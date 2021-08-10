PNL leader Orban: Some points, such as money for local authorities, up for discussion

Stiri Recomandate

Guvernul german va încheia testările gratuite pentru COVID-19 începând cu 11 octombrie, pentru a încuraja oamenii să se vaccineze

Guvernul german nu va mai oferi testări gratuite pentru COVID-19 începând cu 11 octombrie în încercarea de a încuraja mai mulţi oameni… [citeste mai departe]

Călin Dobra dezbate pe tema drumurilor recepționate de Moș: Își asumă munca altora

Fost președinte al Consiliului Județean Timiș, Călin Dobra se bucură că ”milițianul drumurilor”, așa cum îl numește pe vicepreședinte CJT Cristian Moș a anunțat că drumul dintre Crivobara și Vizma a fost asfaltat. Dobra spune… [citeste mai departe]

Arhiepiscopia Romanului și Bacăului a organizat o ceremonie de premiere pentru Bianca Ghelber, atleta care a reprezentat România la JO

Arhiepiscopia Romanului și Bacăului a organizat o ceremonie de premiere pentru Bianca Florentina Ghelber, atleta originară din… [citeste mai departe]

Viceprimarul Ruben Laţcău promite pentru Calea Bogdăneștilor: Vom planta arbori care au atins maturitatea, nu bețe

Rămas șef peste administrație, în condițiile în care primarul este în concediu, viceprimarul Ruben Lațcău răspunde sesizărilor pe care cetățenii le ridică. Cum pe… [citeste mai departe]

(P) Cum alegi o bustieră de sport care să-ți ofere suportul dorit

(P) Cum alegi o bustieră de sport care să-ți ofere suportul dorit Beneficiile unor activități sportive regulate sunt binecunoscute, și tot mai multă lume alege să practice o formă sau alta de sport pentru o menținere a unei condiții fizice sănătoase, adecvate vârstei.  … [citeste mai departe]

Preotul Francisc Doboș, nouă ironie la adresa lui Barna: „intolerant” și „discriminator”

Preotul catolic Francisc Doboș glumește pe seama proaspătului tătic Dan Barna. Preotul scrie că Barna este „intolerant” și „discriminator”, deoarece „și-a făcut copilul băiat”: „De unde știe... [citeste mai departe]

Poliţia Română a lansat o campanie de conştientizare a riscului vitezei excesive

Poliţia Română a lansat, astăzi, o campanie de conştientizare a riscului vitezei excesive, numită ‘Vedere din spital’. Poliţiştii au amplasat un pat de spital la o benzinăria de lângă Autostrada Soarelui, unde a fost lansată campania,… [citeste mai departe]

Artist român, implicat într-un grav accident auto în Corbeanca. Pagubele se ridică la mii de euro EXCLUSIV

Ovi Jacobsen, solistul care ne-a reprezentat cu cinste, ba chiar de două ori, la fazele internaţionale ale concursului Eurovision, a avut parte zilele trecute de un incident în trafic… [citeste mai departe]

Țeapă de 200.000 de lei dată de reprezentanții unei firme din Alba, pe bursa de transport: Doi bărbaţi, condamnaţi la închisoare

Țeapă de 200.000 de lei dată de reprezentanții unei firme din Alba, pe bursa de transport: Doi bărbaţi, condamnaţi la închisoare… [citeste mai departe]

Premierului i-a rămas franzela-n gât. Replica lui Badea

Premierul pus în dificultate de o franzelă. Mai exact, de prețul unui astfel de produs de panificație. Întrebat de jurnaliști cât costă o banală franzelă, Florin Cîțu a recunoscut că nu știe dar a încercat să se scoată. „Nu pot să spun. Nu mănânc pâine. Am fost în piață. Încerc să nu mănânc… [citeste mai departe]


PNL leader Orban: Some points, such as money for local authorities, up for discussion

Publicat:
, the governing coalition approved the broad outlines of the budget revision, leaving a few points up for discussion, including the funds allocated to the local authorities, (PNL) leader stated, agerpres reports. After the coalition meeting he declared that the budget revision was broadly discussed, namely the need to allocate additional funds for the main authorizing officers.
"There are a few points left for discussion that will be clarified," Orban said.

Asked about the criteria on which the money will be granted to local authorities,…

