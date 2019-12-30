President Iohannis promulgates law enabling Gov't to issue ordinances

President Iohannis promulgates law enabling Gov't to issue ordinancesPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decree for the promulgation of the Law enabling the Government to issue ordinances, the Presidential Administration informed.
The Deputies' Chamber, a decision-making body in this case, adopted the bill on 18 December, by 288 votes "in favour" and 16 abstentions.
The draft law establishes the following regulatory areas for which the Government is enabled to issue ordinances during the parliamentary vacation: public finance, economy, energy and business environment, public works, development and administration, internal affairs, transport,…
