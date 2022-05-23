Poland ends deal to receive Russian gas after rouble dispute

Stiri Recomandate

Guvernul ia măsuri pentru transmiterea primei cereri de finanţare prin PNRR. Ciucă: „Este vorba de suma de 3 miliarde euro”

Guvernul ia măsuri pentru transmiterea primei cereri de finanţare prin PNRR. Ciucă: „Este vorba de suma de 3 miliarde euro”

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a anunţat că Executivul va aproba, luni şi miercuri, mai multe hotărâri care să asigure posibilitatea transmiterii… [citeste mai departe]

Atac aerian devastator: s-au raportat 87 de morți

Atac aerian devastator: s-au raportat 87 de morți

Într-un atac aerian au fost ucise 87 de persoane. Aceasta pare a fi cea mai mare pierdere de vieți omenești a Ucrainei într-un singur atac. În ziua atacului, un purtător de cuvânt al armatei din Rusia a declarat că rachete de înaltă precizie și cu rază lungă de acțiune au lovit forțele de rezervă ucrainene… [citeste mai departe]

Andrei Ștefănescu și-a asumat relația cu Ștefania, colega de la Antena Stars: „Nu ne ascundeam”

Andrei Ștefănescu și-a asumat relația cu Ștefania, colega de la Antena Stars: „Nu ne ascundeam”

Andrei Ștefănescu și-a asumat relația cu Ștefania, colega lui de la Antena Stars. După divorț, artistul a preferat să își țină viața amoroasă privată și să discute tot mai puțin despre relația… [citeste mai departe]

Un polițist băcăuan a fost selectat și a participat la evenimentul „CU BICICLETA LA MARE 2022”

Un polițist băcăuan a fost selectat și a participat la evenimentul „CU BICICLETA LA MARE 2022”

Un poliţist din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Bacău a fost selectat și a participat, în perioada 21-22 mai a.c., la evenimentul „Cu bicicleta la mare 2022”, organizat de Asociaţia „Cu… [citeste mai departe]

Cupa României primește un nou sponsor și devine Cupa României Betano

Cupa României primește un nou sponsor și devine Cupa României Betano

Comunicat de presă Betano, operator european de top al industriei de pariuri sportive și cazino online, a semnat un parteneriat cu Federația Română de Fotbal, prin care devine sponsor principal al Cupei României. Cupa României se reinventează! După ce a primit… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski, mesaj DUR pentru Europa: „Să nu trăiți cu impresia că Ucraina poate proteja întreaga lume!”

Zelenski, mesaj DUR pentru Europa: „Să nu trăiți cu impresia că Ucraina poate proteja întreaga lume!”

Volodimir Zelenski s-a adresat, luni, liderilor politici și de afaceri prezenți la Forumul Economic de la Davos (Elveţia). Este momentul în care se decide dacă forța brută va stăpâni… [citeste mai departe]

Cosmar pentru o femeie din Iasi. A fost violata de un barbat necunoscut, in timp ce se afla intr-un pasaj subteran

Cosmar pentru o femeie din Iasi. A fost violata de un barbat necunoscut, in timp ce se afla intr-un pasaj subteran

O femeie a fost talharita in Iasi. Politistii ieseni au fost sesizati despre faptul ca o femeie ar fi fost violata de un barbat necunoscut, in timp ce se afla intr un pasaj… [citeste mai departe]

Care sunt beneficiile taberelor de limba engleză pentru copii

Care sunt beneficiile taberelor de limba engleză pentru copii

Învățarea unei noi limbi este o abilitate uimitoare, care poate ajuta cu adevărat copiii să crească și să se dezvolte; în plus, aceasta va arăta fantastic pentru admiterea la facultate și în CV. Având o varietate de metode diferite de a învăța limba engleză din care să alegi,… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat arestat după ce primăria i-a virat din greșeală 360.000 de dolari. Ce a făcut acesta cu banii

Bărbat arestat după ce primăria i-a virat din greșeală 360.000 de dolari. Ce a făcut acesta cu banii

