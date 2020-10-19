Romania, only country in EU with a two figure increase in construction work in August

Stiri Recomandate

Av. Georgiana Sas: Proiectul legislativ înregistrat în Parlament urmărește restrângerea dreptului persoanelor de a avea acces liber la informații de interes public

Av. Georgiana Sas: Proiectul legislativ înregistrat în Parlament urmărește restrângerea dreptului persoanelor de a avea acces liber la informații de interes public

Potrivit Legii nr. 544/2001, accesul liber și neîngrădit al persoanei… [citeste mai departe]

Imaginea zilei: Parcare inedita a unei trotinete electrice, in Constanta

Imaginea zilei: Parcare inedita a unei trotinete electrice, in Constanta

Imaginea zilei vine de pe o artera importanta din Constanta Pe bulevardul Ferdinand din municipiu, in vecinatatea Teatrului de Stat Constanta, trecatorii au fost surprinsi de un lucru nelalocul lui. Este vorba de o trotineta electrica parcata in... cosul de… [citeste mai departe]

Vremea se schimbă semnificativ. După câteva zile reci, urmează 25 de grade

Vremea se schimbă semnificativ. După câteva zile reci, urmează 25 de grade

După câteva zile reci, vremea va fi în continuă încălzire pe parcursul următoarelor două săptămâni şi se va ajunge pe alocuri la temperaturi de 25 de grade. La munte temperatura va oscila între 4 și 12 grade. Va ploua zilnic după 24 octombrie.… [citeste mai departe]

Pașaport pentru România: muzică electronică în inima Daciei, la Sarmizegetusa Regia

Pașaport pentru România: muzică electronică în inima Daciei, la Sarmizegetusa Regia

Nu mai e un secret pentru nimeni faptul că situația pandemică a dus la schimbări profunde în entertiainment, una dintre acestea fiind aceea că majoritatea evenimentelor artistice s-au mutat în mediul online. Drept urmare a acestui… [citeste mai departe]

Un şofer în stare de ebrietate s-a prezentat la Poliţie şi a spus că este vinovat că a consumat alcool

Un şofer în stare de ebrietate s-a prezentat la Poliţie şi a spus că este vinovat că a consumat alcool

Un şofer în stare de ebrietate s-a prezentat la sediul Biroului Rutier şi a mărturisit că este vinovat că a consumat alcool, deşi nu a accidentat pe nimeni, după ce acesta a sunat la 112… [citeste mai departe]

Un spital temporar pentru pacienții COVID-19 va fi asamblat pe stadionul național din Varșovia

Un spital temporar pentru pacienții COVID-19 va fi asamblat pe stadionul național din Varșovia

Polonia va folosi o parte din stadionul său naţional din Varşovia pentru a instala un spital temporar pentru pacienţii diagnosticaţi cu COVID-19, a precizat luni un oficial guvernamental, informează DPA, citată… [citeste mai departe]

Tenis: Clasamentul ATP - Rublev a urcat pe locul 8, cea mai bună clasare din carieră

Tenis: Clasamentul ATP - Rublev a urcat pe locul 8, cea mai bună clasare din carieră

Tenismanul rus Andrei Rublev, campion la Sankt Petersburg, a urcat două locuri şi se află pe poziţia a opta a clasamentului mondial al jucătorilor profesionişti (ATP), dat publicităţii luni. Rublev (22 ani) se află la cea mai bună… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini terifiante în Chile. Mai multe biserici au fost incendiate în timpul unor proteste antiguvernamentale

Imagini terifiante în Chile. Mai multe biserici au fost incendiate în timpul unor proteste antiguvernamentale

Mii de oameni au ieșit în stradă în Santiago de Chile, pentru a marca un an de la protestele sângeroase împotriva guvernului conservator. Protestatarii au incendiat două biserici,… [citeste mai departe]

Orban: Comitetul Municipal pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă se va întruni astăzi

Orban: Comitetul Municipal pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă se va întruni astăzi

Premierul Ludovic Orban a declarat că o întrunire a Comitetului Municipiului Bucureşti pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (CMBSU) va avea loc luni, de la ora 15.00, pentru a dispune măsurile prevăzute în hotărârea Guvernului privind prelungirea stării… [citeste mai departe]

Teritoriul din America de Nord, de 10 ori mai mare decât România, cu zero cazuri de COVID-19. Ce măsuri au fost luate

Teritoriul din America de Nord, de 10 ori mai mare decât România, cu zero cazuri de COVID-19. Ce măsuri au fost luate

Numărul cazurilor de Covid-19 este în creștere în cele mai multe părți ale Canadei, dar o regiune - Nunavut, un teritoriu nordic - este un loc rar în America de… [citeste mai departe]


Romania, only country in EU with a two figure increase in construction work in August

Publicat:
Romania, only country in EU with a two figure increase in construction work in August

Construction work in Romania recorded an increase of 12.4 pct in August 2020 compared to the same month of the previous year, this being the highest advance recorded among the EU member states, shows the data published, on Monday, by Eurostat, according to AGERPRES.

While in Romania construction work recorded a two-figure increase, in the eurozone construction work recorded in August an annual decline of 0.9 pct, while in the EU they recorded a decline of 1.5 pct.

Eurostat mentions that the only EU member states in which construction work rose in August of this year, compared to…

Annual inflation in Romania falls to 2.5pct in September 2020

11:05, 12.10.2020 - The annual inflation rate in Romania fell to 2.5% in September 2020, from 2.7% in August, as food prices rose by 4.96%, services by 2.89%, and non-food goods by 0.62%, according to data released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS)."Consumer prices in September 2020, compared…

Romania's unemployment rate increases to 3.3 pct in August

21:20, 28.09.2020 - The national unemployment rate in August stood at 3.3pct, 0.26 percentage points above the same month in 2019, according to data from the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM), published on Monday.The percentage reported in August, however, was up by 0.03 percentage points compared to July…

Statistics: Accentuated negative natural increase of Romania's population, in July

11:45, 10.09.2020 - The negative natural increase of Romania's population intensified in July of this year, being 2.2 times higher than the one recorded in the similar period of 2019, shows data published, on Thursday, by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).Thus, in July 2020, the number of persons who…

Netherlands, Romania on 1st positions in EU in terms of waterway transport in domestic freight transport

11:01, 04.09.2020 - Inland waterway transport accounted in 2018 for 6% of domestic freight transport in the European Union, and the member states where this mode of transport has the largest share are the Netherlands (43.2%) and Romania (27.1%), according to data published on Friday by Eurostat. Road transport is by…

Iohannis on censure motion: PSD wants to throw the country into chaos

12:00, 31.08.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis has said that using Monday's motion of censure, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) "wants to throw the country into chaos" and calls on the lawmakers not to join the Social Democrats' approach and to understand "the gravity of the moment that our country is going through."…

GCS: As many as 825 new cases of COVID-19, death toll reaches 3,309

14:10, 24.08.2020 - As many as 825 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded since the last report at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Monday.Another 37 people (18 men and 19 women) infected with the novel coronavirus have died, with one fatality in the age…

Romania, EU's eighth largest beer producer in 2019

11:10, 07.08.2020 - Romania was the eighth largest beer producer among the 27 EU member states in 2019, according to data released on Friday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat). Last year, over 34 billion litres of beer containing alcohol were produced in the EU, equivalent to around 77 litres per inhabitant.In…

Orban: We seem to have stopped increase in number of COVID-19 cases, as data show

16:55, 06.08.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that, according to up-to-date data, the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Romania seems to have been stopped by the measures taken by the authorities, after initial fears - in the three weeks before the enforcement of the new Law on Isolation…


