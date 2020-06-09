People from certain low-income categories to get protective masks for free

Stiri Recomandate

Ionuţ Popa, omul încurcat de Gigi Becali, a ajuns în comă! Ce spun medicii despre starea fostului antrenor

Unul dintre personajele spumoase ale fotbalului românesc, Ionuţ Popa (67 de ani) s-a confruntat cu probleme grave de sănătate de la începutul anului. Iar acum, din păcate, situaţia… [citeste mai departe]

Curtea Supremă a Braziliei ordonă guvernului să publice datele complete asupra pandemiei de COVID-19

Un judecător de la Curtea Supremă a Braziliei a ordonat ca guvernul să înceapă să publice din nou date complete asupra pandemiei de COVID-19, considerând că sunt necesare pentru protejarea sănătăţii… [citeste mai departe]

Copilul care a prezis apariția coronavirusului anunţă o altă catastrofă! Vezi ce se va întâmpla la sfârșit de an

09 Preziceri sumbre pentru omenire! Copilul-geniu, care a uimit lumea și a prezis coronavirusul, anunță alte catastrofe ce urmează să se întâmple în curând! Oferta… [citeste mai departe]

Detalii ÎNFIORĂTOARE de la accidentul în care au murit 2 polițiști: Mașina A LUAT FOC, după impactul cu un copac, fiind CARBONIZAȚI

Apar informații înfiorătoare despre accidentul de marți seară, în care au murit doi polițiști care se aflau în patrulare,… [citeste mai departe]

DINAMO. Comunicat de ultim moment al acționarilor din „DDB”: „Sunteți gata pentru un moment istoric?” » Planul GIGANTIC pus la cale în culise

DINAMO. În timp ce lista posibililor investitori continuă să se mărească pe zi ce trece, suporterii… [citeste mai departe]

Ce condiții ar trebui să respecte magazinele după redeschiderea mall-urilor? Alexandru Rafila: Aglomerația produce transmiterea bolii

Medicul Alexandru Rafila a explicat la Digi24 că decizia privind redeschiderea mall-urilor, după 15 iunie, este o măsură rațională,… [citeste mai departe]

Cristian Tudor Popescu descifrează mesajul preşedintelui: „PNL, împreună cu Klaus Iohannis, nu au interesul prelungirii stării de alertă”

Jurnalistul Cristian Tudor Popescu a analizat, la Digi24, discursul lui Klaus Iohannis de marți, în care a… [citeste mai departe]

Subsolurile mai multor case şi peste 100 de curţi şi gospodării din județul Harghita au fost inundate

Subsolurile a aproximativ 70 de case şi peste 100 de curţi şi gospodării din localitatea Căpâlniţa au fost inundate marţi seara, în urma unei ploi torenţiale care a dus la ieşirea din matcă… [citeste mai departe]

Ionuț Popa ar fi în comă » Tehnicianul ar fi suferit un stop cardiorespirator

Ionuț Popa (67 de ani), antrenor care se confrunta de mult timp cu grave probleme de sănătate, ar fi în comă, scrie presa din Arad. Tehnicianul ar fi suferit un stop cardiorespirator, iar starea sa ar fi una critică. „Este în stare gravă.… [citeste mai departe]


People from certain low-income categories to get protective masks for free

Publicat:
According to a bill adopted on Tuesday by the and , certain categories of people are to receive a free set of 30 protective masks per month. The scope of the bill is the purchase of coronavirus masks for the population by the and their distribution.

An amendment adopted by the expert lawmakers stipulates that a set of 30 protective masks is offered every month, free of charge, to: persons whose families collect social aid granted under . 416/2001 on the guaranteed minimum income; persons from families who receive family support…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

GCS: 190 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 15,778

13:07, 12.05.2020 - A number of 190 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the latest information, the total number of cases thus reaching 15,778, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday. From among the persons who tested positive for the novel…

EconMin Popescu: I no longer want Romanians to buy masks at prices exceeding 2 lei

11:08, 05.05.2020 - One of the main concerns for the next period is that, in Romania, protective masks can be found in stores after May 15, at a price around 2 lei, Minister of the Economy, Energy and Business Environment Virgil Popescu declared on Tuesday at private TV broadcaster Digi 24."The main concern of…

Border Police: Some 13,700 people clear border checkpoints in last 24 hours

12:22, 21.04.2020 - Some 13,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and over 8,900 means of transport have cleared Romania's border checkpoints in the last 24 hours, informs the General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPF) on Tuesday.On the entrance lane, there were about 6,400 people with 4,500 means of transport,…

17,473 people in institutionalized quarantine

16:23, 19.04.2020 - In the territory of Romania, in institutionalized quarantine there are 17,473 persons, another 47,003 people being in isolation at home and under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday. According to the quoted source, since the entry into force of the Military Ordinance…

GCS: 246 new cases of persons infected with novel coronavirus; total numer 6,879

14:09, 14.04.2020 - A number of 246 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania according to the latest report, with the total number of persons who got infected reaching thus 6,897, informed the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Tuesday. Among the persons who got infected,…

As many as 1,418 persons placed in institutional quarantine

14:20, 03.04.2020 - As many as 1,418 persons in Romania who have violated self-isolation orders have been placed in institutional quarantine since the entry into force of Military Ordinance 2, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. Also, 52 quarantined people have left the initial place of quarantine…

Health Ministry: 103 medical staff - diagnosed with COVID-19

14:33, 24.03.2020 - A number of 103 medical staff in Romania are diagnosed with COVID-19, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.The staff in question is composed of 43 medics (23 in Suceava), 45 nurses (30 in Suceava), 14 orderlies (13 in Suceava) and one janitor. "According to the data reported to the…

Approximately 2,500 persons enter Romania, in a few hours, through Nadlac II border crossing point

10:44, 18.03.2020 - Approximately 2,500 persons in the convoy that crossed Hungary on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday already entered the country, a few hours since arriving in the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, the Border Police announced in a press release.According to the quoted source, the convoy…