Primăria a virat în conturile unui bărbat suma de 360.000 de dolari. Mai exact, este vorba despre întreg bugetul de ajutor anti COVID-19. Individul a rămas șocat pentru câteva clipe după ce… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu: În acest moment, clasa medie și cei cu venituri foarte mici duc tot greul societății românești

Ciolacu: În acest moment, clasa medie și cei cu venituri foarte mici duc tot greul societății românești

Președintele PSD Marcel Ciolacu, a declarat, luni, că vrea să discute în coaliție despre schimbarea sistemului fiscal și a cotei unice la TVA, argumentând că există o diferențiere deja… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Poland ends deal to receive Russian gas after rouble dispute

Publicat:
Poland ends deal to receive Russian gas after rouble dispute

Poland said on Monday it had terminated its agreement with Russia to receive Russian gas via the Yamal pipeline, after Warsaw rejected a demand to pay for the fuel in roubles and Moscow responded by cutting off supplies in April, according to Reuters. Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa, who announced the decision on Twitter, told […] The post Poland ends deal to receive Russian gas after rouble dispute appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU energy ministers meet to discuss Russian gas, sanctions

14:10, 02.05.2022 - European Union energy ministers will meet Monday to discuss Russia’s decision to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, and debate planned new sanctions over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, according to AP News. The 27 nation-bloc has imposed five rounds of sanctions on Russian officials, oligarchs, banks,…

Poland blocks Russian Embassy’s bank accounts

13:55, 24.03.2022 - Russia‘s ambassador to Warsaw said on Thursday that Poland had blocked the Russian embassy’s bank accounts on the basis that they might be used to finance terrorist activity or launder money, according to Reuters.  “Our accounts have been blocked by a decision of the finance ministry, and then by a…

Poland seeks expulsion of 45 Russian diplomats suspected of spying

13:20, 23.03.2022 - Poland is preparing to expel 45 Russian diplomats after arresting a low-level civil servant on suspicion of spying, joining a counter-espionage crackdown that’s sweeping the European Union’s eastern wing, according to Bloomberg.  The Foreign Ministry in Warsaw summoned the Russian ambassador on Wednesday,…

EU foreign ministers consider new sanctions on Russia, some push for oil embargo

11:45, 21.03.2022 - EU foreign and defence ministers meet on Monday to discuss imposing further sanctions on Moscow and to decide whether to introduce an oil embargo, according to Reuters.  Trying to force a Russian military withdrawal from Ukraine, the European Union and its Western allies has already imposed a panoply…

Oil price surges to $130 as U.S., Europe consider Russian oil import ban

11:35, 07.03.2022 - Brent crude soared near $130 a barrel on Monday, its highest since 2008, as the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fueled tight supply fears, according to Reuters.  Brent crude futures jumped $10.88, or…

ExxonMobil, Apple, Boeing join Western firms to cut ties with Russia

12:55, 02.03.2022 - Boeing suspended maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines and U.S. energy firm Exxon Mobil said it would exit Russia, joining a growing list of Western companies spurning Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters.  U.S. tech giant Apple said it had stopped sales of iPhones…

Visa, Mastercard block Russian financial institutions after sanctions

11:51, 01.03.2022 - U.S. payment card firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc have blocked multiple Russian financial institutions from their network, complying with government sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Visa said on Monday it was taking prompt action to ensure compliance with…

BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

12:05, 28.02.2022 - BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow‘s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. “Rosneft accounts for around half…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 23 mai 2022
Bucuresti 12°C | 24°C
Iasi 8°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 7°C | 20°C
Timisoara 12°C | 24°C
Constanta 12°C | 20°C
Brasov 6°C | 20°C
Baia Mare 8°C | 20°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 mai 2022
USD 4.6322
EUR 4.9472
CHF 4.7915
GBP 5.8254
CAD 3.6225
XAU 277.652
JPY 3.6326
CNY 0.6964
AED 1.2611
AUD 3.2944
MDL 0.2438
BGN 2.5294

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec