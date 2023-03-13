Over 4,400 Ukrainian citizens seek asylum in Romania since beginning of conflict In the last week, the Romanian immigration police issued 1,575 residence permits for the beneficiaries of temporary protection, the General Immigration Inspectorate (IGI) reports. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine last year, IGI has issued 122,287 such permits. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

Politica de confidențialitate… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- As many as 82,428 people, including 8,103 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Saturday, March 4, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

- As many as 68,159 people, including 7,929 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Thursday, March 2, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

- The General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) announces that, in 2022, 12,368 asylum applications by foreigners were registered on Romanian territory, over a third of them being Ukrainian refugees, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, during the day of Saturday, approximately 174,300 people, Romanian citizens, went through the control formalities (both inbound and outbound) through the border points throughout the country and foreigners, and over 48,800 means of transport.…

- The border police from the western Cenad border crossing point discovered and handed over to the relevant authorities two Romanian citizens, wanted by the authorities in Germany and Austria respectively, convicted in the two mentioned countries for bodily harm and theft, told Agerpres. Fii…

- As many as 62,748 people, including 7,478 Ukrainian nationals, entered Romania on Monday, January 16, informs the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) on Tuesday in a press release sent to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- Approximately 95,600 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 20,900 means of transport, crossed the border points on the first day of the year, informs the Border Police. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- 2022 was undoubtedly the most difficult year for the Romanian diplomacy after 1989, being marked at regional and global level by the war of aggression unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu notes in the opening of the Report on the highlights…