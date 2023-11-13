PM Ciolacu: Real danger in PNRR is failure to fulfill reforms, not the money

Stiri Recomandate

Peste 47.000 de firme au fost radiate în România în primele nouă luni ale anului

Peste 47.000 de firme au fost radiate în România în primele nouă luni ale anului

Un număr de 47.854 de firme au fost radiate la nivel naţional în primele nouă luni din 2023, cu 7,9% mai puţine comparativ cu perioada similară a anului trecut, conform statisticilor Oficiului Naţional al Registrului Comerţului (ONRC),… [citeste mai departe]

3 ofițeri ruși din FSB au fost uciși într-un atac de „răzbunare” în Melitopol (Ministerul ucrainean al Apărării)

3 ofițeri ruși din FSB au fost uciși într-un atac de „răzbunare” în Melitopol (Ministerul ucrainean al Apărării)

Cel puțin trei ofițeri ruși au fost uciși în orașul ucrainean Melitopol, controlat de Moscova, într-o explozie despre care serviciile de informații ucrainene… [citeste mai departe]

Cluj - Un șofer îi trage de urechi pe cei care nu se încadrează bine în intersecția Calea Motilor cu Petru Maior - FOTO

Cluj - Un șofer îi trage de urechi pe cei care nu se încadrează bine în intersecția Calea Motilor cu Petru Maior - FOTO

Un șofer clujean a ținut să îi certe pe ”colegii” de trafic, care nu se încadrează conform marcajelor rutiere la intersecția din dreptul Primăriei. ”Aceasta… [citeste mai departe]

Chef de la locuințele sociale din Viișoara, spart de Poliția Locală. Petrecăreții „potoliți” cu amenzi de câteva mii de lei

Chef de la locuințele sociale din Viișoara, spart de Poliția Locală. Petrecăreții „potoliți” cu amenzi de câteva mii de lei

Polițiștii locali au spart weekendul acesta un chef la locuințele sociale din Viișoara, în urma reclamațiilor vecinilor, care nu se… [citeste mai departe]

ITM ALBA: Amenzi de  30.000 de lei, dintre care una pentru munca „la negru” și 4 avertismente în perioada 6-11 noiembrie 2023

ITM ALBA: Amenzi de  30.000 de lei, dintre care una pentru munca „la negru” și 4 avertismente în perioada 6-11 noiembrie 2023

ITM ALBA: Amenzi de  30.000 de lei, dintre care una pentru munca „la negru” și 4 avertismente în perioada 6-11 noiembrie 2023 ITM ALBA:… [citeste mai departe]

Numeroase medalii cucerite de luptatorii de la CSM Constanta la competitiile nationale desfasurate la Tg. Mures (GALERIE FOTO)

Numeroase medalii cucerite de luptatorii de la CSM Constanta la competitiile nationale desfasurate la Tg. Mures (GALERIE FOTO)

Peste 400 de sportivi din toata tara s au intrecut, in Sala Polivalenta "Ladislau Simonldquo; din Targu Mures, in cadrul a trei competitii de lupte,… [citeste mai departe]

Recean a discutat cu premierul Ucrainei: Negocierile de aderare la UE, printre subiectele abordate

Recean a discutat cu premierul Ucrainei: Negocierile de aderare la UE, printre subiectele abordate

Prim-ministrul, Dorin Recean, a discutat cu omologul său ucrainean, Denis Shmihal. Oficialii au vorbit despre decizia Comisiei Europene de a recomanda ţărilor membre ale UE să deschidă negocierile de aderare… [citeste mai departe]

Sagrada Familia a luminat pentru prima dată cele patru turnuri ale evangheliştilor, la peste 140 de ani de la începerea construcţiei monumentului

Sagrada Familia a luminat pentru prima dată cele patru turnuri ale evangheliştilor, la peste 140 de ani de la începerea construcţiei monumentului

Celebra bazilică Sagrada Familia din Barcelona a marcat, duminică, finalizarea turnurilor evanghelice.… [citeste mai departe]

