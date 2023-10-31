Romania to build burn centres eight years after worst fire in history Romania will get three specialised burn centres by 2025, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila announced on the eighth anniversary of the deadliest fire in Romania’s history that killed 65 people, according to Euractiv. In the absence of dedicated burn centres and the capability to properly treat severe burn patients in Romania, the country has relied on […] The post Romania to build burn centres eight years after worst fire in history appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

