President Iohannis to receive German Chancellor Scholz on Monday, trilateral meeting with President of Moldova, Sandu

Stiri Recomandate

Româno-catolicii intră în Săptămâna Patimilor

Româno-catolicii intră în Săptămâna Patimilor

Romano-catolicii au sărbătorit, duminică, Floriile, care marchează intrarea Domnului în Ierusalim. Azi, 3 aprilie, începe Săptămâna Patimilor, care va culmina cu ziua de duminică, 9 aprilie, cu Învierea Domnului. Săptămâna Patimilor sau Săptămâna Mare are menirea de a-i pregăti pe credincioși pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Politologul Cristian Pârvulescu: Prezentă la Bucea și Kiev, Maia Sandu a transmis un semnal puternic legat de opțiunile valorice ale Republicii Moldova

Politologul Cristian Pârvulescu: Prezentă la Bucea și Kiev, Maia Sandu a transmis un semnal puternic legat de opțiunile valorice ale Republicii Moldova

Politologul Cristian Pârvulescu: Prezentă la Bucea și Kiev, Maia Sandu a transmis un semnal… [citeste mai departe]

Amintiri cu „speciali”

Amintiri cu „speciali”

„Eşti din Ardeal?”; „Da”; „La voi se face pălincă?”; „Da”; Vrei o permisie?”; „Sigur”; „Dacă vrei, îmi aduci la întoarcere patru litri de pălincă”. Dialogul de mai sus l-am avut, la finbele anilor ”80, ca tânăr soldat, cu un ofiţer, şef de pluton sau companie, nu mai ţin minte. Îmi amintesc însă, ca şi cum ... The post Amintiri cu „speciali” appeared… [citeste mai departe]

VREMEA de Paște și de 1 mai 2023: Prognoza METEO indică temperaturi ușor sub medie în Săptămâna Mare

VREMEA de Paște și de 1 mai 2023: Prognoza METEO indică temperaturi ușor sub medie în Săptămâna Mare

VREMEA de Paște și de 1 mai 2023: Prognoza METEO indică temperaturi ușor sub medie în Săptămâna Mare VREMEA de Paște 2023 și de 1 mai 2023: Prognoza METEO de Paștele Ortodox indică temperaturi… [citeste mai departe]

Doi comisari europeni vin în România: se anunță proiecte de 46 de miliarde de euro

Doi comisari europeni vin în România: se anunță proiecte de 46 de miliarde de euro

Comisarii europeni Nicolas Schmit şi Elisa Ferreira, fac, luni şi marţi, o vizită de lucru în România şi vor participa la lansarea Politicii de Coeziune 2021-2027.”În zilele 3-4 aprilie, comisarul european pentru coeziune şi reforme,… [citeste mai departe]

Avertisment pentru șoferi: trafic blocat, carosabil umed și precipitații pe mai multe șosele din ţară

Avertisment pentru șoferi: trafic blocat, carosabil umed și precipitații pe mai multe șosele din ţară

Centrul Infotrafic transmite, luni, că pe șoselele din mai multe zone ale ţării se circulă în condiţii de carosabil umed, cu precipitații pe alocuri, vizibilitate bună și valori de trafic… [citeste mai departe]

Doliu în lumea muzicii: a murit omul care a descoperit-o pe Madonna și a înființat Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Doliu în lumea muzicii: a murit omul care a descoperit-o pe Madonna și a înființat Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Seymour Stein, fondatorul Sire Records, care a contribuit la lansarea carierelor Madonnei, Talking Heads și a multor altora, a murit duminică la vârsta de 80 de ani.Stein, care… [citeste mai departe]

