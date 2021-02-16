Reducing cost of work visas for Romanian workers, discussed by Dan Barna with British ambassador

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Maintaining the partnership between Romania and the United Kingdom during this difficult period was one of the topics of the discussions that took place on Tuesday between Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor and the British Ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble. "Today I received His Excellency Mr.…

- The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, on Thursday met with the British Ambassador to Romania, Andrew Noble, among the topics discussed being the settlement of European arrest warrants issued on the name of businessmen Alexander Adamescu and Gabriel Popoviciu, which Romania is trying to extradite…

- The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, received on Thursday, during a presentation visit, the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Romania, Andrew Noble, among the topics addressed being the post-Brexit Romanian-British collaboration in political, economic,…

- The students who have been in the United Kingdom until 31 December 2020 and who meet the conditions for registration in the EU Settlement Scheme or have already applied are not affected by the new immigration rules. They continue to benefit from tuition fees at the same level and the right to access…

- More than 600,000 Romanians have received resident or temporary resident status in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which will allow them, even after the end of the transition period after the withdrawal of this country from the European Union, to enjoy the same rights as…

- A team of the Consular Section of the Romanian Embassy in London is presently at Folkestone, the entry area to the Eurotunnel, to grant consular assistance to Romanian citizens affected by the measures adopted by the United Kingdom and by some European states in the context of efforts to limit the…

- The Romanian Embassy in London launched, on Sunday, on its Facebook page, an appeal to Romanian citizens in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to use the polling stations which are less crowded and to avoid crowding the Stratford area of London and potential fines by the British…

- In remarks to the Romanian National Day ceremony in the Arch of Triumph square in Bucharest, President Klaus Iohannis said that the healthcare workers and all those who sacrifice themselves to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus are the heroes of this year, according to AGERPRES. The…