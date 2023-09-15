PM Ciolacu: Lifting CVM confirms that the rule of law in Romania is consolidated

Stiri Recomandate

Klaus Iohannis: „Lupta împotriva drogurilor trebuie accelerată!” - Mesajul de forță al președintelui

Klaus Iohannis: „Lupta împotriva drogurilor trebuie accelerată!” - Mesajul de forță al președintelui

„România s-a schimbat, este un stat de drept cu o justiție funcțională și, totusi, nu este momentul să încetinim lupta anticorupție. Este momentul să accelerăm lupta împotriva drogurilor… [citeste mai departe]

(live/update) Ședința CSM continuă: Cererile repetate de numirea în funcție a cinci judecători, până la atingerea plafonului de vârstă, acceptate

(live/update) Ședința CSM continuă: Cererile repetate de numirea în funcție a cinci judecători, până la atingerea plafonului de vârstă, acceptate

Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii s-a întrunit în ședință. Pe ordinea de zi sunt 5 subiecte,… [citeste mai departe]

Amenintari si violenta intr-o familie! A intervenit Politia

Amenintari si violenta intr-o familie! A intervenit Politia

Ordin provizoriu de protectie emis de catre politisti La 14.09.2023, in jurul orei 16.25, Politia orasului Vicovu de Sus a fost sesizata prin SNUAU 112 de catre o femeie din orasul Vicovu de Sus despre faptul ca pe str. Romana are loc o un scandal.A fost identificata apelanta impreuna… [citeste mai departe]

MAI: Doua persoane au fost luate in custodie publica, alte doua au fost indepartate sub escorta de politistii de imigrari si o amenda unei societati comerciale

MAI: Doua persoane au fost luate in custodie publica, alte doua au fost indepartate sub escorta de politistii de imigrari si o amenda unei societati comerciale

DOUA PERSOANE AU FOST LUATE IN CUSTODIE PUBLICA, ALTE DOUA AU FOST INDEPARTATE SUB… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă, despre închiderea MCV: ”Un moment istoric pentru democrație și pentru întregul sistem judiciar din România

Nicolae Ciucă, despre închiderea MCV: ”Un moment istoric pentru democrație și pentru întregul sistem judiciar din România

”Acest eveniment se desfăşoară într-un moment istoric pentru democraţia noastră şi pentru întregul sistem judiciar din România, anume ridicarea… [citeste mai departe]

Când va avea loc Evaluarea Națională 2024. Calendarul complet al examenelor

Când va avea loc Evaluarea Națională 2024. Calendarul complet al examenelor

Înainte de începerea școlii pe 11 septembrie, Ministerul Educației a anunțat când va avea loc Evaluarea Națională 2024. În materialul următor vă prezentăm calendarul complet al examenelor pentru elevii de clasa a-8-a, în anul școlar 2023-2024.… [citeste mai departe]

România scapă de MCV! Klaus Iohannis deja a dat ordine către Justiţie

România scapă de MCV! Klaus Iohannis deja a dat ordine către Justiţie

Veste bună de la Comisia Europeană. Se încheie în mod oficial Mecanismul de Cooperare și Verificare (MCV) pentru Bulgaria și România, se arată într-un comunicat al instituției. Mecanismul de cooperare și verificare a fost introdus la aderarea Bulgariei și… [citeste mai departe]

De la ce vârstă se poate conduce un scuter electric, potrivit Codului Rutier. Actele necesare pentru a obține permisul de conducere AM

De la ce vârstă se poate conduce un scuter electric, potrivit Codului Rutier. Actele necesare pentru a obține permisul de conducere AM

Scuterele electrice au devenit din ce în ce mai populare în ultimii ani, oferind o alternativă convenabilă și ecologică la mijloacele… [citeste mai departe]

Avarie la rețeaua de apă potabilă din Blaj. Alimentarea, întreruptă pe mai multe străzi

Avarie la rețeaua de apă potabilă din Blaj. Alimentarea, întreruptă pe mai multe străzi

Avarie la rețeaua de apă potabilă din Blaj. Alimentarea, întreruptă pe mai multe străzi Mai mulți locuitori din Blaj vor rămâne vineri, 15 septembrie, fără apă potabilă, din cauza unei avarii la rețea. Furnizarea apei… [citeste mai departe]

