabușirii, niciun om nu se afla in preajma. O parte din versantul cascadei…

Ukraine says Russian drones threatened Danube port near Romania

11:11, 16.08.2023 - Ukraine’s air force on Wednesday said a large group of Russian army drones entered the mouth of the Danube river and headed toward the Izmail river port near the border with Romania, according to Euractiv. Social media groups reported hearing air defence systems firing in the area near two Danube ports…

Wheat rises after Ukraine attacks threaten Black Sea exports

14:15, 07.08.2023 - Wheat extended gains after Ukraine used sea drones to cripple a Russian naval vessel and an oil tanker over the weekend, posing a risk for a key export route for Russian commodities through the Black Sea, according to Bloomberg. Top wheat shipper Russia moves most of its grain through the waterway.…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 31 octombrie 2023
USD 4.6585
EUR 4.9669
CHF 5.1639
GBP 5.6781
CAD 3.3705
XAU 299.349
JPY 3.091
CNY 0.6368
AED 1.2683
AUD 2.9659
MDL 0.2584
BGN 2.5395

Urmareste stirile pe: