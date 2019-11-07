PM Orban: I released almost 40 secretaries of state from PSD from office

Stiri Recomandate

Candu: Dacă democraţii votează moţiunea de cenzură asta nu înseamnă că PDM intră de mâine la guvernare

Dacă se depune moţiunea de cenzură, sunt aproape sigur că PDM va vota demisia Guvernului Sandu. Asta nu înseamnă însă că PDM va intra imediat la guvernare, ar putea să rămână în… [citeste mai departe]

Aproximativ 800 de oase de mamut, descoperite în centrul Mexicului (VIDEO)

Aproximativ 800 de oase provenind de la cel puţin 14 mamuţi care au trăit în urmă cu peste 14.000 de ani au fost descoperite în centrul Mexicului, a anunţat miercuri un institut local, citat de agerpres.ro. [citeste mai departe]

(update) Elon Musk: Tesla Cybertruck va fi prezentat exact peste două săptămâni

Elon Musk a anunţat, cum o face de obicei pe Twitter, data prezentării primului pick-up Tesla. Se va întâmpla în ziua de 21 noiembrie 2019, exact peste două săptămâni, în preajma uzinei SpaceX producătoare de rachete. [citeste mai departe]

LAZIO - CELTIC // VIDEO Imagini necenzurate cu bătaia din Roma! Doi ultrași au fost înjunghiați

Fanii italieni și cei scoțieni s-au bătut pe străzile din Roma înaintea meciului dintre Lazio și Celtic. În tabăra oaspeților au existat și victime. CFR Cluj - Rennes poate fi urmărit liveTEXT AICI! Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Angela Merkel SE LEAPĂDĂ de Emmanuel Macron: Nu cred că o astfel de apreciere intempestivă este necesară, chiar dacă avem probleme

Cancelarul german, Angela Merkel, nu este de acord cu afirmaţiile preşedintelui francez Emmanuel Macron privind NATO,… [citeste mai departe]

DSVSA Dâmbovița a dat amenzi de peste 30.000 de lei pentru depozitare necorespunzătoare și alte deficiențe

În cursul lunii octombrie 2019 Direcţiile judeţene sanitare veterinare şi pentru siguranţa alimentelor precum şi a municipiului Bucureşti au efectuat Post-ul DSVSA Dâmbovița a dat… [citeste mai departe]

WOW! Cifre impresionante în… pași de dans!

325 de participanți din peste 10 țări, 35 de premii și 194 de burse de studiu acordate în cadrul celei de-a 12-a ediții a Concursului Internațional de Dans Clasic și Contemporan de la Sibiu. Read More... [citeste mai departe]

Maia Sansu s-a întâlnit cu 38 de ambasadori acreditaţi

Prim-ministrul Maia Sandu a avut o întrevedere cu 38 de ambasadori ai diferitor țări acreditați în Republica Moldova. Potrivit unui comunicat de presă al Guvenrului, întâlnirea a avut loc în contextul ultimelor evoluții legate de reforma justiției din țara noastră. [citeste mai departe]

Ninel Peia, candidat la președinția României a dispărut la Cluj, poliția îl caută

Joi după-amiază, Inspectoratul de Poliție Județean Cluj a fost sesizat de catre Serviciul de Protectie si Paza despre dispariția lui Ninel Peia, candidat la președinția României. Acesta s-a cazat ieri la un hotel de pe raza… [citeste mai departe]


PM Orban: I released almost 40 secretaries of state from PSD from office

Publicat:
stated on Thursday that he released almost 40 secretaries of state from PSD () from office. "Today, I signed for the removal of a new series. I released almost 40 secretaries of state from PSD from office, and tomorrow I will continue. We must prepare all the decisions, we must analyse the legal grounds and I must sign. (...) The PSD Government left, and now all the secretaries of state, all heads of office, deputy heads of office and all the PSD clientele will leave the , for we won't accept to work with those who mocked…

