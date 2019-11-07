PM Orban: I released almost 40 secretaries of state from PSD from office

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) presidential hopeful Viorica Dancila on Thursday invited President Klaus Iohannis, seeking re-election, to a "one on one" televised debate, saying that he should wear a skirt instead of pants if he does not take up on her challenge. "From here in Teleorman, I am inviting…

- In a meeting with the National Liberal Party (PNL) representatives and sympathizers organized in Targoviste, on Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis argued that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is the main reason why Romania has not been able to develop more and better in the last 30 years."This…

- Outgoing Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday evening that she will not step down as Chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) because she cannot leave her team during hard times. "I must stay at the helm of the party until after the presidential election. (...) I have no intention to…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Thursday evening that if the prime minister designated by President Klaus Iohannis signed and pledged that he/she would respect the pact for Romanians' welfare, which involves keeping salaries and pensions at…

- PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban on Thursday stated after the adoption by Parliament of the censure motion that the new Government will be able to designate a "honest and professional" candidate for the office of European Commissioner representing Romania. "I am certain that the…

- All the MPs of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) are present and will vote on the censure motion, said the party's leader, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, on Thursday. "Today the motion will pass, rest assured. (...) After the motion passes, as you know, the president must start consultations…

- Prime Minister and national leader of the majority Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila said on Thursday evening that if the no-confidence vote against her cabinet is successful in Parliament, she will fight even more, in the opposition, to win the presidential election and return PSD to…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday night said she had not received from Brussels any rejection concerning the nominations she had made for the European Commissioner on behalf of Romania, the MEPs Dan Nica and Rovana Plumb. "No denial received. Today both Rovana Plumb and Dan Nica were in Brussels,"…