Painting exhibition dedicated to Romanian Blouse Day, unveiled at 'Mihai Eminescu' Cultural Center

Publicat:
Painting exhibition dedicated to Romanian Blouse Day, unveiled at 'Mihai Eminescu' Cultural Center

An exhibition of paintings by artists from Romania and the Republic of Moldova dedicated to Romanian Traditional Blouse Day, celebrated on June 24, was unveiled on Tuesday at the "" UNESCO .

The manager of the "" , , declared, on the occasion of the opening, that the works address the theme of the holiday, presenting a series of moments from the life of Romanians, celebrations, such as Dragobetele [Romanian lovers' day], in which they participate in traditional Romanian costumes.

