Presidential Administration: President Iohannis has received request for revocation of Justice Minister and is analyzing it

- Prime Minister Florin Citu announced this evening that he sent President Klaus Iohannis the request for the dismissal of Justice Minister Stelian Ion from the USR PLUS junior coalition partner. "I took a necessary decision. A few minutes ago I sent the President of Romania the request for the removal…

- President Klaus Iohannis addressed congratulations for the victory of the pro-reform, pro-democracy and pro-European political forces in the early elections of July 11 in the Republic of Moldova and for the election of Igor Grosu as President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, at the welcoming…

- Romania must be prepared to deal with the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the "safest" way to slow it down is vaccination, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday. "This virus that we have been facing for so many months has made and continues to make victims. Although we are now…

- President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Friday, a message of condolence to the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, informs the Presidential Administration. "I found out with sadness of the catastrophic floods that caused massive damage in western Germany in the past days,…

- The Bucharest Court of Appeal on Wednesday canceled the 2,000 lei worth fine received by President Klaus Iohannis from the National Council for Combating Discrimination (CNCD), for saying, back in 2018, that "a bunch of criminals" were making a "desperate" and "pathetic" attempt to discredit the…

- President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decree on the revocation of Alexandru Nazare from the position of Minister of Finance, the Presidential Administration announced. The head of state also signed the decree on the appointment of Prime Minister Florin Citu as interim Minister of Finance.…

- July 5-7, President Klaus Iohannis will hold a series of consultations with politicians and social partners on the "Educated Romania" at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace to conclude the public debate on it. According to the Presidential Administration, on Monday, at 17:00hrs, Iohannis will welcome…

- The roadside and the riverbed are not "landfills," President Klaus Iohannis, who participates in a campaign "Let's Do It, Romania!," said on Wednesday, on the banks of the Arges river, near Darasti locality in Ilfov County. "We came here today to collect the garbage, to collect the garbage thrown…