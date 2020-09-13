PSD's Dincu warns about low turnout in September 27 local elections

PSD's Dincu warns about low turnout in September 27 local electionsPublicat:
Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) National Council Vasile Dincu told a news conference on Sunday that the local elections on September 27 can be "a great electoral disaster." "On September 27 we can have a big electoral disaster - Romania, not PSD - on September 27 we can have a very low turnout that is somewhere in the middle of the normal elections and then there will be many representatives of all parties with low legitimacy in the local administration; we could have hugely long queues, because if in a polling station in Bucharest, say, where 1,500 people normally vote, if voting…
