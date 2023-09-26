Stiri Recomandate

Romania plans to buy 32 planes for $6.5 bln under F-35 deal says ministry

Publicat:
Romania plans to buy 32 planes for $6.5 bln under F-35 deal says ministry

Romania plans to buy 32 latest-generation F-35 fighter planes from US manufacturer , for $6.5 billion, the defence ministry said on Tuesday, under a deal whose outline was announced in April, according to Reuters. and NATO member has raised defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product this year from 2%, […] The post Romania plans to buy 32 planes for $6.5 bln under F-35 deal says ministry appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

