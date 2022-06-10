President Iohannis, Latvian counterpart Levits talk on B9 Summit sidelines

Stiri Recomandate

USR anunță oficial devansarea alegerilor interne pentru luna iulie

USR anunță oficial devansarea alegerilor interne pentru luna iulie

Biroul Național al USR a aprobat vineri decizia de a organiza alegerile pentru președinția formațiunii în prima parte a lunii iulie, relatează news.ro . Ele erau programate inițial pentru octombrie, dar liderul interimar Cătălin Drulă a anunțat joi, într-un mesaj… [citeste mai departe]

Trei tineri din Dâmbovița, prinși când furau cablul de pe podul CFR de la intrarea în staţia Fieni

Trei tineri din Dâmbovița, prinși când furau cablul de pe podul CFR de la intrarea în staţia Fieni

Trei persoane, cu vârste cuprinse între 18 şi 29 de ani, au fost prinse că furau cablul de la podul CFR de la intrarea în staţia Fieni, se arată într-un comunicat al IPJ Dâmboviţa remis, vineri,… [citeste mai departe]

Judecător bulgar explică decizia luată în cazul extrădării Elenei Udrea: Nu ne-a fost uşor

Judecător bulgar explică decizia luată în cazul extrădării Elenei Udrea: Nu ne-a fost uşor

Un complet format din trei judecători de la Curtea de Apel din Sofia a admis vineri cererea autorităţilor române privind extrădarea fostului ministru al Turismului Elena Udrea, care are de executat în România… [citeste mai departe]

Ce mașini nu au voie să circule de Rusalii pe mai multe drumuri din România. Au primit interzis

Ce mașini nu au voie să circule de Rusalii pe mai multe drumuri din România. Au primit interzis

S-a anunțat ce mașini nu au voie să circule de Rusalii pe mai multe drumuri din România. Anul acesta, Rusaliile se sărbătoresc de către creştinii ortodocşi pe 12 și 13 iunie. Cu această ocazie, Compania Națională… [citeste mai departe]

USR anunţă oficial că devansează data alegerilor pentru şefia partidului. Drulă: „Nu mai putem aştepta până în toamnă”

USR anunţă oficial că devansează data alegerilor pentru şefia partidului. Drulă: „Nu mai putem aştepta până în toamnă”

Biroul Naţional al USR a decis, vineri, să organizeze alegerile pentru preşedinţia USR în luna iulie. Anterior, liderul interimar al USR,… [citeste mai departe]

Locul IV pentru RC Arieșul Mihai Viteazu la finalul turului

Locul IV pentru RC Arieșul Mihai Viteazu la finalul turului

Echipa de rugby junioare în 7 a celor de la Arieșul Mihai Viteazu a încheiat turul campionatul pe locul 4. Conform colegilor de la abcnewstransilvania, formația din Mihai Viteazu a terminat etapa de... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

USR: PSD-PNL măsluiesc datele astfel încât să pară că economia merge bine

USR: PSD-PNL măsluiesc datele astfel încât să pară că economia merge bine

Claudiu Năsui, deputat USR și fost ministru al Economiei, spune că guvernarea PSD-PNL a măsluit datele privind creșterea PIB ca să poată justifica o majorare a taxelor. El spune că schimbarea bruscă a metodologiei de calcul al PIB a dus la afișarea… [citeste mai departe]

50 de milioane la „Rabla pentru electrocasnice”

50 de milioane la „Rabla pentru electrocasnice”

ARAD. Deputatul PNL Glad Varga anunţă faptul că, anul acesta, programul „Rabla pentru electrocasnice” va avea un buget de 50 de milioane de lei. Românii se vor putea înscrie în program începând de vinerea viitoare și vor putea solicita vouchere în trei etape, în 24 iunie, 1 iulie, respectiv 8 iulie. [citeste mai departe]

Ce spune Primăria București despre marele pasaj din Capitală care nu are recepția făcută nici după 11 ani

Ce spune Primăria București despre marele pasaj din Capitală care nu are recepția făcută nici după 11 ani

Pe Pasajul Basarab se circulă fără recepție, iar întreaga construcție se degradează pe zi ce trece. Primăria Capitalei promite că va face o nouă expertiză tehnică a pasajului care… [citeste mai departe]


President Iohannis, Latvian counterpart Levits talk on B9 Summit sidelines

Publicat:
President Iohannis, Latvian counterpart Levits talk on B9 Summit sidelines

had a meeting on Friday, on the sidelines of the B9 Summit, with his Latvian counterpart, , the informs in a release sent to AGERPRES

