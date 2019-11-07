PM Orban: I released almost 40 secretaries of state from PSD from office

PM Orban: I released almost 40 secretaries of state from PSD from officePublicat:
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Thursday that he released almost 40 secretaries of state from PSD (Social Democratic Party) from office. "Today, I signed for the removal of a new series. I released almost 40 secretaries of state from PSD from office, and tomorrow I will continue. We must prepare all the decisions, we must analyse the legal grounds and I must sign. (...) The PSD Government left, and now all the secretaries of state, all heads of office, deputy heads of office and all the PSD clientele will leave the Liberal Government, for we won't accept to work with those who mocked…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila teases Iohannis to one-on-one televised debate
20:12, 07.11.2019 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) presidential hopeful Viorica Dancila on Thursday invited President Klaus Iohannis, seeking re-election, to a "one on one" televised debate, saying that he should wear a skirt instead of pants if he does not take up on her challenge. "From here in Teleorman, I am inviting…
Iohannis: PSD, main reason why Romania has not been able to develop more, better
20:04, 31.10.2019 - In a meeting with the National Liberal Party (PNL) representatives and sympathizers organized in Targoviste, on Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis argued that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is the main reason why Romania has not been able to develop more and better in the last 30 years."This…
Viorica Dancila determined to soldier on as PSD Chair
10:42, 11.10.2019 - Outgoing Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday evening that she will not step down as Chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) because she cannot leave her team during hard times. "I must stay at the helm of the party until after the presidential election. (...) I have no intention to…
Dancila: If PM-designate signed pact for Romanians' welfare, then we would back PM
09:32, 11.10.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Thursday evening that if the prime minister designated by President Klaus Iohannis signed and pledged that he/she would respect the pact for Romanians' welfare, which involves keeping salaries and pensions at…
PNL's Orban: I'm certain new gov't will designate honest, professional European Commissioner candidate
15:57, 10.10.2019 - PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban on Thursday stated after the adoption by Parliament of the censure motion that the new Government will be able to designate a "honest and professional" candidate for the office of European Commissioner representing Romania. "I am certain that the…
Calin Popescu-Tariceanu: All ALDE MPs are present and will vote censure motion
11:15, 10.10.2019 - All the MPs of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) are present and will vote on the censure motion, said the party's leader, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, on Thursday. "Today the motion will pass, rest assured. (...) After the motion passes, as you know, the president must start consultations…
PM Dancila says to fight in opposition to win presidential election, recapture power, if no-confidence vote succeeds
09:47, 04.10.2019 - Prime Minister and national leader of the majority Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila said on Thursday evening that if the no-confidence vote against her cabinet is successful in Parliament, she will fight even more, in the opposition, to win the presidential election and return PSD to…
PM Dancila: Haven't received any rejection from Brussels concerning Romania's nominations for Commissioners
13:56, 27.08.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday night said she had not received from Brussels any rejection concerning the nominations she had made for the European Commissioner on behalf of Romania, the MEPs Dan Nica and Rovana Plumb. "No denial received. Today both Rovana Plumb and Dan Nica were in Brussels,"…