Calendar ortodox 3 aprilie. Cum se ține corect această zi de sărbătoare

Calendar ortodox 3 aprilie. Cum se ține corect această zi de sărbătoare

Conform calendarului ortodox, credincioșii și biserica ortodoxă îl sărbătoresc azi pe Sfântul Nichita Mărturisitorul. Marele Sfânt a rămas în amintirea oamenilor pentru bunătatea sa și pentru credința puternică, la care nu a renunțat nici atunci când… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţia cumpără autovehicule cu sisteme de recunoaştere a numerelor de înmatriculare şi camere video

Poliţia cumpără autovehicule cu sisteme de recunoaştere a numerelor de înmatriculare şi camere video

Inspectoratul General al Poliţiei Române anunţă pe SICAP licitaţie în vederea achiziţionării a patru autovehicule pick-up 4×4, dotate cu sisteme automate de recunoaştere a numerelor de înmatriculare… [citeste mai departe]

Cum se formează cristalele cubice de gheaţă. Cercetătorii chinezi susţin că au rezolvat misterul

Cum se formează cristalele cubice de gheaţă. Cercetătorii chinezi susţin că au rezolvat misterul

Fulgii de zăpadă au de obicei o formă hexagonală, dar în anumite condiţii aceştia pot arăta precum diamantele, conform unui nou studiu realizat în China şi publicat recent în revista Nature. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

President Iohannis to receive German Chancellor Scholz on Monday, trilateral meeting with President of Moldova, Sandu

Publicat:
President Iohannis to receive German Chancellor Scholz on Monday, trilateral meeting with President of Moldova, Sandu

will receive, on Monday, April 3, at the , the Chancellor of the of Germany, Olaf Scholz, on the occasion of his official visit to Romania.

Also, the head of state will host a trilateral meeting in which he will participate together with the President of the Republic of Moldova, , and .

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Romania on Monday

15:20, 31.03.2023 - Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Romania on Monday, informed the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Romania.According to the source, the Chancellor will be received in Bucharest by President Klaus Iohannis, with whom he will discuss bilateral issues as well as topics such as European…

President Iohannis receives on Friday First Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans

16:20, 30.03.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis will receive First Vice President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, at the Cotroceni Palace on Friday, the Presidential Administration informed.The meeting will take place at 13:00. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

President Iohannis to welcome US Ambassador Kavalec at the Cotroceni Palace

10:51, 29.03.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomes, on Wednesday, the United States ambassador to Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, the Presidential Administration informs in a press release to AGERPRES.The meeting will take place at the Cotroceni Palace. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Event dedicated to women's contribution to sustainability hosted at Cotroceni Palace, with President Iohannis attending

16:30, 28.02.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Wednesday, March 1, in the event Women in Sustainability, which will be hosted by the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

President Iohannis: European Investment Bank - strategic partner for Romania

22:25, 27.02.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting with the President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, Werner Hoyer on Monday, on the sidelines of the participation in the inaugural edition of the EIB Group Forum, which took place in Luxembourg. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

President Iohannis: External threats to democratic order of Rep.Moldova are particularly concerning

16:25, 23.02.2023 - The external threats to the democratic order of the Republic of Moldova are particularly concerning, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, within a joint statement with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai…

Iohannis: Romania joins Moldova in strongly condemning destabilisation from abroad

12:31, 15.02.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis says that Romania has joined Moldova in strongly condemning all destabilisation attempts from abroad, according to the Presidential Administration, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

President Iohannis is participating, on Thursday and Friday, in special meeting of the European Council

14:25, 08.02.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday and Friday, in the special meeting of the European Council, which will take place in Brussels, the Presidential Administration announced. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 01 aprilie 2023
Bucuresti 9°C | 16°C
Iasi 8°C | 18°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 14°C
Timisoara 5°C | 14°C
Constanta 9°C | 15°C
Brasov 7°C | 14°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 15°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 31 martie 2023
USD 4.5463
EUR 4.9491
CHF 4.9573
GBP 5.6256
CAD 3.3557
XAU 289.439
JPY 3.41
CNY 0.6616
AED 1.2379
AUD 3.0446
MDL 0.2471
BGN 2.5304

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec