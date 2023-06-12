Over 51k individuals, legal entities registered in first four months of 2023

Stiri Recomandate

FOTO O ursoaică rănită, cu trei pui, a ajuns la Rezervaţia de la Zărneşti

FOTO O ursoaică rănită, cu trei pui, a ajuns la Rezervaţia de la Zărneşti

O ursoaică grav rănită, și puii ei, de numai câteva luni, au ajuns la Rezervaţia de la Zărneşti. Sanctuarul AMP Libearty din Zărnești a devenit noua casă pentru o ursoaică și cei trei pui ai săi, în vârstă de doar câteva luni. Ursoaică cu cei… [citeste mai departe]

Ury, romancierul burgheziei evreiești românești

Ury, romancierul burgheziei evreiești românești

Pe 1 mai 1895 - la un an după ce ziua muncii a fost declarată sărbătoare legală de Congresul SUA - s-a născut la Milișăuți, Suceava, în numeroasa familie a unui croitor, prozatorul Ury Benador. Numele la naștere era Simon Moise Grinberg/Schmidt (în ebraic [citeste mai departe]

Studenții clujeni au inventat berea brună cu făină de greier. Peste 50 de invenții la Festivalul Alimentului USAMV. VIDEO

Studenții clujeni au inventat berea brună cu făină de greier. Peste 50 de invenții la Festivalul Alimentului USAMV. VIDEO

Studenții din anul 4 de la USAMV Cluj Napoca și-au prezentat lucrările de licență în cadrul Festivalul Alimentului, ediția a X-a, aniversară. Peste… [citeste mai departe]

Studiul care răstoarnă tot ce știai: energizantul ar fi, de fapt, elixir al longevității

Studiul care răstoarnă tot ce știai: energizantul ar fi, de fapt, elixir al longevității

Poate părea un pic contraintuitiv, dar unii oameni de știință cer să se facă mai multe cercetări pentru a afla dacă consumul de băuturi energizante ar putea face ca oamenii să trăiască mai mult, informează ladbible.com.Trebuie… [citeste mai departe]

10 trucuri pentru a avea un ten perfect vara

10 trucuri pentru a avea un ten perfect vara

Pentru a evita formarea acestora este recomandat să ai la îndemână mereu în timpul zilei o soluţie tonică şi un set de dischete demachiante. Cu ajutorul lor îţi poţi menţine tenul curat în zilele toride de vară. Dacă vrei să faci o cură de toxifiere a tenului, Femeia îţi recomandă să foloseşti comprese călduţe… [citeste mai departe]

Greva vrajbei noastre

Greva vrajbei noastre

Daniel Mureşan Invidia, atitudinea revanșardă, lipsa de empatie sau oportunismul nu au dispărut, din păcate, după ieșirea din comunism. După decembrie 1989 au fost încrâncenări electorale cu Iliescu și cei care nu au mâncat salam cu soia, foștii securiști au venit cu sloganuri incredibile („moarte intelectualilor”, „noi muncim, nu gândim”, iar economia „de… [citeste mai departe]

LIVETEXT Război în Ucraina, ziua 474 | Kievul anunță că a eliberat localități din regiunea Donețk și avansează pe mai multe fronturi

LIVETEXT Război în Ucraina, ziua 474 | Kievul anunță că a eliberat localități din regiunea Donețk și avansează pe mai multe fronturi

Experții de la Institutul pentru Studiul Războiului susțin că forțele ucrainene „încearcă o operațiune tactică extraordinar… [citeste mai departe]

Greva din Educație continuă și luni. Sindicatele, așteptate azi să anunțe dacă acceptă noua ofertă a Guvernului

Greva din Educație continuă și luni. Sindicatele, așteptate azi să anunțe dacă acceptă noua ofertă a Guvernului

Greva generală din învățământ continuă și luni, 12 iunie, intrând în a patra săptămână. Sindicatele din Educație au anunțat că astăzi, 12 iunie, la ora 10.00, vor… [citeste mai departe]

Lecția grevei și cosmica ipocrizie a unui deceniu de „România educată": când nu faci ce spui că faci, criza devine sistemică 

Lecția grevei și cosmica ipocrizie a unui deceniu de „România educată”: când nu faci ce spui că faci, criza devine sistemică 

În căutarea democratică a unui compromis care să stingă acest uriaș conflict de muncă, realizăm, printre altele, cât de mult ne… [citeste mai departe]

Accident de groază. Cel puțin zece morți și 25 de răniți, după ce un autocar care transporta invitați la o nuntă s-a răsturnat (Foto)

Accident de groază. Cel puțin zece morți și 25 de răniți, după ce un autocar care transporta invitați la o nuntă s-a răsturnat (Foto)

Cel puțin zece persoane au murit și 25 au fost rănite în urma unui accident produs în Australia. Tragicul accident… [citeste mai departe]


Over 51k individuals, legal entities registered in first four months of 2023

Publicat:
Over 51k individuals, legal entities registered in first four months of 2023

The number of registrations of individuals and legal entities increased, in the first four months of 2023, by 8.73%, compared to the same period last year, up to 51,707, of which 33,498 limited liability companies (SRL), according to data centralized by the (ONRC), consulted by AGERPRES.

Most entries were registered in Bucharest, respectively 10,401 (plus 15.27%, compared to January-April 2022).