Filmul accidentului lui Becali. Cum a aflat Poliția

Filmul accidentului lui Becali. Cum a aflat Poliția

Poliţiştii din Ilfov, care au deschis un dosar penal în care se fac cercetări pentru săvârşirea infracţiunii de vătămare corporală din culpă, după ce Gigi Becali a intrat cu maşina de lux în şanţ, dau detalii despre incident.  Poliţiştii din Ilfov au găsit duminică într-un şanţ pe Centura Capitalei,… [citeste mai departe]

ANM: Valorile termice se apropie de normele obişnuite ale perioadei, în intervalul 13 - 26 noiembrie

ANM: Valorile termice se apropie de normele obişnuite ale perioadei, în intervalul 13 - 26 noiembrie

Temperaturile maxime se vor afla, în general, pe un trend descendent în următoarele două săptămâni, şi se vor apropia de normele obişnuite ale perioadei, în timp ce precipitaţiile se vor semnala pe… [citeste mai departe]


PM Ciolacu: Real danger in PNRR is failure to fulfill reforms, not the money

Publicat:
PM Ciolacu: Real danger in PNRR is failure to fulfill reforms, not the money

PM Ciolacu: Real danger in PNRR is failure to fulfill reforms, not the moneyPrime minister states that the real danger, when talking about Romania's and (PNRR), is not the money, but the failure to fulfill the reforms assumed by the and , emphasizing that in the coming years reforms must be adopted both at the central and local level, as well as a predictable and fair fiscal reform, which would provide, among other things, the sustainability of the pension system.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I didn't have any grandparents…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Senate's Ciuca: PNRR and accession to the OECD, solutions to reduce gaps

18:05, 06.11.2023 - Senate's Ciuca: PNRR and accession to the OECD, solutions to reduce gapsSenate President and leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca argued on Monday that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), as well as accession to the OECD are the solutions to reduce the gaps between…

PM Ciolacu says he wants Pensions Law to go into effect next year

17:20, 24.10.2023 - Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday in Craiova that new discussions are scheduled this week in Brussels with European Commission officials on the new Public Pensions Law, reiterating that he would like the new act to go into effect as of next year.The head of the government said that…

Romania trimite ajutoare in Gaza

07:00, 20.10.2023 - Romania va acorda sprijin umanitar populației civile din Fașia Gaza. Acesta va consta in alimente și articole de cazarmament, potrivit unei hotarari  a Comitetului Național pentru Situații de Urgența. Romania va trimite peste 230 de tone de produse, printre care se numara conserve, orez, zahar, ulei,…

Senate head Nicolae Ciuca meets with chairman of European Court of Auditors, Tony Murphy

18:05, 10.10.2023 - The president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, met on Tuesday with the chairman of the European Court of Auditors (ECA), Tony Murphy, who is visiting our countryAccording to a post on the Facebook page of the president of the Senate, the topics discussed during the meeting concerned the reforms undertaken…

Romania, in a moment of reforms, also needs reps of religious denominations' involvement (PM Ciolacu)

11:35, 02.10.2023 - Romania is in a moment of "great changes", and on this road the participation, expertise and vision of religious denominations is also needed, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday, at a meeting at the Victoria Palace with their representatives. "Today, we find ourselves in an important moment…

Ciolacu, about bribery: Whoever is asked for money should call 112, go to prosecutors

21:05, 29.09.2023 - Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu stated, on Friday, in Deva, Hunedoara County, when asked about corruption and bribery, that he is making an appeal - whoever is asked for money to call 112 or go to the prosecutors."I don't give any bribe," replied Ciolacu, when he was asked about corruption, agerpres…

Romania risks losing 75 billion euros if necessary measures to reduce budget deficit are not taken(FinMin)

08:41, 21.09.2023 - Romania risks losing 75 billion euros if it does not implement the package of measures to reduce the budget deficit, 46 billion euros from the Cohesion Policy and 29.3 billion euros from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), said on Wednesday evening, the minister of Finance, Marcel Bolos,…

PM Marcel Ciolacu has talks in Brussels with EC President Ursula von der Leyen

19:00, 01.09.2023 - AGERPRES special correspondent Florin Zafiu reports: Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu discussed on Friday in Brussels with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen.One of the topics of the meeting concerned the reforms undertaken by Romania through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP),…


