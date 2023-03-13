Over 4,400 Ukrainian citizens seek asylum in Romania since beginning of conflict

Stiri Recomandate

Drumul de la Budac s-a rupt la nici 3 ani de la inaugurare. Consiliul Județean alocă 24 de milioane lei pentru consolidarea unui singur km

Drumul de la Budac s-a rupt la nici 3 ani de la inaugurare. Consiliul Județean alocă 24 de milioane lei pentru consolidarea unui singur km

Un kilometru din DJ 173 C, de la Budacu de Jos s-a rupt la nici 3 ani de la inaugurare. Pentru repararea și consolidarea…

FOTO | Concursul literar pe care Biserica „Sf. Mina" îl dedică mamei a depășit granițele Buzăului

FOTO | Concursul literar pe care Biserica „Sf. Mina” îl dedică mamei a depășit granițele Buzăului

Cea de-a doua ediție a concursului literar  „O, mamă, dulce mamă", organizat de  Biserica „Sf. Mare Mucenic Mina" din Buzău în colaborare cu Liga Scriitorilor și cu Școala Gimnazială „G.…

O mașină s-a prăbușit într-o râpă. „Șoferul este conștient, dar necooperant"

O mașină s-a prăbușit într-o râpă. „Șoferul este conștient, dar necooperant”

O mașină s-a răsturnat, luni, 13 martie. la Valea Sasului, în comuna Dâmbovicioara. ISU Argeș a transmis că au intervenit pompierii de la Detașamentul Câmpulung și de la Punctul de lucru Rucăr, alături de un echipaj al Serviciului…

Premiile pe care le puteți câștiga dacă vizitați ediția de primăvară a Târgului Imobiliar Timișoara TIT

Premiile pe care le puteți câștiga dacă vizitați ediția de primăvară a Târgului Imobiliar Timișoara TIT

La Târgul Imobiliar Timișoara TIT, care va fi organizat în perioada 18-19 martie, propunem o tombolă cu premii constând într-un voucher pentru un salt cu parașuta în tandem sau…

O familie din localitatea Crevedia Mică a rămas fără locuinţă în urma unui incendiu de la un scurtcircuit

O familie din localitatea Crevedia Mică a rămas fără locuinţă în urma unui incendiu de la un scurtcircuit

O familie din localitatea Crevedia Mică, judeţul Giurgiu, a rămas fără locuinţă după ce casa a luat foc de la un scurtcircuit, iar pompierii militari din cadrul ISU Giurgiu şi…

Imagini virale cu un struț, la pas, printre mașinile din Găești

Imagini virale cu un struț, la pas, printre mașinile din Găești

Un struț care a scăpat dintr-o mașină care-l trasporta spre București s-a plimbat nestingherit pe străzile din Găești, județul Dâmbovița. Șoferii care circulau pe o stradă aglomerată din Găești, județul Dâmbovița, au avut parte de o surpriză.  Mai exact, au observat…

Un moldovean de 54 de ani, documentat la trecerea frontierei. Printre lucrurile personale avea ascunsă o armă

Un moldovean de 54 de ani, documentat la trecerea frontierei. Printre lucrurile personale avea ascunsă o armă

Un șofer de camion, un cetățean al Republicii Moldova, a fost documentat la intrarea în țară, după ce în mijlocul de transport pe care-l conducea, oamenii legii au depistat o armă,…

Președintele Consiliului Județean Giurgiu, suspect într-un dosar DNA. Dumitru Beianu este acuzat că a destituit ilegal un director general

Președintele Consiliului Județean Giurgiu, suspect într-un dosar DNA. Dumitru Beianu este acuzat că a destituit ilegal un director general

Președintele CJ Giurgiu, Dumitru Beianu, este suspect într-un dosar DNA, în care este acuzat de destituirea ilegală…

Atenție! Au picat site-ul CFR Călători și aplicația de cumpărare a biletelor online. Nici plata cu cardul bancar în tren nu este funcțională

Atenție! Au picat site-ul CFR Călători și aplicația de cumpărare a biletelor online. Nici plata cu cardul bancar în tren nu este funcțională

Pagina de internet și aplicația de cumpărare a biletelor online sunt nefuncționale, din cauza unui „deranjament…

Ședința Consiliului Local Sector 1 pentru bugetul pe 2023, suspendată. Clotilde Armand: Situaţia este critică

Ședința Consiliului Local Sector 1 pentru bugetul pe 2023, suspendată. Clotilde Armand: Situaţia este critică

Consiliul Local Sector 1 a suspendat luni, 13 martie, ședința extraordinară convocată de primarul Sectorului 1, în care trebuia dezbătut și votat proiectul de buget pe anul…


Over 4,400 Ukrainian citizens seek asylum in Romania since beginning of conflict

Publicat:
Over 4,400 Ukrainian citizens seek asylum in Romania since beginning of conflict

In the last week, the Romanian immigration police issued 1,575 residence permits for the beneficiaries of temporary protection, the General Immigration Inspectorate (IGI) reports.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine last year, IGI has issued 122,287 such permits.

Over 82,000 people enter Romania on March 4, including 8,103 Ukrainian citizens

14:30, 05.03.2023 - As many as 82,428 people, including 8,103 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Saturday, March 4, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Sunday.

Over 68,000 people enter Romania on March 2, including 7,929 Ukrainian citizens

10:20, 03.03.2023 - As many as 68,159 people, including 7,929 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Thursday, March 2, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Friday.

Immigration Inspectorate receives 12,000 asylum requests from foreigners last year

14:05, 27.02.2023 - The General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) announces that, in 2022, 12,368 asylum applications by foreigners were registered on Romanian territory, over a third of them being Ukrainian refugees, told Agerpres.

Over 7,400 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Saturday

13:15, 26.02.2023 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, during the day of Saturday, approximately 174,300 people, Romanian citizens, went through the control formalities (both inbound and outbound) through the border points throughout the country and foreigners, and over 48,800 means of transport.

Border police catches two Romanian citizens wanted in Germany and Austria

14:50, 30.01.2023 - The border police from the western Cenad border crossing point discovered and handed over to the relevant authorities two Romanian citizens, wanted by the authorities in Germany and Austria respectively, convicted in the two mentioned countries for bodily harm and theft, told Agerpres.

62,748 people enter Romania on Jan. 16, including 7,478 Ukrainian citizens

11:20, 17.01.2023 - As many as 62,748 people, including 7,478 Ukrainian nationals, entered Romania on Monday, January 16, informs the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) on Tuesday in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Over 36,000 people entered Romania on the first day of the year; 2,134 Ukrainian citizens

12:40, 02.01.2023 - Approximately 95,600 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 20,900 means of transport, crossed the border points on the first day of the year, informs the Border Police.

ForMin Aurescu: 2022, the most difficult year for Romanian diplomacy since 1989

12:01, 29.12.2022 - 2022 was undoubtedly the most difficult year for the Romanian diplomacy after 1989, being marked at regional and global level by the war of aggression unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu notes in the opening of the Report on the highlights…


