Pandora Papers: Two Romanian politicians named in the world’s biggest leak of data

„Durerea Foametei”: un fotojurnalist a surprins imagini cu brazilieni săraci căutând hrană în camioane cu oase de animale

Un fotojurnalist brazilian a surprins imagini greu de privit cu cei mai săraci locuitori din Rio căutând printre resturile de animale aruncate… [citeste mai departe]

Vor ajunge mai repede la destinație. La Durlești au fost lansate două linii noi de microbuz

Locuitorii oraşului Durleşti vor putea ajunge mai rapid dintr-un capăt al localității în altul. Drumul le va fi scurtat de două linii noi de microbuz - numărul unu şi numărul doi, puse deja pe cursă. [citeste mai departe]

O adolescentă de 15 ani a murit de COVID în ziua în care era programată la vaccinare

Fata a murit în spital, la patru zile după ce a fost testată pozitiv cu coronavirus și chiar în ziua în care era programată să se vaccineze. Mama acesteia a spus că fiica ei era sănătoasă, făcea sport, avea mulți prieteni și… [citeste mai departe]

Programul „MOL pentru sănătatea copiilor” a dat startul celei de-a 13-a ediții

Sunt puse în joc 400.000 de lei, care or fi oferiți ca sponsorizare unor fundații non-guvernamentale care derulează programe în beneficiul copiilor.   Luna aceasta este în plină desfășurare perioada de înscrieri pentru cea de-a 13-a… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO | Atac armat într-un spital din Philadelphia. Asistent medical împușcat mortal, mai mulți polițiști răniți

Până la sosirea oamenilor legii, atacatorul a reușit să fugă cu o camionetă pentru remorcări. Acesta purta încă echipamentul medical specific, potrivit martorilor.Vehiculul… [citeste mai departe]

Cugir: Șofer cu dosar penal după ce a fost prins băut la volan, pe o stradă din oraș. Ce alcoolemie avea

Cugir: Șofer cu dosar penal după ce a fost prins băut la volan, pe o stradă din oraș. Ce alcoolemie avea Un tânăr din Cugir s-a ales cu dosar penal după ce a condus băut. A fost oprit… [citeste mai departe]

Cimpeanu: Ministry of Education is working to estimate the required number of non-invasive tests in schools

The Ministry of Education is working on Monday to estimate the required number of non-invasive, saliva-based tests to detect SARS-CoV-2 infection to be administered to preschoolers, pupils,… [citeste mai departe]

O mamă din llfov și-a bătut cu brutalitate fiica de 16 ani, a amenințat-o cu moartea și i-a tăiat părul. Poliția nu a găsit „un risc iminent” pentru victimă

De câteva zile, circulă pe rețelele sociale filmări dintr-o… [citeste mai departe]

Rata mortalității, de 11 ori mai mare la persoanele nevaccinate față de cele nevaccinate

Americanii nevaccinați au o rată a mortalității din cauza COVID-19 de 11 ori mai mare decât cei vaccinați, odată cu apariția tulpinii dominante Delta, arată un studiu recent al Centres for Disease Control and Pr... [citeste mai departe]

Creşte salariul minim net, de la 1 ianuarie 2022. Iată la ce sumă va ajunge!

Guvernul va majora salariul minim brut pe economie cu aproape 11%, ceea ce înseamnă o creștere netă de 10 procente. Salariul minim net este de 1.386 lei, ceea ce ar înseamna o creștere de 138 de lei pe lună. Adică va ajunge la 1.524 lei. Majorarea… [citeste mai departe]


Pandora Papers: Two Romanian politicians named in the world’s biggest leak of data

Publicat:
Pandora Papers: Two Romanian politicians named in the world’s biggest leak of data

politicians are implicated in the scandal, the world’s newest and biggest leak of data on the secret wealth and hidden dealings of world leaders, politicians and billionaires. The investigation does not currently publish the names of the Romanians. There are around 100 Romanian citizens mentioned in the dataset and 21,175 documents […] The post : politicians named in the world’s biggest leak of data appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

