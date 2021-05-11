President Iohannis and Polish counterpart attend Justice Sword Exercise 21

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Presedintele Klaus Iohannis si omologul polonez, Andrzej Duda, participa, marti, in comuna Smardan, judetul Galati, la exercitiul militar multinational “Justice Sword 21”. De luni, in Romania a inceput cel mai mare exercițiu NATO din Europa, din ultimii 25 de ani, menit sa testeze capacitatea de aparare…

- President Klaus Iohannis will host on Monday, together with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, the Bucharest Format Summit (B9), the Presidential Administration informed. According to the quoted source, the event is organized at the initiative of President Iohannis and will take place with…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will welcome his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on Monday, at the Cotroceni Palace to discuss the regional security situation, the collaboration in the perspective of the NATO summit and the bilateral trade relationship, according to Romania- Insider. The two leaders…

- Romania's President Klaus Iohannis and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda will host next Monday a Bucharest Nine (B9) summit. According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, the event is organised at the initiative of President Iohannis and will take place in Bucharest in the presence…

- Un barbat din Republica Moldova, bolnav de COVID, a fost gasit decedat intr-un apartament din municipiul Galati, Moldoveanul in varsta de 49 de ani a refuzat sa se interneze in spital, desi stia ca este infectat. Pompierii au spart usa apartamentului si au gasit cadavrul barbatului din Republica Moldova.…

- Prime Minister Florin Cițu has announced on Tuesday that the anti-Covid vaccination in Romania has reached 115,000 people per day, according to romaniajournal.ro. The Prime Minister encouraged Romanians to get vaccinated and explained that it is the only way to get rid of the pandemic. “A joint effort…

- President Klaus Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday that the authorities are not considering implementing any lockdown measures for Easter but that the state of alert will be extended as the pandemic figures in the past week are concerning, according to actmedia.eu. Iohannis…

- Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday paid a visit to Bucharest, where he met with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca to discuss regional, bilateral defence and security issues, according to Anadolu Agency. After visiting the Turkish Embassy in Bucharest, Hulusi Akar went to Romania’s…