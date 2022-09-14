Romania reportedly fears the Netherlands may again veto its Schengen membership

Stiri Recomandate

Estonia şi Lituania îndeamnă Franţa să îşi sporească ajutorul militar pentru Ucraina

Premierul estonian şi preşedintele lituanian l-au îndemnat marţi pe preşedintele francez Emmanuel Macron să sporească ajutorul militar pentru Ucraina, în timpul unei conversaţii telefonice care a avut loc la iniţiativa… [citeste mai departe]

EXCLUSIV! Compania Blue Air are datorii de peste jumătate de milion de euro la Aeroportul Bacău. Ce spune conducerea firmei despre recuperarea banilor

Compania Blue Air, care se află în centrul unui imens scandal după ce a anulat toate zborurile până… [citeste mai departe]

Salariul minim din România s-ar putea majora cu peste 500 de lei. Directivă a Parlamentului European

Salariul minim din România s-ar putea majora cu peste 500 de lei. Directivă a Parlamentului European Salariul minim din România s-ar putea majora cu peste 500 de lei. Directivă a Parlamentului European… [citeste mai departe]

Ședinta a Consiliului Local Municipal Constanta. Proiecte importante analizate. Vezi ordinea de zi completa

Primarul Vergil Chitac a convocat Consiliul Local al municipiului Constanta in sedinta extraordinara, miercuri, 14 septembrie a.c., ora 11.00. Sedinta se va desfasura prin mijloace electronice,… [citeste mai departe]

În acest an: Peste 1.600 de persoane au lucrat ca zilieri în Maramureș (VIDEO)

Până la începutul lunii septembrie, în județul Maramureș au fost înregistrați ca zilieri peste 1.600 de persoane. Aproape jumătate dintre aceștia au lucrat în silvicultură, la amenajări forestiere. ”Pe lângă activitatea desfășurată în baza… [citeste mai departe]

Tenis / Sorana Cîrstea, eliminată prematur din turneul WTA de la Bucureşti. „Mai sunt şi zile proaste…”

Jucătoarea română de tenis Sorana Cîrstea (38 WTA) a ratat calificarea în optimile de finală ale Ţiriac Foundation Trophy, turneu WTA 125 care se desfăşoară, în această perioadă,… [citeste mai departe]

Armenia și Azerbaidjan au anunțat confruntări de amploare la graniță: Sunt victime

Armenia și Azerbaidjan au anunțat marți confruntări de amploare la graniță, soldate cu victime de ambele părți. Ministerul Apărării de la Erevan a raportat bombardarea intensivă a pozițiilor armenilor asupra mai multor zone de… [citeste mai departe]

Testamentul reginei Elisabeta a II-a, sigilat și ascuns într-un seif pentru 90 de ani - ce SECRET ascunde Casa Regală?

Primul membru al familiei al cărui testament a fost sigilat de Curte a fost Prinţul Francis de Teck, fratele mai tânăr al reginei Mary, care a murit în 1910.… [citeste mai departe]

CEZ Vânzare le recomandă clienților săi să acorde atenție sporită mesajelor primite prin SMS care pretind că ar fi din partea companiei

CEZ Vânzare le recomandă clienților săi să acorde atenție sporită mesajelor primite prin SMS de la persoane care pretind… [citeste mai departe]

Liga Campionilor: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig - Ancelotti, examen european fără Benzema

Real Madrid - RB Leipzig, partidă din etapa a 2-a a Grupei F din UEFA Champions League, este programată, miercuri, 14 septembrie, de la ora 22:00, în direct la Digi Sport 1, Prima Sport 1 şi Orange Sport 1. [citeste mai departe]


Romania reportedly fears the Netherlands may again veto its Schengen membership

Publicat:
CDA, a party in the ruling coalition in the Netherlands led by Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, is reportedly reluctant toward Romania‘s accession to the , European sources told G4Media.ro. The party’s opposition may pause for another year Romania’s hopes of entering the Schengen area, even if stronger states such as Germany or France support Bucharest, […] The post Romania reportedly fears the Netherlands may again veto its Schengen membership appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Russia expels Romanian diplomat in response to ‘unfriendly’ state

15:56, 08.09.2022 - Russia announced on Thursday that it was ordering a Romanian diplomatic out of the country in response to a recent expulsion by Bucharest, according to RFE/RL. Romanian authorities expelled a Russian diplomat last month, citing a breach of international norms, and Russia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed…

German Chancellor supports Schengen membership for Bulgaria, Croatia & Romania

15:45, 29.08.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on that  Monday European Union countries Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria all meet the requirements to become full members of the bloc’s passport-free Schengen area, according to Reuters.  “Schengen is one of the greatest achievements of the European Union, and we…

Simplificarea adopțiilor. Peste 2.000 de copii și-au gasit familii

11:30, 08.08.2022 - Peste 2.000 de copii și-au gasit familii in 2021 și in primele luni ale acestui an, dupa simplificarea legislației in domeniul adopțiilor. Anunțul a fost facut, luni, de ministrul Familiei, Tineretului și Egalitații de Șanse, Gabriela Firea.  „Familiile din Romania continua sa adopte intr-un numar record!  …

Marcon calls Russia ‘one of the last imperial colonial powers’ on Africa visit

13:45, 28.07.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron, on a visit to Benin Wednesday, branded Russia “one of the last imperial colonial powers” for its invasion of Ukraine, according to France 24. Russia launched an offensive against Ukraine. It’s a territorial war, the likes of which we thought had disappeared from European…

Ungaria recruteaza „vanatori de frontiera” pentru a stopa migrația ilegala. Vizata și granița cu Romania

17:31, 15.07.2022 - Politia ungara a inceput sa recruteze patrule de „vanatoare de frontiera” pentru a le desfasura la granite impotriva imigratiei ilegale, au anunțat, vineri, responsabili ai politiei. „Vanatorii de frontiera” vor reprezenta o unitate independenta in cadrul politiei si vor dispune de 14 companii stationate…

Romania’s Apuseni Mountains added by CNN to the list of best destinations to visit in EU

15:06, 15.07.2022 - CNN Travel has published a list of European destinations perfect for a modern-day Grand Tour, and Romania’s Apuseni Mountains are on it. “The Grand Tour was a rite of passage for men and women of certain wealth and status in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, taking in the best Europe had to offer,”…

PM Ciuca: Romania and France, at a three-decade high relationship

12:55, 14.07.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said, on Thursday, on the occasion of Bastille Day, the bilateral relationship between Romania and France is at a three-decade high, ever since our countries share the same values and principles. „July 14 has a special resonance for French citizens and for all free and democratic…

Romania takes bolder step, raising key rate by 100 basis points

14:16, 06.07.2022 - Romania raised its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point more than forecast as the country sought to catch up with eastern European peers who have battled inflation with a sweeping round of hikes, according to Bloomberg. The central bank raised the key interest rate by 100 basis points…


