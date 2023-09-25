Police Inspectorate: Almost 110,000 persons entered Romania on Sunday, 11,3000 of them Ukrainians

Stiri Recomandate

Iarăși a fost lac la VIVO Cluj, după ploaia de duminică! Apa a inundat autobuzele - VIDEO

Furtuna puternică de duminică după-amiaza a inundat din nou parcarea de la Vivo Cluj, care nu are canalizare. Apa a fost atât de mare, încât a intrat în autobuzele care treceau prin zonă. Un clujean a surprins momentul… [citeste mai departe]

ÎN CURÂND – Vom avea șantier în lucru la Unitatea de Primiri Urgențe de la Spitalul Județean

Conducerea Spitalului Județean de Urgență „Dr. Constantin Opriș” din Baia Mare anunță startul lucrărilor la Unitatea de Primiri Urgențe a spitalului, care la final va arăta cu totul și cu totul altfel… [citeste mai departe]

(P) ASUS ExpertBook B3 Flip (B3402): un laptop conceput pentru educație

Mediul educațional vine cu o serie de exigențe suplimentare care necesită o nouă abordare atunci când trebuie dezvoltat un laptop care să permită o experiență de predare și de învățare fără cusur. Acest lucru devine evident când intri în contact pentru prima… [citeste mai departe]

Exodul din Nagorno-Karabah. Peste 100.000 de armeni își părăsesc casele și pleacă spre Armenia, de teama Azerbaidjanului

Etnicii armeni din Nagorno-Karabah au început, duminică, un exod masiv cu maşina spre Armenia, după ce Azerbaidjanul i-a învins pe luptătorii din regiunea… [citeste mai departe]

Inteligența Artificială, folosită de Spitalul de Urgență Suceava, a redus cu 30 de minute ...

Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Sf. Ioan cel Nou" din Suceava a început să utilizeze din acest an aplicația de Inteligență Artificială StrokeViewer, propusă de firma Nicolab, pentru a scurta timpul până la inițierea… [citeste mai departe]

Jaf ca-n filme: Doi tineri cu fețele acoperite au intrat peste doi bătrâni din Suceava. Polițiștii le-au potolit avântul infracțional

Potrivit IPJ Suceava , tinerii au intrat în casă cu feţele acoperite, solicitând proprietarilor bani şi produse alimentare."Echipajul… [citeste mai departe]

Apariție spectaculoas în centrul Timișoarei: cal de trei metri, la plimbare pe străzi

Un cal de trei metri a atras privirile trecătorilor sâmbătă și duminică în centrul Timișoarei. Este vorba despre o marionetă gigant mânuită de păpușari, parte a reprezentației „Ecvestru” de Paris Bénarès, regia de Patrice… [citeste mai departe]

Cu pletele în vântul opulenței

Tesla Cybertruck continuă să creeze mult suspans în special în rândul celor care așteaptă lansarea oficială a versiunii de serie. Inițial, prima camionetă electrică Tesla trebuia să debuteze ca model de serie în 2021. Dar, din cauza pandemiei de COVID-19, care a dus la criza mondială de semiconductori, debutul lui Cybertruck a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Bani în plus pentru aceşti români. Cine sunt norocoşii şi ce condiţie trebuie îndeplinească pentru a primi 700 de lei

Se dau de la stat bani în plus pentru aceşti români. Cine sunt norocoşii şi ce condiţie trebuie îndeplinească pentru a primi 700 de lei. Este vorba despre… [citeste mai departe]

Skoda deschide șampania. Cehii au produs 3 milioane de SUV-uri

Cehii de la Skoda tocmai au produs SUV-ul cu numărul 3 milioane. Mașina aniversară este un Kodiaq Sportline, finisat în negru, și a părăsit linia de asamblare a uzinei din Kvasiny. SUV-urile Skoda sunt produse în mai multe locații, inclusiv Cehia, China, India, Ucraina și Slovacia.… [citeste mai departe]


Police Inspectorate: Almost 110,000 persons entered Romania on Sunday, 11,3000 of them Ukrainians

Publicat:
The General Inspectorate of the informs that, on Sunday, 108,617 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 11,338 Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, approximately 226,400 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and more than 53,100 means of transport went underwent control formalities at the border crossing points throughout the country, both on their way in and on their way out.

As of…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 septembrie 2023
USD 4.6709
EUR 4.9675
CHF 5.1538
GBP 5.7134
CAD 3.4698
XAU 289.127
JPY 3.1507
CNY 0.6396
AED 1.2717
AUD 3.0071
MDL 0.2571
BGN 2.5398

