Presidential Administration: President Iohannis has received request for revocation of Justice Minister and is analyzing it

Ford reduce din nou producţia, din cauza deficitului de semiconductori

Ford reduce din nou producţia, din cauza deficitului de semiconductori

Ford va reduce din nou producţia de camioane în SUA, din cauza deficitului de semiconductori, care afectează industria auto pe plan global, transmite Reuters, arată Agerpres. Al doilea mare producător auto american a informat că săptămâna viitoare producţia… [citeste mai departe]

Rată de promovabilitate sub 30% la Bacalaureat, sesiunea de toamnă

Rată de promovabilitate sub 30% la Bacalaureat, sesiunea de toamnă

Ministerul Educației a publicat rezultatele obținute de absolvenții studiilor liceale care au susținut probele examenului național de Bacalaureat în sesiunea august-septembrie 2021.Rata de promovare înregistrată în sesiunea august-septembrie a examenului național… [citeste mai departe]

A căzut tavanul în Secția 3 de Poliție a Capitalei - Imagini incredibile - Pericol uriaș

A căzut tavanul în Secția 3 de Poliție a Capitalei - Imagini incredibile - Pericol uriaș

„Domnule ministru, raportăm: NE CADE TAVANUL ÎN CAP! În ultima apariție publică ministrul Bode ne-a vorbit despre drumuri și poduri, despre asfaltări și proiecte de infrastructură rutieră. Între timp, la MAI, unde… [citeste mai departe]

Măsuri extreme în Brazilia din cauza secetei severe - ar putea fi stabilite rații de consum de energie electrică

Măsuri extreme în Brazilia din cauza secetei severe - ar putea fi stabilite rații de consum de energie electrică

Energia electrică ar putea fi raționalizată în Brazilia, din cauza secetei severe care lovește țara în perioada recentă, a anunțat vicepreședintele țării, Hamilton Mourão,… [citeste mai departe]

Vladimir Putin a dezvăluit că și-a dorit de mic să fie spion

Vladimir Putin a dezvăluit că și-a dorit de mic să fie spion

În prima zi de școală din Rusia, Vladimir Putin le-a spus unor elevi din Vladivostok câteva amintiri din copilăria lui. Președintele i-a îndemnat pe copii să-și urmeze visurile. Le-a mărturisit că și-a dorit de mic să fie spion și că și-a îndeplinit ambiția. [citeste mai departe]

România, îngropată în gunoaie. O afacere de aproape jumătate de miliard de euro

România, îngropată în gunoaie. O afacere de aproape jumătate de miliard de euro

Afacerile cu gunoaie, în special cu cele importate, au ajuns să reprezinte un business foarte profitabil, estimat la aproape jumătate de miliard de euro. De la materiale plastice, cauciucuri, metale, substanțe chimice, resturi de la… [citeste mai departe]

Se adună donații pentru comunitatea din Roșia Montană, greu încercată de inundațiile din iulie

Se adună donații pentru comunitatea din Roșia Montană, greu încercată de inundațiile din iulie

În urma dezastrelor din 16 iulie, când două viituri au lovit localitatea Roșia Montană mutând tone de apă, pământ și pietriș inundând și îngropând casele localnicilor, mulți dintre aceștia au rămas… [citeste mai departe]

Soluțiile lui Ponta pentru ieșirea țării din criza politică

Soluțiile lui Ponta pentru ieșirea țării din criza politică

Am fost Prim Ministru si Ministru (in Guverne conduse de alti Premieri) – lucrurile pentru mine sunt foarte clare: NU poti sa conduci Guvernul cand un ministru, indiferent cum il cheama si de la ce Partid este, iti blocheaza activitatea din motive strict politice! Daca se… [citeste mai departe]

USR PLUS a anunţat că îşi retrage sprijinul politic pentru premierul Florin Cîţu

USR PLUS a anunţat că îşi retrage sprijinul politic pentru premierul Florin Cîţu

USR PLUS anunţă că îşi retrage sprijinul politic pentru premierul Florin Cîţu, căruia îi reproşează că „a aruncat ţara în criză” politică. „USR PLUS nu a girat şi nu va gira niciodată jaful din bani publici, în nicio formulă de… [citeste mai departe]

Urbanism și funcționalitate: Modificări majore în zona Cartierul CFR – Aleea Trandafirilor

Urbanism și funcționalitate: Modificări majore în zona Cartierul CFR – Aleea Trandafirilor

Continuă asfaltările pe strada Neagoe Basarab din municipiul Târgoviște și întregul Cartier CFR intră într-o etapă de dezvoltare fără precedent!Terasamentul fostei căi ferate uzinale a UPET, paralel cu strada… [citeste mai departe]


Presidential Administration: President Iohannis has received request for revocation of Justice Minister and is analyzing it

Publicat:
Presidential Administration: President Iohannis has received request for revocation of Justice Minister and is analyzing it

received the request to revoke Stelian Ion from the post of Minister of Justice, according to the . "The president has received the revocation request and is analyzing it," the told AGERPRES.
announced on Wednesday evening that he sent the request for the dismissal of from the USR PLUS junior coalition partner.

"I took a necessary decision. A few minutes ago I sent the President of Romania the request for the removal from…

