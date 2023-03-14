REDI Economic Development, Patria Credit IFN sign funding agreement for Romany entrepreneurs

Stiri Recomandate

Modernizarea celor 30 de biblioteci din jud. Brașov a fost amânată

Cele 30 de biblioteci urmează să intre într-un proces de modernizare pentru a deveni "Hub-uri de dezvoltare a competențelor digitale", printr-un proiect înaintat de Consiliul județean Brașov. Apelul de proiecte pentru solicitarea finanțării europene nerambursbile… [citeste mai departe]

Cât de des trebuie spălat câinele, de fapt. Greșeala uriașă pe care trebuie să o eviți

Nu degeaba se spune că cel mai bun prieten al omului este câinele, având în vedere faptul că patrupezii sunt prieteni adevărați, extrem de loiali și iubitori. Câinele este un membru al familiei, pe care trebuie să-l… [citeste mai departe]

Ce avere are Maia Sandu, președinta Republicii Moldova. Care sunt cele mai de preț bunuri pe care le deține

Maia Sandu și-a depus declarația de avere aferență anului 2022, din care reiese câți bani a încasat în anul precedent. Șefa statului moldovean a detaliat ce economii și ce proprietăți… [citeste mai departe]

Două aeronave WizzAir s-au ciocnit pe aeroportul din Suceava. Cursele au fost anulate

Două aeronave ale companiei Wizz Air care se aflau pe platforma aeroportului din Suceava s-au ciocnit ușor, după ce aripa unui avion a lovit partea de spate a celuilalt, informează Monitorul de Suceava. Unul dintre avioane urma… [citeste mai departe]

„Universitarul” Daniel Stanciuc e curtat de campioana României

Gazeta Sporturilor a anunțat că tânărul internațional de seniori al României Daniel Stanciuc, legitimat la Clubul Sportiv Universitar din Suceava, se află pe lista de priorități a campioanei României, Dinamo București, care ar pune pe masă 30.000 de euro pentru înregimentarea… [citeste mai departe]

CMJ Alba recrutează candidați pentru admiterea în instituțiile de învățământ militare. Oferta educațională pentru 2023-2024

CMJ Alba recrutează candidați pentru admiterea în instituțiile de învățământ militare. Oferta educațională pentru 2023-2024 Centrul… [citeste mai departe]

Impozitele și taxele locale se pot achita și în zilele de sâmbătă

Administrația locală a stabilit că în luna martie, în zilele de sâmbătă (18 și 25 martie 2023), casieria Direcției Venituri să aibă program de lucru în intervalul 09.00 – 13.00. Această măsură este luată pentru a veni în sprijinul cetățenilor din Lugoj, care… [citeste mai departe]

Prins cu un radio pirat! Emitea de pe terasa blocului!

Un bărbat este cercetat pentru că deţinea un radio pirat, prin care emitea, de pe terasa blocului în care locuia, programe de muzică şi intra în legătură directă cu ascultătorii. Citește și: Un infractor dat în urmărire națională a fost prins la Câmpulung! Marți, 14 martie, poliţiştii Serviciului… [citeste mai departe]

Primăvară în suflete, pentru bunicuțele din Dobroești

După ce pe 27 și 28 februarie, Școala Gimnazială Nr. 2 Fundeni, din comuna Dobroești, a organizat Târgul de mărțișoare, expunând spre vânzare creații unicat ale elevilor școlii (iar banii strânși au fost alocați unor demersuri caritabile), pentru ziua de 8 Martie, copiii s-au pregătit… [citeste mai departe]

Șoferul unui microbuz scolar in care se aflau mai multi copii, depistat baut la volan (FOTO)

La data de 14 martie 2023, in jurul orei 07:30, politistii din cadrul Serviciului Rutier Galati au oprit in trafic pentru control pe DJ 255, in interiorul localitatii Slobozia Conachi, un microbuz scolar in care se… [citeste mai departe]


REDI Economic Development, Patria Credit IFN sign funding agreement for Romany entrepreneurs

Publicat:
REDI Economic Development, Patria Credit IFN sign funding agreement for Romany entrepreneurs

REDI and non-bank financial institution (IFN) have signed a local partnership for the funding and inclusion of Romany entrepreneurs, mainly farmers, from small rural communities of Romania, according to a press statement released on Tuesday.

Under this partnership, businesses managed by Roma and local businesses that employ Romany workers will be funded under a programme called "Microfinance knows no ethnicity."

