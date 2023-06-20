Painting exhibition dedicated to Romanian Blouse Day, unveiled at 'Mihai Eminescu' Cultural Center

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- O expozitie de pictura a unor artisti din Romania si Republica Moldova dedicata Zilei Iei, celebrata pe 24 iunie, a fost vernisata, marti, la Centrul Cultural UNESCO "Mihai Eminescu".Managerul Centrului Cultural "Mihai Eminescu", Nicoleta Paninopol, a declarat, cu prilejul vernisajului, ca lucrarile…

- President Iohannis: There is no risk of losing the money under Recovery Plan; it would be a shame. President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday told a press conference held in the Republic of Moldova that Romania does not risk losing the money from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, although certain…

- PSD's Ciolacu urges teaches to return to classes: We are speaking about the children's future. PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu urges teachers to return to classes in order to end this school year well, saying that the discussions on the "legitimate problems" in the system must…

- President Iohannis: I hope teachers return to school on Tuesday; gov't met all their requests. President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the education strike lasted "a bit long" and he hopes that the teachers will return to school on Tuesday, noting that the government gave them everything they…

- ESTE FILM brings together directors of film and theater festivals from three countries.The ESTE FILM festival will organize in central Sibiu on Thursday and Friday the first meeting of directors of film and theater festivals from Romania, Serbia and the Republic of Moldova, called LINE-UP, where…

- We are extremely concerned about the serious consequences of the Russian Federation's war of aggression in Ukraine and their impact on our region. Therefore, I assure you that we will continue to support the Republic of Moldova, both bilaterally and internationally, especially in the relationship…

- The minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, is paying an official visit to the Republic of Moldova on Tuesday and Wednesday, where he will meet with president Maia Sandu and prime minister Dorin Recean, a press release from the MApN sent to AGERPRES, reads. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- Romania is one of the Republic of Moldova's most important trading partners, with a total volume of exports of goods and services of over 2.1 billion euros in 2022, an increase of about 61% compared to 2021 and over 134% compared to 2020, Leonardo Badea, deputy governor of the National Bank of Romania…