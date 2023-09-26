Romania plans to buy 32 planes for $6.5 bln under F-35 deal says ministry

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania‘s defence ministry said late on Tuesday it has cancelled a long-delayed deal to buy four warships from French firm Naval Group after the company and a junior partner failed to meet a deadline to sign a contract, according to Reuters. Defence firm Naval Group won the contract to build four Gowind…

- Polish pipeline operator PERN said on Tuesday that it had restored the Druzhba oil pipeline to full functionality as expected, after a leak had been discovered, according to Reuters. PERN halted pumping through a section of the pipeline, which connects Russia to Europe, after detecting a leak in central…

- Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok has announced a raft of new features for European users aimed at improving compliance with incoming European Union regulations, according to Reuters. Under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), TikTok’s owner ByteDance, Alphabet unit Google, other large online…

- The European Union has warned developing countries that Russia is offering cheap grain “to create new dependencies by exacerbating economic vulnerabilities and global food insecurity,” according to a letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote to developing and Group…

- The European Union wants to sign contracts this year for up to 12 firefighting planes, the first it would fully own, to improve its ability to fight blazes fuelled by climate change, the bloc’s head of crisis management said, according to Euractiv. The EU doubled its existing reserve fleet of firefighting…

- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will join NATO leaders in Lithuania on Tuesday to remind an alliance focused on Ukraine to pay heed to Chinese and Russian activity in Asia, which Japan sees as a threat to global security, according to Reuters. Kishida’s second visit to a North Atlantic Treaty…

- Romania is considering opening a regional training hub for F-16 fighter jet pilots which would ultimately be available to its NATO allies and partners, including Ukraine, the country’s supreme defence council (CSAT) said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Romania, both a European Union and NATO member,…

- Belgian group Avesta Battery & Energy Engineering (ABEE) is planning a 1.4 billion euro battery plant in Romania’s Galati, creating up to 8,000 jobs, the city’s mayor said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “Our city has become more and more attractive to investors,” Galati Mayor Ionut Pucheanu said…