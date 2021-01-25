PM Citu on UK COVID-19 strain: If Romanians comply with restrictions in place, things remain the same

Stiri Recomandate

Foto / Buzdugan, la poarta Raiului de la Poiana Mărului

Foto / Buzdugan, la poarta Raiului de la Poiana Mărului

După ce în vara anului trecut cunoscutul realizator de emisiuni radio Daniel Buzdugan a călătorit în Munții Buzăului , acesta a revenit fascinat de sacralitatea locurilor și a lăsat din nou un mesaj cu impresiile sale pe pagina sa de socializare. Anul trecut, Buzdugan scria despre „miracolul”… [citeste mai departe]

Virgil Popescu: Cea mai mare problemă a sectorului nuclear din România este resursa umană

Virgil Popescu: Cea mai mare problemă a sectorului nuclear din România este resursa umană

Cea mai mare problemă a sectorului nuclear din România este resursa umană, în condiţiile în care oamenii se instruiesc la centrala de la Cernavodă, apoi pleacă în alte ţări, a apreciat, luni, ministrul Energiei, Virgil… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Volosevici a cerut verificări amănunţite la CSM Ploieşti, începând cu instalaţiile tehnice

Primarul Volosevici a cerut verificări amănunţite la CSM Ploieşti, începând cu instalaţiile tehnice

Noul director al Clubului Sportiv Municipal Ploieşti, Costin Grigore, ar urma să îşi angajeze un consilier personal, cu specializare tehnică, pe o perioadă determinată, pentru o verificare… [citeste mai departe]

În spitalele sucevene sunt 395 de pacienți infectați cu noul coronavirus și doar 65 de locuri libere în zonele Covid

În spitalele sucevene sunt 395 de pacienți infectați cu noul coronavirus și doar 65 de locuri libere în zonele Covid

Astăzi dimineață, în spitalele sucevene erau internate 395 de persoane diagnosticate cu COVID și 92 suspecte de infecția cu noul coronavirus. La Unitatea de Terapie… [citeste mai departe]

Alimentul genial pe care trebuie să îl consumi iarna, de fapt. Toți românii trebuie să îi afle secretul

Alimentul genial pe care trebuie să îl consumi iarna, de fapt. Toți românii trebuie să îi afle secretul

Acesta este  alimentul care conține foarte multe pro-biotice și bacterii bune, necesare unui sistem imunitar sănătos. De aceea, acest aliment nu trebuie să lipsească de pe masa numănui.… [citeste mai departe]

Confruntată cu Turcia, Grecia cumpără 18 avioane Rafale franceze

Confruntată cu Turcia, Grecia cumpără 18 avioane Rafale franceze

Valoarea contractului este de 2,5 miliarde de euro și el va fi semnat de ministrul francez al Armelor, Florence Parly, la începutul acestei săptămâni, la Atena. Aceasta a sosit deja în capitala elenă luni, 25 ianuarie, pentru a se întâlni cu omologul său grec Nikolaos… [citeste mai departe]

Aquabis: Lipsă presiune apă, în Cociu și Mogoșeni

Aquabis: Lipsă presiune apă, în Cociu și Mogoșeni

Începând de astăzi, 25 ianuarie 2021, în localitățile Cociu și Mogoșeni se va resimți lipsă presiune apă – anunță Aquabis. Care este motivul:  Astăzi, 25 ianuarie 2021, începând cu orele 15.30 și până mâine 26 ianuarie 2021 orele 12:00, se va resimți lipsă presiune apă în localitățile Cociu… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Stanciu e dorit în Turcia! Clubul l-a ofertat deja pe jucător: „A fost contactat și agentul jucătorului”

Nicolae Stanciu e dorit în Turcia! Clubul l-a ofertat deja pe jucător: „A fost contactat și agentul jucătorului"

Slavia Praga poate rămâne fără Nicolae Stanciu, internaționalul de 27 de ani fiind dorit insistent în Turcia. Trabzonspor e gata să-l achiziționeze pe unul dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Bulgaria cere teste Covid negative pentru toate persoanele care intră în țară

