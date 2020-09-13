PSD's Dincu warns about low turnout in September 27 local elections

Stiri Recomandate

Şcolile din Voluntari, dotate cu termoscanere pentru a preveni răspândirea COVID. Ce se întâmplă dacă un elev are temperatură

Şcolile din Voluntari, dotate cu termoscanere pentru a preveni răspândirea COVID. Ce se întâmplă dacă un elev are temperatură

"Pentru deschiderea unităților școlare în perioada de pandemie SARS-COV- 2 în deplină siguranță, autoritățile locale din orașul Voluntari,… [citeste mai departe]

(VIDEO) Toate școlile din Sectorul 4, păzite de Poliția Locală

(VIDEO) Toate școlile din Sectorul 4, păzite de Poliția Locală

Şcolile şi liceele din Sectorul 4 vor fi supravegheate în permanenţă, şi în acest an, de Patrula Şcolară, o structură specială, formată din agenţi ai Poliţiei Locale, care se vor ocupa exclusiv de siguranţa copiilor, atât în timpul orelor de curs, cât şi după terminarea… [citeste mai departe]

PSDs Dincu warns about low turnout in September 27 local elections

PSDs Dincu warns about low turnout in September 27 local elections

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) National Council Vasile Dîncu told a news conference on Sunday that the local elections on September 27 can be "a great electoral disaster." "On September 27 we can have a big electoral disaster - Romania, not PSD - on September… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț CoVid-19: 1.109 cazuri noi, 36 decese! Vezi situația în județul tău

Bilanț CoVid-19: 1.109 cazuri noi, 36 decese! Vezi situația în județul tău

În ultimele 24 de ore, la nivel național s-au înregistrat 1.109 cazuri noi The post Bilanț CoVid-19: 1.109 cazuri noi, 36 decese! Vezi situația în județul tău appeared first on Realitatea de Mureș. Sursa articolului: Bilanț CoVid-19: 1.109 cazuri… [citeste mai departe]

VREMEA în ALBA, în prima zi de școală și până la finalul săptămânii 14-20 septembrie. Prognoza meteo pe localități

VREMEA în ALBA, în prima zi de școală și până la finalul săptămânii 14-20 septembrie. Prognoza meteo pe localități

Prima zi de școală în județul Alba se anunță a fi deosebit de caldă, din punct de vedere meteorologic. Temperaturi între 29 de grade și 30 de grade… [citeste mai departe]

Mihnea Costoiu calls hybrid scenario unsatisfactory solution as parents, teachers burdened with responsibility

Mihnea Costoiu calls hybrid scenario unsatisfactory solution as parents, teachers burdened with responsibility

Former Minister for Higher Education, Scientific Research and Technological Development Mihnea Costoiu considers the hybrid learning system to be an unsatisfactory solution, as teachers… [citeste mai departe]

COVID-19 hospitalisations in Romania: 7,052; 465 in intensive care

COVID-19 hospitalisations in Romania: 7,052; 465 in intensive care

A number of 7,052 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at the specialist healthcare units in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Sunday. As many as 465 patients are in intensive care.As… [citeste mai departe]

Școlile din Ocna Mureș, pregătite pentru începerea anului școlar. Au fost igienizate și amenajate corespunzător din punct de vedere sanitar

Școlile din Ocna Mureș, pregătite pentru începerea anului școlar. Au fost igienizate și amenajate corespunzător din punct de vedere sanitar

Ziarul Unirea Școlile din Ocna Mureș, pregătite pentru începerea anului școlar. Au fost igienizate și amenajate… [citeste mai departe]

Nereguli și amenzi mari la cluburi, terase, baruri, restaurante și săli de jocuri

Nereguli și amenzi mari la cluburi, terase, baruri, restaurante și săli de jocuri

Polițiștii din Capitală au descoperit nereguli la mai multe cluburi, terase, baruri, restaurante și săli de jocuri și pariuri sportive, fiind aplicate amenzi de aproximativ 103.000 de lei și confiscată suma de pe... [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

