People from certain low-income categories to get protective masks for free

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A number of 190 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the latest information, the total number of cases thus reaching 15,778, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday. From among the persons who tested positive for the novel…

- One of the main concerns for the next period is that, in Romania, protective masks can be found in stores after May 15, at a price around 2 lei, Minister of the Economy, Energy and Business Environment Virgil Popescu declared on Tuesday at private TV broadcaster Digi 24."The main concern of…

- Some 13,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and over 8,900 means of transport have cleared Romania's border checkpoints in the last 24 hours, informs the General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPF) on Tuesday.On the entrance lane, there were about 6,400 people with 4,500 means of transport,…

- In the territory of Romania, in institutionalized quarantine there are 17,473 persons, another 47,003 people being in isolation at home and under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday. According to the quoted source, since the entry into force of the Military Ordinance…

- A number of 246 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania according to the latest report, with the total number of persons who got infected reaching thus 6,897, informed the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Tuesday. Among the persons who got infected,…

- As many as 1,418 persons in Romania who have violated self-isolation orders have been placed in institutional quarantine since the entry into force of Military Ordinance 2, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. Also, 52 quarantined people have left the initial place of quarantine…

- A number of 103 medical staff in Romania are diagnosed with COVID-19, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.The staff in question is composed of 43 medics (23 in Suceava), 45 nurses (30 in Suceava), 14 orderlies (13 in Suceava) and one janitor. "According to the data reported to the…

- Approximately 2,500 persons in the convoy that crossed Hungary on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday already entered the country, a few hours since arriving in the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, the Border Police announced in a press release.According to the quoted source, the convoy…