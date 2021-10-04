Pandora Papers: Two Romanian politicians named in the world’s biggest leak of data

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Romanian National Committee of the World Energy Council (RNC-WEC) will organize between September 6 – 8, the Romanian Energy Symposium 2021 – SIREN, which is to host relevant debates on the transition of the Romanian energy sector, to the targets Romania has committed to as a EU member state. There…

- In Romania, 6 out of 10 Romanians have a pet and a study showed that during the COVID-19 pandemic period, a lot more individuals purchased or adopted a pet, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. Pet owners in Romania (20%) stated that they have owned a pet for at least two years…

- In Romania, 6 out of 10 Romanians have a pet and a study showed that during the COVID-19 pandemic period, a lot more individuals purchased or adopted a pet, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. Pet owners in Romania (20%) stated that they have owned a pet for at least two years…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reported that 14 Romanian citizens arrived safely at the airport in Kabul and will be evacuated on the next Romanian military aircraft, which is currently in Islamabad, according to Agerpres. The MAE stated that the 14 Romanians are employees of a security…

- The Taliban have captured Afghanistan‘s second and third-biggest cities, officials said on Friday, fuelling fears the US-backed government could fall to the insurgents as international forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war, according to Reuters. The capture of the second-biggest city…

- In Romania, the level of anger among Romanians decreased by 10% from May to July and records the lowest percentage in 2021. The decrease was seen associated with an increasing level of relaxation, peace, motivation and joy according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The study reveals…

- In Romania, 50% of the Romanians said they were satisfied with their relationships with family and friends, current job and work environment and were content with their mood towards these areas and only 10% showed dissatisfaction with these relationships, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing…

- In Romania 6 out of 10 Romanians said they are satisfied with the space in which they live, with respondents between the ages of 25 and 34 (71%), those over 55 (67%) and those who have built a house in the last two years or who are in the process of building a house (66%), according […] The post Study…