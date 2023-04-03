President Iohannis to receive German Chancellor Scholz on Monday, trilateral meeting with President of Moldova, Sandu

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Romania on Monday, informed the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Romania.According to the source, the Chancellor will be received in Bucharest by President Klaus Iohannis, with whom he will discuss bilateral issues as well as topics such as European…

President Klaus Iohannis will receive First Vice President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, at the Cotroceni Palace on Friday, the Presidential Administration informed.The meeting will take place at 13:00.

President Klaus Iohannis welcomes, on Wednesday, the United States ambassador to Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, the Presidential Administration informs in a press release to AGERPRES.The meeting will take place at the Cotroceni Palace.

President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Wednesday, March 1, in the event Women in Sustainability, which will be hosted by the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting with the President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, Werner Hoyer on Monday, on the sidelines of the participation in the inaugural edition of the EIB Group Forum, which took place in Luxembourg.

The external threats to the democratic order of the Republic of Moldova are particularly concerning, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, within a joint statement with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu, told Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis says that Romania has joined Moldova in strongly condemning all destabilisation attempts from abroad, according to the Presidential Administration, told Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday and Friday, in the special meeting of the European Council, which will take place in Brussels, the Presidential Administration announced.