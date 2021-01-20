Stiri Recomandate

PM Citu visits COVID-19 vaccination campaign hqs to assess campaign, scheduling platform

Publicat:
PM Citu visits COVID-19 vaccination campaign hqs to assess campaign, scheduling platform

, went on a working visit to the headquarters of the on the Coordination of COVID-19 (CNCAV) to assess the latest developments in the immunisation campaign, according to AGERPRES.

According to a memo from the Government, discussed at the meeting were the latest developments in the immunisation campaign and its scheduling, as well as a delivery schedule for the next vaccine batches allocated to Romania.

Citu was introduced to the vaccination appointment scheduling platform, its operation and interconnection,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


