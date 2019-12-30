President Iohannis promulgates law enabling Gov't to issue ordinances

Stiri Recomandate

BOMBĂ. ANMCS a suspendat acreditarea Spitalului de Urgenţă Floreasca

Autoritatea Naţională de Management al Calităţii în Sănătate (ANMCS) a suspendat luni acreditarea Spitalului de Urgenţă Floreasca. decizia radicală vine după ce o femeie a luat foc în timpul unei operaţii, iar unitatea medicală nu a raportat regretabilul incident… [citeste mai departe]

Sălăjeni, poliţiştii vă recomandă! Fiţi vigilenţi în mijloacele de transport în comun!

Pentru a nu deveni victima vreunei infracţiuni, polițiștii sălăjeni din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean (IPJ) Sălaj vin, în această perioadă, în sprijinul populației cu câteva sfaturi [citeste mai departe]

Cine a fost primul iubit al Andrei. Ce pact a făcut cu artista după despărțire, deși ea era distrusă de durere

Andra și Cătălin Măruță fac un cuplu perfect! S-au căsătorit în 2008 și au împreună doi copii minunați: pe nume David și Eva. Dar cine a fost primul iubit al Andrei și… [citeste mai departe]

Au vrut să se joace cu petarde, dar s-au ales cu dosare penale

La data de 26 decembrie a.c., polițiștii Serviciului Arme, Explozivi și Substanțe Periculoase din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Satu Mare au depistat pe strada Ostrovului, din municipiul Satu Mare un tânăr, de 15 ani, care avea asupra sa peste 200 de obiecte pirotehnice… [citeste mai departe]

Adriana Nedelea LA FIX | Poliția spune cum sunt drumurile din țară înainte de Revelion

Se circulă normal pe toate drumurile din România și se înregistrează valori mai ridicate de trafic doar pe Valea Prahovei, după cum ne-am obșinuit deja, a declarat la Adriana Nedelea LA FIX comisarul Ramona Tudor, de la… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO Primarul Timișoarei, trimis în judecată de DNA pentru două colibe: ÎMI GARANTAU că totul este LEGAL

Nicolae Robu, primarul Timișoarei, se declară surprins că a fost trimis în judecată de DNA în dosarul privind casele naționalizate: „N-am nimic în comun cu vânzarea / retrocedarea… [citeste mai departe]

Anul 2019 a fost cel mai cald înregistrat în Rusia de la începutul înregistrărilor meteorologice, în urmă cu 130 de ani

Anul 2019 a fost cel mai cald înregistrat în Rusia de la începutul înregistrărilor meteorologice, în urmă cu 130 de ani, au anunţat luni serviciile… [citeste mai departe]

Georgică Severin explică de ce are nevoie de bufetier: Posturile Radio România au mulți invitați!

Georgică Severin, șeful SRR, susține că postul de bufetier este necesar pentru a asigura zilnic toate serviciile de protocol pe care îl presupune numărul mare de invitați ai posturilor din Radioul… [citeste mai departe]

Nicuşor Dan, propus candidat comun al forţelor anti-PSD pentru Primăria Capitalei

Fostul preşedinte Traian Băsescu a afirmat, pentru B1 TV, că dreapta ar trebui să se prezinte în faţa alegătorilor cu un singur candidat la alegerile pentru Primăria Capitalei de anul viitor - Nicuşor Dan. [citeste mai departe]

Alianța USR-PLUS se pregătește să câștige Primăria Alba Iulia. Nume care au reușit în domeniul privat, vor să se implice în administrație

Ziarul Unirea Alianța USR-PLUS se pregătește să câștige Primăria Alba Iulia. Nume care au reușit în domeniul… [citeste mai departe]


President Iohannis promulgates law enabling Gov't to issue ordinances

Publicat:
signed on Monday the decree for the promulgation of the Law enabling the Government to issue ordinances, the informed.

' Chamber, a decision-making body in this case, adopted the bill on 18 December, by 288 votes "in favour" and 16 abstentions.

The draft law establishes the following regulatory areas for which the Government is enabled to issue ordinances during the parliamentary vacation: public finance, economy, energy and business environment, public works, development and administration, internal affairs, transport,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


