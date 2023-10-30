Results of European Center for Cybersecurity, discussed by Vice-President of European Commission and State Secretary Mititelu

Stiri Recomandate

Mesajul ANSVSA pentru românii care vor să taie porcul în gospodărie, de Crăciun

Sacrificarea porcului de Crăciun este una dintre tradițiile de bază ale românului. Cu toate acestea, în ultimii ani, odată cu evoluția pestei porcine africane pe teritoriul României, această tradiție a devenit una destul de controversată.Autoritatea… [citeste mai departe]

Permisul de conducere categoria B, modificări substanțiale. Senatul a aprobat legea

Legea completează OUG 195/2002, în sensul stabilirii valabilităţii permisului de conducere eliberat pentru categoria B şi în cazul anumitor tipuri de motociclete, dacă deţinătorul permisului are vârsta de 24 de ani împliniţi şi permisul… [citeste mai departe]

Empoli suferă o înfrângere acasă, scor 0-3, în fața echipei Atalanta în Serie A

Echipa italiană Empoli, cu Răzvan Marin titular, a pierdut luni, pe teren propriu, scor 0-3, meciul cu Atalanta Bergamo, din etapa a 10-a a Serie A.Oaspeţii au deschis scorul încă din minutul 5, prin Gianluca Scamacca, apoi au mai… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Nistor: Mă simt bine aici, parcă sunt la a doua tinereţe! Pentru naţională sunt un dinozaur!

Dan Nistor, mijlocaşul echipei U Cluj, a ajuns la 8 goluri şi 5 pase decisive în acest sezon, după victoria de luni, de la Botoşani, cu 3-0. Nistor se consideră un „dinozaur” şi nu crede că o să fie… [citeste mai departe]

Europenii se unesc pentru a concura împotriva SUA şi Chinei în domeniul inteligenţei artificiale

Germania, Franţa şi Italia vor să coopereze îndeaproape în domeniul inteligenţei artificiale (IA), astfel încât Europa să poată concura mai eficient împotriva SUA şi Chinei, relatează luni dpa. [citeste mai departe]

Reacția familiei femeii de origine română ținută ostatică de Hamas, după mesajul video

„Ne-am simţit uşuraţi să vedem că este în viaţă şi că o vedem, pentru că, până astăzi, nu ştiam niciun detaliu”, a declarat, într-o conferinţă de presă, Ramos Aloni, tatăl ostaticei de orginie română, relatează The… [citeste mai departe]

Farul Constanta a deschis scorul cu CFR Cluj, insa echipa din Gruia a revenit si a castigat

Farul Constanta, detinatoarea titlului in Romania, a sustinut luni, 30 octombrie 2023, meciul din etapa a 14 a a Superligii, intalnind in deplasare CFR Cluj, campioana din sezonul 2021 2022.S au intalnit asadar ultimele… [citeste mai departe]

CFO Conference Timișoara – 1 noiembrie 2023. Discutăm despre cum pot organizațiile să devină reziliente în contextul actual și despre rolul CFO-ului într-un mediu de business dinamic

Pe 1 noiembrie 2023,… [citeste mai departe]

Cu acceleratorul în podea: O femeie, prinsă de polițiști gonind cu o Toyota cu 118 km/h printr-un sat de la nord

O femeie de 42 de ani, care conducea o Toyota cu viteza de 118 km/h, a fost prinsă, în weekend, de ofițerii de patrulare din nordul țării în satul Caracușenii Noi, raionul… [citeste mai departe]

94% din tinerii români își petrec viața online și sunt complet dezinteresați de participarea socială

Tinerii din România folosesc internetul într-un ritm alert, consumând zilnic conținut online în timpul liber. Acest fenomen poate avea multiple implicații asupra vieții acestora, dar și… [citeste mai departe]


Results of European Center for Cybersecurity, discussed by Vice-President of European Commission and State Secretary Mititelu

Publicat:
Results of European Center for Cybersecurity, discussed by Vice-President of European Commission and State Secretary Mititelu

Romania's path in the program, the implementation of the reforms provided for in Component 7 - of the and , but also the results of the in cyber security and the importance of cybersecurity have were the topics addressed on Monday by the vice-president of the European Commission for values and transparency, and the state secretary in Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization (MCID) Eduard Mititelu.

Secretary of led the delegation of the MCID which…

