President Iohannis to receive German Chancellor Scholz on Monday, trilateral meeting with President of Moldova, Sandu

President Iohannis to receive German Chancellor Scholz on Monday, trilateral meeting with President of Moldova, SanduPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis will receive, on Monday, April 3, at the Cotroceni Palace, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz, on the occasion of his official visit to Romania.
Also, the head of state will host a trilateral meeting in which he will participate together with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Romania on Monday
15:20, 31.03.2023 - Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Romania on Monday, informed the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Romania.According to the source, the Chancellor will be received in Bucharest by President Klaus Iohannis, with whom he will discuss bilateral issues as well as topics such as European…
President Iohannis receives on Friday First Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans
16:20, 30.03.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis will receive First Vice President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, at the Cotroceni Palace on Friday, the Presidential Administration informed.The meeting will take place at 13:00. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…
President Iohannis to welcome US Ambassador Kavalec at the Cotroceni Palace
10:51, 29.03.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomes, on Wednesday, the United States ambassador to Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, the Presidential Administration informs in a press release to AGERPRES.The meeting will take place at the Cotroceni Palace. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
Event dedicated to women's contribution to sustainability hosted at Cotroceni Palace, with President Iohannis attending
16:30, 28.02.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Wednesday, March 1, in the event Women in Sustainability, which will be hosted by the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…
President Iohannis: European Investment Bank - strategic partner for Romania
22:25, 27.02.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting with the President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, Werner Hoyer on Monday, on the sidelines of the participation in the inaugural edition of the EIB Group Forum, which took place in Luxembourg. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
President Iohannis: External threats to democratic order of Rep.Moldova are particularly concerning
16:25, 23.02.2023 - The external threats to the democratic order of the Republic of Moldova are particularly concerning, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, within a joint statement with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai…
Iohannis: Romania joins Moldova in strongly condemning destabilisation from abroad
12:31, 15.02.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis says that Romania has joined Moldova in strongly condemning all destabilisation attempts from abroad, according to the Presidential Administration, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
President Iohannis is participating, on Thursday and Friday, in special meeting of the European Council
14:25, 08.02.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday and Friday, in the special meeting of the European Council, which will take place in Brussels, the Presidential Administration announced. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…