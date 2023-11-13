PM Ciolacu: Real danger in PNRR is failure to fulfill reforms, not the money

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Senate's Ciuca: PNRR and accession to the OECD, solutions to reduce gapsSenate President and leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca argued on Monday that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), as well as accession to the OECD are the solutions to reduce the gaps between…

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday in Craiova that new discussions are scheduled this week in Brussels with European Commission officials on the new Public Pensions Law, reiterating that he would like the new act to go into effect as of next year.The head of the government said that…

- Romania va acorda sprijin umanitar populației civile din Fașia Gaza. Acesta va consta in alimente și articole de cazarmament, potrivit unei hotarari a Comitetului Național pentru Situații de Urgența. Romania va trimite peste 230 de tone de produse, printre care se numara conserve, orez, zahar, ulei,…

- The president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, met on Tuesday with the chairman of the European Court of Auditors (ECA), Tony Murphy, who is visiting our countryAccording to a post on the Facebook page of the president of the Senate, the topics discussed during the meeting concerned the reforms undertaken…

- Romania is in a moment of "great changes", and on this road the participation, expertise and vision of religious denominations is also needed, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday, at a meeting at the Victoria Palace with their representatives. "Today, we find ourselves in an important moment…

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu stated, on Friday, in Deva, Hunedoara County, when asked about corruption and bribery, that he is making an appeal - whoever is asked for money to call 112 or go to the prosecutors."I don't give any bribe," replied Ciolacu, when he was asked about corruption, agerpres…

- Romania risks losing 75 billion euros if it does not implement the package of measures to reduce the budget deficit, 46 billion euros from the Cohesion Policy and 29.3 billion euros from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), said on Wednesday evening, the minister of Finance, Marcel Bolos,…

- AGERPRES special correspondent Florin Zafiu reports: Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu discussed on Friday in Brussels with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen.One of the topics of the meeting concerned the reforms undertaken by Romania through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP),…