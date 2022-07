Romanias Begu progresses to Palermo Ladies Open singles final

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu advanced to the singles final of the 203,024 euros Palermo Ladies Open WTA 250 tournament in Palermo, Italy, after defeating Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo, fourth seed, 3-6 6-3 6-4, in a match that ended after midnight on Saturday.