Bulgaria cere teste Covid negative pentru toate persoanele care intră în țară

Bulgaria va institui obligativitatea prezentării unui test negativ pentru COVID-19 tuturor persoanelor care sosesc în ţară cu scopul de a opri răspândirea unei variante mai contagioase de coronavirus, a anunţat luni, 25 ianuarie, ministrul… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus latest/Law enforcement issue 6,348 COVID-19 fines in past 24 hours

Coronavirus latest/Law enforcement issue 6,348 COVID-19 fines in past 24 hours

Law enforcement issued in the past 24 hours 6,348 fines amounting to a combined 1,474,240 lei for violations of Law No. 55/2020 on specific measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS)… [citeste mai departe]


PM Citu on UK COVID-19 strain: If Romanians comply with restrictions in place, things remain the same

Publicat:
PM Citu on UK COVID-19 strain: If Romanians comply with restrictions in place, things remain the same

said on Monday that the new strain of the COVID-19 virus coming from the UK seems to be spreading faster, but things remain the same in terms of restrictions, if a protective sanitary mask is worn, physical distancing is observed and disinfectants are used.

He was asked at the if the new possible outbreak of the new strain of coronavirus should worry Romanians and if other restrictive measures might be taken.

"For now, I think there is an investigation underway into this new strain. Yes, we should be [worried]. Once again: if we keep…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM adopts decisions regarding Deputy PMs Kelemen Hunor's and Dan Barna's responsibilities

09:25, 19.01.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu decided on Monday the duties of Deputy Prime Ministers Kelemen Hunor and Dan Barna, according to AGERPRES. Thus, in order to ensure the fulfillment of the major priorities of the governing programme and of the measures provided in the Recovery and Resilience Plan,…

PM Citu: We won't slash salaries of public employees; they will stay at 2020 level

19:05, 28.12.2020 - Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday announced that the salaries of public sector employees will not be cut next year, but they will be maintained at the level of those of December 2020, until an analysis of the salary law is completed. "As for the employees in the public sector, I said it,…

Government considers raising gross minimum wage for 2021 by 70 RON, to 2,300 RON

15:10, 28.12.2020 - Government is considering raising gross minimum wage, guaranteed for the year 2021 with a level that would surpass the inflation rate, namely by 70 RON, gross, from 2,230 RON to 2,300 RON gross per month. Prime Minister Florin Citu and Labor Minister Raluca Turcan, had on Monday, consultations…

Black Sea NGOs Forum: Aurescu states blue economy can contribute substantially to post-COVID-19 recovery

15:50, 23.11.2020 - Blue economy may contribute substantially to post-COVID-19 recovery, as well as to the ecological transition in the spirit of the Paris Agreement and the Green Deal, stated on Monday the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on the occasion of his participation in the opening session of the…

Record number of COVID-19 patients in ICU sections: 1,187, admitted to medical units: 13,467

14:01, 16.11.2020 - Aa many as 13,467 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, of which 1,187 are in Intensive Care units, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Monday. On the territory of Romania, 47,397 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home,…

Romania's new COVID-19 case count - 4,931; tests performed in the last 24 hours - 11,266

13:50, 16.11.2020 - As many as 4,931 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 11,266 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients…

Protest in Victoriei Square against new measures to combat COVID-19 spread (VIDEO)

19:20, 08.11.2020 - Several persons are protesting on Sunday evening in Victoriei Square, in front of the Government headquarters, against the new measures and restrictions the Government announced for combating the spread of COVID-19. The protesters are voicing the disapproval both with the compulsoriness of mask wearing…

Nicusor Dan: Schools should remain closed until COVID-19 incidence less than 3/1,000 inhabitants

09:25, 30.10.2020 - The general mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, supports the measure that the schools in Bucharest should remain closed until the incidence of COVID-19 is less than 3 per thousand inhabitants, according to AGERPRES."Children are transmitters of this disease. (...) We also have the problem in…


