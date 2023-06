BVB stocks close Mondays trading session lower

BVB stocks close Monday's trading session lower. The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks closed lower on Monday, with trades of RON 35.17 million lei (EUR 7.1 million euros), told Agerpres. CITESTE SI Project of team of Romanian students, in second place at NASA Space Settlement competition in U.S. 18:51… [citeste mai departe]