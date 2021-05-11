President Iohannis and Polish counterpart attend Justice Sword Exercise 21

Stiri Recomandate

Florin Cîţu: Merg la Bruxelles ca să îi asigur pe partenerii eruopeni că acest Guvern este unul care va face şi reforme

Florin Cîţu: Merg la Bruxelles ca să îi asigur pe partenerii eruopeni că acest Guvern este unul care va face şi reforme

„Domnul Ghinea este la Bruxelles astăzi. Eu merg acolo să îi asigur pe partenerii eruopeni că acest Guvern este Guvernul care va face şi reforme. PNRR… [citeste mai departe]

Zilele Teatrului Matei Vișniec ediția 2021 în sistem hibrid

Zilele Teatrului Matei Vișniec ediția 2021 în sistem hibrid

În perioada 15-23 mai se vor desfășura Zilele Teatrului Matei Vișniec, tema festivalului de anul acesta fiind Teatrul și Comunitatea. Ediția din acest an a festivalului îmbracă o forma hibridă impusă de respectarea măsurilor de protecție împotriva răspândirii virusului SARS-COV2,… [citeste mai departe]

Apel către părinții copiilor de la grădinița „Grădina Secretă”

Apel către părinții copiilor de la grădinița „Grădina Secretă”

Reprezentanții companiilor „Memphis-Construct” și „Global Construcții” susțin că, deși au prezentat public toată informația despre proiectul lor imobiliar din strada Andrei Doga, 13/7, asupra lor, în continuare, sunt exercitate presiuni și chiar acțiuni… [citeste mai departe]

UPDATE/Copilul care a căzut de la etaj se află în stare gravă. Va fi transportat la București

UPDATE/Copilul care a căzut de la etaj se află în stare gravă. Va fi transportat la București

Băiatul de patru ani din Pitești care a căzut în această dimineață de la geam este în stare gravă. Micuțul este intubat și ventilat mecanic. Copilul va fi transferat la un spital din București de către echipajul… [citeste mai departe]

Un chinez a rămas agățat de un pod la 100 de metri înălțime, după ce panourile de sticlă s-au spart

Un chinez a rămas agățat de un pod la 100 de metri înălțime, după ce panourile de sticlă s-au spart

Un turist din China a avut parte de coșmarul vieții sale, după ce a rămas agățat de un pod, la 100 de metri înălțime, scrie The Guardian . Panourile de stică ale podului s-au spart, din… [citeste mai departe]

Pitești: Un copil de 4 ani a căzut de la primul etaj al unui bloc. El a fost intubat și va fi transferat la un spital din Capitală

Pitești: Un copil de 4 ani a căzut de la primul etaj al unui bloc. El a fost intubat și va fi transferat la un spital din Capitală

Incident tragic la Pitești. Un copil de patru ani a căzut de la primul etaj al unui bloc, după ce mama l-a lăsat nesupravegheat câteva… [citeste mai departe]

Amenzi de aproape jumătate de milion de lei, împărțite de ANTA, iar 29 de șoferi au rămas fără permise

Amenzi de aproape jumătate de milion de lei, împărțite de ANTA, iar 29 de șoferi au rămas fără permise

Agenția Națională de Transport Auto (ANTA),  în perioada 26 aprilie - 11 mai 2021, a aplicat sancțiuni contravenționale, pentru transportatorii de  mărfuri și pasageri, întocmind în… [citeste mai departe]

Noi cazuri de CoVid-19 și decese, în BN! La ce incidență a ajuns județul

Noi cazuri de CoVid-19 și decese, în BN! La ce incidență a ajuns județul

În ultimele 24 de ore, 20 de persoane din Bistrița-Năsăud au fost confirmate cu CoVid-19, după efectuarea a 490 teste. Incidența la nivel de județ este de 0,79/1000 de locuitori. Totodată, autoritățile raportează și trei decese ale unor pacienți… [citeste mai departe]

Marți: 12 cazuri noi de Covid în județul Suceava, din 752 de persoane testate

Marți: 12 cazuri noi de Covid în județul Suceava, din 752 de persoane testate

Marți dimineață au fost înregistrate 12 cazuri noi de infectare cu SARS-CoV-2 și o persoană reconfirmată pozitiv la retestare, din 752 de persoane testate. Incidența cazurilor pozitive la nivelul județului este de 0,30 la mia de locuitori.În… [citeste mai departe]

