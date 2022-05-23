Poland ends deal to receive Russian gas after rouble dispute Poland said on Monday it had terminated its agreement with Russia to receive Russian gas via the Yamal pipeline, after Warsaw rejected a demand to pay for the fuel in roubles and Moscow responded by cutting off supplies in April, according to Reuters. Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa, who announced the decision on Twitter, told […] The post Poland ends deal to receive Russian gas after rouble dispute appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

