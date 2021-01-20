PM Citu visits COVID-19 vaccination campaign hqs to assess campaign, scheduling platform

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Over 30,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine in the last 24 hours, of whom 1,075 received the booster dose, the total number of those vaccinated reaching 235,239, informs the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu says the appointment scheduling for Romania's second stage of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign is going on smoothly, with over 75% of people over 65, the most affected by the novel coronavirus, to be vaccinated during next. "The appointments are going on smoothly. The…

- Romania's National Committee on the Coordination of COVID-19 Vaccination has reported that in the last 24 hours, 16,057 people have been immunised with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute on the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations…

- The National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 informs that, in the past 24 hours, 5,993 persons have been immunised against the novel coronavirus, with Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health, through…

- The distribution of over 36,000 doses of vaccine requested by the vaccination centers in each county starts on Sunday, the vaccination being thus extended, starting Monday, in all counties, the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV). "Starting…

- Nearly 1,000 health care professionals were vaccinated by 6 p.m. on Sunday, countrywide, with no immunized persons having any adverse effects, according to a release issued by the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19, according to AGERPRES. According…

- The National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) presents, on its own platform, information necessary to the population about vaccination, according to AGERPRES. The website publishes answers to several questions that the population might ask in…

- Vaccine doses from the first "symbolic" tranche will be allocated for the vaccination of medical personnel from the 10 phase I medical units, informs the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) on Friday. According to a release sent to AGERPRES,…