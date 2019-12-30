President Iohannis promulgates law enabling Gov't to issue ordinances

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Monday in Parliament's solemn session devoted to the celebration of 30 years since the Revolution and several events organised in Timisoara. According to the agenda, the head of state will participate on Monday, starting at 12:00, in the joint solemn session…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday signed the decrees for the withdrawal of the awards presented to several public persons, that were criminally sentenced, among whom the former Social-Democrat Premier Adrian Nastase, former Social-Democrat minister Miron Mitrea, professor Gheorghe Mencinicopschi,…

- President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday that a mix of measures is needed to reduce the budget deficit and added that he discussed the budget with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, as well as with Finance Minister Florin Citu."We had a discussion for the preparation of the budget. Mr. Prime Minister…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Monday argued that mayors must be elected in two rounds and stressed that a real partnership between central and local public administration is needed."The messages I have for the mayors of municipalities are general messages, which I will give to the other mayors.…

- The Greater Union on 1 December 1918 opened the path of reforms, modernisation and development, which, however, was interrupted by the World War II and the installation of dictatorships, President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Monday in the plenary solemn meeting of Parliament dedicated to the National…

- President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that the former Government left a budgetary deficit of 29 billion and underscored the need for firm and efficient policies, to get the economy and public finances back on the track of balance and sustainability. The head of the state participated in the…

- President Klaus Iohannis, currently visiting Japan, was welcomed at the Akasaka-Geihinkan Palace by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday. According to the Presidential Administration, the talks will address the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Japan. The head of state…

- President Klaus Iohannis announced that the public debate on his presidential programme would take place on 27 October. "Dear Romanians, only united we can finally overcome all the transition stages of the post-December period and start the authentic development of Romania. Through your vote, normal…