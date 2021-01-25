PM Citu on UK COVID-19 strain: If Romanians comply with restrictions in place, things remain the same

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Florin Citu decided on Monday the duties of Deputy Prime Ministers Kelemen Hunor and Dan Barna, according to AGERPRES. Thus, in order to ensure the fulfillment of the major priorities of the governing programme and of the measures provided in the Recovery and Resilience Plan,…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday announced that the salaries of public sector employees will not be cut next year, but they will be maintained at the level of those of December 2020, until an analysis of the salary law is completed. "As for the employees in the public sector, I said it,…

- Government is considering raising gross minimum wage, guaranteed for the year 2021 with a level that would surpass the inflation rate, namely by 70 RON, gross, from 2,230 RON to 2,300 RON gross per month. Prime Minister Florin Citu and Labor Minister Raluca Turcan, had on Monday, consultations…

- Blue economy may contribute substantially to post-COVID-19 recovery, as well as to the ecological transition in the spirit of the Paris Agreement and the Green Deal, stated on Monday the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on the occasion of his participation in the opening session of the…

- Aa many as 13,467 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, of which 1,187 are in Intensive Care units, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Monday. On the territory of Romania, 47,397 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home,…

- As many as 4,931 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 11,266 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients…

- Several persons are protesting on Sunday evening in Victoriei Square, in front of the Government headquarters, against the new measures and restrictions the Government announced for combating the spread of COVID-19. The protesters are voicing the disapproval both with the compulsoriness of mask wearing…

- The general mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, supports the measure that the schools in Bucharest should remain closed until the incidence of COVID-19 is less than 3 per thousand inhabitants, according to AGERPRES."Children are transmitters of this disease. (...) We also have the problem in…