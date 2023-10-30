Results of European Center for Cybersecurity, discussed by Vice-President of European Commission and State Secretary Mititelu

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- National Liberal Party (PNL) lawmaker Florin Roman told a plenary sitting of Parliament on Monday that the simple motion against Finance Minister Marcel Bolos is "a whole string of invectives, personal attacks, insults," adding that the minister "has the cross on his lapel," while the Save Romania Union…

- The Romanian Postal Workers' Union (SLPR) is organising a protest action at the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitisation headquarters on Monday, from 10:00 to 12:00. According to the trade unionists, the protest is part of a series of actions that will take place every day from October 9…

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu stated, on Friday, in Deva, Hunedoara County, when asked about corruption and bribery, that he is making an appeal - whoever is asked for money to call 112 or go to the prosecutors."I don't give any bribe," replied Ciolacu, when he was asked about corruption, agerpres…

- HealthMin Rafila: Ministry of Health unveiled public money embezzlement mechanisms, related to Recovery PlanThe Ministry of Health revealed the public money embezzlement mechanisms, related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Monday. "I would…

- Three patients injured in the Crevedia explosions who were transferred abroad are still intubated and mechanically ventilated, the Ministry of Health (MS) informed on Monday.The body of one of the patients transferred to Milan, Italy is over 90% burned, being intubated and mechanically ventilated,…

- The minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, announced on Monday that six hospitals were removed from the list of investments supported by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan as a result of the reduction of the allocation for Component 12 "Health" by 26% (740 million euros ), but will receive financing…

- Senate's Ciuca: Parliament must not be the scene of political scandal, demagogyThe President of the Senate, PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Nicolae Ciuca, asked the Senators, on Monday, to hurry and debate, and then vote, on the legislative objectives of the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience…

- Another patient injured in the explosions that took place in Crevedia on August 26 died on Monday morning at Floreasca Emergency Hospital, informs the Ministry of Health."This morning, a patient in a very serious condition since admission, with burns on 95 percent of the body surface died at Floreasca…