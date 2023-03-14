REDI Economic Development, Patria Credit IFN sign funding agreement for Romany entrepreneurs

REDI Economic Development, Patria Credit IFN sign funding agreement for Romany entrepreneursPublicat:
REDI Economic Development and Patria Credit non-bank financial institution (IFN) have signed a local partnership for the funding and inclusion of Romany entrepreneurs, mainly farmers, from small rural communities of Romania, according to a press statement released on Tuesday.
Under this partnership, businesses managed by Roma and local businesses that employ Romany workers will be funded under a programme called "Microfinance knows no ethnicity."