Se relaxează restricțiile în București? Incidența cazurilor a scăzut sub 1,5 la mie

Se relaxează restricțiile în București? Incidența cazurilor a scăzut sub 1,5 la mie

Incidența cazurilor de îmbolnăviri cu coronavirus a scăzut sub 1,5 la mie în București. Capitala intră astfel în scenariul verde. Conform Direcției de Sănătate Publică București, rata infectărilor a ajuns la 1,49 la mie. Dacă… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

President Iohannis and Polish counterpart attend Justice Sword Exercise 21

Publicat:

and his Polish counterpart, will be present on Tuesday at the multinational military exercise “Justice Sword 21” in Smardan commune, Galati county. The two Heads of State will participate in the Day of on the occasion of the military exercise “Justice Sword 21”, which takes place at the […] The post and Polish counterpart attend 21 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Presedintele Iohannis si omologul polonez, prezenți la Exercitiul Justice Sword 21 de la Poligonul Smardan

10:20, 11.05.2021 - Presedintele Klaus Iohannis si omologul polonez, Andrzej Duda, participa, marti, in comuna Smardan, judetul Galati, la exercitiul militar multinational “Justice Sword 21”. De luni, in Romania a inceput cel mai mare exercițiu NATO din Europa, din ultimii 25 de ani, menit sa testeze capacitatea de aparare…

Bucharest Format Summit (B9) hosted by President Iohannis together with his Polish counterpart

09:10, 10.05.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis will host on Monday, together with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, the Bucharest Format Summit (B9), the Presidential Administration informed. According to the quoted source, the event is organized at the initiative of President Iohannis and will take place with…

Polish President visits Romania for talks and to attend a military exercise

12:40, 07.05.2021 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will welcome his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on Monday, at the Cotroceni Palace to discuss the regional security situation, the collaboration in the perspective of the NATO summit and the bilateral trade relationship, according to Romania- Insider. The two leaders…

Romania's President Iohannis, Polish counterpart Duda to host Bucharest Nine summit meeting on May 10

17:35, 04.05.2021 - Romania's President Klaus Iohannis and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda will host next Monday a Bucharest Nine (B9) summit. According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, the event is organised at the initiative of President Iohannis and will take place in Bucharest in the presence…

Barbat din Republica Moldova, gasit mort intr-un apartament din Galati. Avea COVID, dar a refuzat internarea

19:15, 27.04.2021 - Un barbat din Republica Moldova, bolnav de COVID, a fost gasit decedat intr-un apartament din municipiul Galati, Moldoveanul in varsta de 49 de ani a refuzat sa se interneze in spital, desi stia ca este infectat. Pompierii au spart usa apartamentului si au gasit cadavrul barbatului din Republica Moldova.…

Daily vaccination in Romania has reached 115,000 people per day

14:40, 13.04.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Cițu has announced on Tuesday that the anti-Covid vaccination in Romania has reached 115,000 people per day, according to romaniajournal.ro.  The Prime Minister encouraged Romanians to get vaccinated and explained that it is the only way to get rid of the pandemic. “A joint effort…

Iohannis rules out Easter lockdown and confirms new curfew time

17:35, 10.03.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday that the authorities are not considering implementing any lockdown measures for Easter but that the state of alert will be extended as the pandemic figures in the past week are concerning, according to actmedia.eu. Iohannis…

Turkish Defence Minister visits his counterpart in Romania

18:10, 09.03.2021 - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday paid a visit to Bucharest, where he met with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca to discuss regional, bilateral defence and security issues, according to Anadolu Agency. After visiting the Turkish Embassy in Bucharest, Hulusi Akar went to Romania’s…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 11 mai 2021
Bucuresti 7°C | 23°C
Iasi 9°C | 24°C
Cluj-Napoca 9°C | 26°C
Timisoara 11°C | 28°C
Constanta 11°C | 20°C
Brasov 5°C | 24°C
Baia Mare 11°C | 27°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 09.05.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 556.666,80 11.595.280,16
II (5/6) 7 40.008,17 -
III (4/6) 398 466,22 -
IV (3/6) 8.109 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 12.304.162,96

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 mai 2021
USD 4.0492
EUR 4.9259
CHF 4.4955
GBP 5.7056
CAD 3.3424
XAU 239.139
JPY 3.7243
CNY 0.6314
AED 1.1024
AUD 3.1884
MDL 0.2293
BGN 2.5185

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec