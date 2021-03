Russian authorities are suing five social media platforms for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests, said a Moscow court on Tuesday, according to Interfax and Reuters. Twitter, Google, Facebook each have three cases against them, with each violation punishable by a fine of up to 4 million roubles […] The post Reuters: Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter for not deleting protest content appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .