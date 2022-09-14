Romania reportedly fears the Netherlands may again veto its Schengen membership CDA, a party in the ruling coalition in the Netherlands led by Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, is reportedly reluctant toward Romania‘s accession to the Schengen Area, European sources told G4Media.ro. The party’s opposition may pause for another year Romania’s hopes of entering the Schengen area, even if stronger states such as Germany or France support Bucharest, […] The post Romania reportedly fears the Netherlands may again veto its Schengen membership appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

