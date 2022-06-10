President Iohannis, Latvian counterpart Levits talk on B9 Summit sidelines

President Iohannis, Latvian counterpart Levits talk on B9 Summit sidelinesPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting on Friday, on the sidelines of the B9 Summit, with his Latvian counterpart, Egils Levits, the Presidential Administration informs in a release sent to AGERPRES
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
B9 Summit/ Iohannis: Black Sea, most exposed to Russia's threats
19:01, 10.06.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that at the B9 Summit there had been an exchange of substantive views between participating leaders on recent security developments, stressing that it is necessary for the Alliance "to be able to defend every inch" of its territory. Fii la curent cu…
Iohannis: Substantive exchange of opinions at B9 Summit, collective defence, NATO's core task
17:45, 10.06.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that an exchange of substantive views took place at the B9 Summit between participating leaders on recent security developments, but also on the allied response to them. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
President Iohannis sends condolences to UAE upon death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan
19:40, 13.05.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Friday, a message of condolences to the United Arab Emirates upon the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…
President Iohannis to meet Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda on Friday
17:20, 05.05.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis will receive his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda, on Friday, at the Cotroceni Palace, during the latter's official visit to Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…
President Iohannis welcomes Prime Minister of Bulgarian Government, Petkov, at the Cotroceni Palace
16:00, 29.04.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Friday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the Prime Minister of the Government of Bulgaria, Kiril Petkov, who is paying a working visit to Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…
PM Ciuca to join President Iohannis for NATO summit in Brussels
16:30, 23.03.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will attend a special NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, along with President Klaus Iohannis, according to government spokesman Dan Carbunaru, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
President Klaus Iohannis to participate in European Council meeting in Brussels
16:00, 23.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis will attend the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, the Presidential Administration informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…
President Iohannis to take part in extraordinary NATO summit, on Thursday
13:36, 23.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis will take part on Thursday in the extraordinary sitting of heads of state and government from NATO member states, organized at the Alliance's Headquarters in Brussels, the Presidential Administration informed on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…