PSD's Dincu warns about low turnout in September 27 local elections

Publicat:
PSD's Dincu warns about low turnout in September 27 local elections

Chairman of the (PSD) told a news conference on Sunday that the local elections 27 can be "a great electoral disaster." "On September 27 we can have a big electoral disaster - Romania, not PSD - 27 we can have a very low turnout that is somewhere in the middle of the normal elections and then there will be many representatives of all parties with low legitimacy in the local administration; we could have hugely long queues, because if in a polling station in Bucharest, say, where 1,500 people normally vote, if voting…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu suggests bundling elections to lessen exposure risk for the population

18:45, 05.09.2020 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu launched on Saturday the idea of bundling local and parliamentary elections, due to the coronavirus epidemic.During a visit to Sendriceni - Botosani County, Ciolacu said that the concomitant organization of elections would "considerably…

PSD's Ciolacu: Those who held Orban Gov't alive are responsible for infections `disaster`

16:20, 01.09.2020 - The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, said on Tuesday that all the "tricksters" that kept the Orban Government 'alive' are 'responsible', together with the National Liberal Party (PNL), for the "disaster" that regards COVID-19 infections. "A new negative record - 60 dead…

PSD's Ciolacu: 'Local authorities lack financial resources to open schools and organise elections'

16:40, 27.08.2020 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu announced on Thursday, after the first PSD National Political Council meeting, that local authorities lack the financial resources to open schools and organise the elections, and, in this context, the PSD will take steps with the government to…

PSD's Ciolacu: Objective at local elections is to remain largest party in Romania

16:25, 22.08.2020 - The objective of the social-democrats in the local elections is to remain the largest political party in Romania, said Marcel Ciolacu on Saturday, after the congress in which he was elected chairman of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), and added that in the case of a weak score, he will be the one…

ALDE's Tariceanu: I would have liked local elections to kick-start USL 2024

15:25, 06.08.2020 - National chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Thursday that he would have liked the local elections "to kick-start a larger political project, a USL [former political alliance Social Liberal Union - ed.n.] 2024", and his own candidacy for the office…

Senate adopts draft law on establishment of dates for elections

16:15, 27.07.2020 - The Senate plenum on Monday passed a draft law initiated by the leaders of the PSD (Social Democratic Party), UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania) and ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) on the establishment, by Parliament, of the dates for the Senate and the Deputies' Chamber elections,…

Senate plenary sitting to consider setting September 27 as date for 2020 local elections

08:51, 07.07.2020 - In an extraordinary plenary sitting today, the Senate will consider two bills regarding the date of the local elections, with September 27 being the proposed date. Featuring on today's agenda are two bills on the matter - one initiated by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and another…

UDMR's Cseke Attila says bill filed by UDMR regarding local elections date on 27 Sept,very urgent

20:03, 29.06.2020 - The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) bill establishing through organic law the date of local election on 27 September 2020 must be debated in an extraordinary session and voted by both Chambers of Parliament, so that the electoral procedure comes to force, this being agreed with the political…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 14 septembrie 2020
Bucuresti 18°C | 31°C
Iasi 14°C | 30°C
Cluj-Napoca 14°C | 30°C
Timisoara 17°C | 33°C
Constanta 19°C | 29°C
Brasov 11°C | 28°C
Baia Mare 15°C | 31°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 10.09.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 211.219,20 2.983.772,80
II (5/6) 4 17.601,60 -
III (4/6) 317 222,10 -
IV (3/6) 5.073 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 3.276.775,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 septembrie 2020
USD 4.09
EUR 4.8567
CHF 4.5042
GBP 5.2304
CAD 3.106
XAU 256.008
JPY 3.8507
CNY 0.5984
AED 1.1135
AUD 2.9853
MDL 0.2467
BGN 2.4832

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec