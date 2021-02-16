Reducing cost of work visas for Romanian workers, discussed by Dan Barna with British ambassador

Stiri Recomandate

3 tineri din Câmpia Turzii reținuți de poliție pentru 3 infracțiuni diferite

La data de 15 februarie a.c., poliţiştii din cadrul Poliţiei municipiului Câmpia Turzii au identificat şi reţinut pentru 24 de ore, trei tineri în vârstă de 15 și 16 ani, bănuiţi de săvârşirea... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 45.000 de persoane, vaccinate anti-COVID în ultimele 24 de ore. Număr dublu de reacții adverse față de ziua precedentă

Cel mai nou bilanț al CNCAV arată că peste 45.000 de persoane au fost vaccinate împotriva noului coronavirus în ultimele 24 de ore. Cifrele… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Ziua INCENDIILOR: Locatarii unui bloc, 30 de persoane, au fost evacuaţi

Locatarii unui bloc din Reşiţa au fost evacuaţi, marţi după-amiază, din cauza unui incendiu care a izbucnit într-un apartament de la etajul al treilea, o persoană fiind transportată la spital după ce s-a intoxicat cu monoxid de carbon. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

PNL Timiș a decis: Mircea Băcală poate rămâne subprefect

Actualul subprefect de Timiș, Mircea Băcală, își păstrează funcția, a decis, marți, Biroul Politic Județean al PNL Timiș. Conform alianței formată la nivel națională, funcția de prefect îi revine unui membru USR PLUS, iar cei doi subprefecți sunt dați de PNL și UDMR. Propunerea… [citeste mai departe]

Minaur Baia Mare s-a calificat în sferturile de finală ale EHF European League

CS Minaur Baia Mare s-a calificat în sferturile de finală ale EHF European League de pe prima poziție a clasamentului grupei C, după ce adversarele de la Thuringher HC au anunțat că nu se mai prezintă la cele două meciuri ce trebuiau să se… [citeste mai departe]

Încă 45.977 persoane vaccinate în ultimele 24 de ore

Comitetul naţional pentru vaccinarea anti-Covid (CNCAV) informează că, în ultimele 24 de ore, au fost administrate 45.977 de doze de vaccin, dintre care 28.055 – Pfizer, 7.827 – Moderna şi 10.095 – AstraZeneca, potrivit datelor puse la dispoziţie de INSP prin aplicaţia Registrul Electronic… [citeste mai departe]

Falși polițiști ATACAU în București. Au strâns mii de euro din jefuirea cetățenilor străini

Doi falși polițiști care acționau în Capitală au fost prinși, marți, după un flagrant, de adevărații polițiști. Aceștia au fost filați în ultimele săptămâni, astfel că anchetatorii au reușit să afle detalii… [citeste mai departe]

Accident mortal în timpul unui LIVE Facebook. Momentul a fost surprins în imagini

Un şofer din Botoşani a omorât un om în timp ce făcea live pe Facebook. Bărbatul de 45 de ani circula pe un drum înzăpezit şi filma în acelaşi timp cu telefonul. În localitatea Blândeşti, nu a observat că pe carosabil zăcea un om şi a… [citeste mai departe]

Papa Francisc reduce pedepsele cu închisoarea la Vatican: Până la o treime din condamnare pentru pocăință și bună purtare

Papa Francisc a emis marţi un document prin care introduce în sistemul juridic de la Vatican posiblitatea de reducere a pedepselor pentru bună… [citeste mai departe]

Tăcerea vinovată care ne ține și mai săraci, și mai corupți: România lui „…să nu-și piardă pita, săracu`!”

De câte ori nu am auzit, fiecare dintre noi, explicații resemnate ale concetățenilor care refuză sau renunță să semnaleze, public și instituțional, fapte… [citeste mai departe]


Reducing cost of work visas for Romanian workers, discussed by Dan Barna with British ambassador

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna discussed with in Bucharest, , about finding a solution to reduce the cost of work visas for Romanians who want to work in the .

"Romanians are currently one of the largest and strongest communities in the UK. As a percentage of the working population, they are even more important, because they are all at the age when they can work. And they do. In the City of London companies, in the health system or in services and production across the entire British territory, the Romanians' positive contribution is obvious…

Kelemen Hunor - meeting with UK ambassador: We must have more ambitious goals

18:51, 09.02.2021 - Maintaining the partnership between Romania and the United Kingdom during this difficult period was one of the topics of the discussions that took place on Tuesday between Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor and the British Ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble. "Today I received His Excellency Mr.…

JusMin, UK Ambassador discuss extradition of Adamescu, Popoviciu businessmen

18:40, 28.01.2021 - The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, on Thursday met with the British Ambassador to Romania, Andrew Noble, among the topics discussed being the settlement of European arrest warrants issued on the name of businessmen Alexander Adamescu and Gabriel Popoviciu, which Romania is trying to extradite…

Post-Brexit Romanian-British collaboration, discussed by Anca Dragu, Andrew Noble

18:16, 14.01.2021 - The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, received on Thursday, during a presentation visit, the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Romania, Andrew Noble, among the topics addressed being the post-Brexit Romanian-British collaboration in political, economic,…

Different access conditions for studies in UK, depending on person's status, type of program

17:05, 28.12.2020 - The students who have been in the United Kingdom until 31 December 2020 and who meet the conditions for registration in the EU Settlement Scheme or have already applied are not affected by the new immigration rules. They continue to benefit from tuition fees at the same level and the right to access…

More than 600,000 Romanians received resident status or temporary resident status in UK

17:00, 28.12.2020 - More than 600,000 Romanians have received resident or temporary resident status in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which will allow them, even after the end of the transition period after the withdrawal of this country from the European Union, to enjoy the same rights as…

Romanian Embassy in London team ensuring assistance to Romanians stuck in the Eurotunnel entry area

21:05, 22.12.2020 - A team of the Consular Section of the Romanian Embassy in London is presently at Folkestone, the entry area to the Eurotunnel, to grant consular assistance to Romanian citizens affected by the measures adopted by the United Kingdom and by some European states in the context of efforts to limit the…

ParliamentaryElections2020/ Romanians in London, advised to avoid crowding Stratford area and use alternative polling stations

17:00, 06.12.2020 - The Romanian Embassy in London launched, on Sunday, on its Facebook page, an appeal to Romanian citizens in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to use the polling stations which are less crowded and to avoid crowding the Stratford area of London and potential fines by the British…

December1/Iohannis: Healthcare workers, those who sacrifice themselves to stop the virus, this year's heroes

13:55, 01.12.2020 - In remarks to the Romanian National Day ceremony in the Arch of Triumph square in Bucharest, President Klaus Iohannis said that the healthcare workers and all those who sacrifice themselves to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus are the heroes of this year, according to AGERPRES. The…