Restricții de circulație și pe Valea Oltului, până pe 14 octombrie

Restricții de circulație și pe Valea Oltului, până pe 14 octombrie

Restricții de circulație și pe Valea Oltului, până pe 14 octombrieRestricțiile de circulație vor fi în vigoare, de luni, până pe 14 octombrie, pe Valea Oltului. CNAIR face lucrări pentru stabilizarea versanților, amenajarea trotuarelor și refacerea unui pod,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

PM Ciolacu: Lifting CVM confirms that the rule of law in Romania is consolidated

Publicat:
PM Ciolacu: Lifting CVM confirms that the rule of law in Romania is consolidated

PM Ciolacu: Lifting CVM confirms that the rule of law in Romania is consolidated

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday that the Control and (CVM) having been closed is a decision that confirms that the rule of law in Romania is consolidated and strong, which is an additional argument supporting Romania's accession to the Schengen area.

"After the political decision taken at the European level last year all the procedural steps regarding the lifting of the CVM were completed, and Romania is now officially among the other European states. It is a decision that…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Iohannis: Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania has concluded, it is a great success

15:00, 15.09.2023 - President Iohannis: Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania has concluded, it is a great successPresident Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) for Romania has concluded, being a great success for the country. "It's official, it's registered:…

Impact of war in Ukraine on Romania's budget, analysed by gov't

11:10, 08.09.2023 - Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced that the Government is discussing on Friday the impact by the war in Ukraine on Romania's state budget, in order to later transmit the data to Brussels."We need to discuss today, with clear figures, which we already have, about the impact that the war in Ukraine…

PM Ciolacu tells Brussels he does not agree with VAT rate rise past 19 pct

21:20, 01.09.2023 - Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared on Friday that at his meetings in Brussels with European officials he made it very clear that, in his capacity as head of the government of Romania, he does not agree with the increase of the VAT rate past 19 percent, noting that he also addressed the issue of…

Dan Barna da de pamant cu Predoiu și Iohannis dupa ce Romania a fost din nou umilita de Austria: 'De ani de zile numeste ministri paiate'

20:01, 24.08.2023 - Vicepresedintele USR Dan Barna a afirmat, joi, ca Romania a fost "umilita" la Viena, prin noul refuz al Austriei pe tema aderarii la spatiul Schengen. El ii acuza pe ministrul de Interne, Catalin Predoiu, care a fost miercuri in vizita la Viena, si pe presedintele Klaus Iohannis ca "nu sunt in stare…

Dominic Fritz meets John Malkovich: European Capital of Culture attracts the best to the city

21:55, 19.07.2023 - The European Capital of Culture - Timisoara - attracts the best to the city and brings out the best in us - was the message of the mayor Dominic Fritz, after Wednesday's meeting with the great American actor John Malkovich."Welcome to Timisoara, John Malkovich! After today's rehearsal, we exchanged…

China, campioana mondiala la sarituri pe echipe mixte la Fukuoka

15:10, 18.07.2023 - China, in componenta Yuming Bai, Minji Zhang, Jiuyuan Zheng si Yajie Si, a cucerit medalia de aur in concursul de sarituri in apa pe echipe mixte din cadrul Campionatelor Mondiale de natatie de la Fukuoka, informeaza agentia EFE, potrivit Agerpres.China a castigat astfel a opta sa medalie de aur…

Europarlamentarii cer ca Romania și Bulgaria sa intre in spațiul Schengen pana la finalul anului 2023

11:45, 27.06.2023 - Romania și Bulgaria indeplinesc toate criteriile de aderare la spațiul Schengen, susțin eurodeputații, intr-o rezoluție adoptata marți de Comisia pentru petiții, cu 25 de voturi pentru, 0 voturi impotriva și 0 abțineri. Oficialii cer Consiliului UE sa prioritizeze in 2023 extinderea spațiului Schengen.…

President Iohannis - meeting with EU ambassadors: We hope positive decision on Schengen to be adopted this year

21:50, 21.06.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting on Wednesday with the ambassadors of the European Union member states accredited in Bucharest, in which context the topic of Schengen was also addressed, expressing hope that a positive decision will be adopted during this year for Romania's accession to the free…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 15 septembrie 2023
USD 4.6583
EUR 4.969
CHF 5.2031
GBP 5.7941
CAD 3.4491
XAU 287.357
JPY 3.1527
CNY 0.6401
AED 1.2683
AUD 3.0072
MDL 0.2575
BGN 2.5406

Urmareste stirile pe: