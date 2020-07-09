Orban: All ministries involved in anti-COVID battle must be mobilized at maximum

Stiri Recomandate

MAE: 8 români din Franţa, depistaţi pozitiv la testul pentru coronavirus. Ei lucrau la o fermă agricolă

MAE: 8 români din Franţa, depistaţi pozitiv la testul pentru coronavirus. Ei lucrau la o fermă agricolă

Ambasada României la Paris a fost notificată cu privire la testarea pozitivă pentru infecţia cu Covid-19 a 8 cetăţeni români, lucrători la o fermă agricolă din departamentul Landes al… [citeste mai departe]

Judecătoria Năsăud: Un an închisoare cu suspendare pentru Traian Ogăgâu

Judecătoria Năsăud: Un an închisoare cu suspendare pentru Traian Ogăgâu

Traian Ogâgău a fost condamnat la un an de închisoare, cu suspendare, de judecătorii năsăudeni. Pedeapsa vine în urma unui incident din trafic, în 2016. Decizia nu e finală, putând fi atacată. În noiembrie 2016, primarul orașului Sîngeorz Băi a fost… [citeste mai departe]

La Vama Veche, decizie unica pe litoralul romanesc! Turistilor le este propus un nou mod de a se destinde

La Vama Veche, decizie unica pe litoralul romanesc! Turistilor le este propus un nou mod de a se destinde

bull; Este o decizie unica a agentilor economici care activeaza in zona. Decizie unica pe litoralul romanesc Vama Veche demonstreaza, din nou, ca este cea mai frumoasa comunitate de la malul… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sportului din Rusia recomandă reluarea tuturor competiţiilor

Ministerul Sportului din Rusia recomandă reluarea tuturor competiţiilor

Ministerul Sportului din Rusia a recomandat joi organizaţiilor sportive reluarea tuturor competiţiilor naţionale şi regionale după întreruperea de aproape patru luni datorată pandemiei de coronavirus, scrie EFE. Ministrul Sportului, Oleg Matîţin, a semnat… [citeste mai departe]

PSD a cedat și face cum și-a dorit Guvernul! Raed Arafat, după discuțiile din Parlament: S-a ajuns la un proiect viabil

PSD a cedat și face cum și-a dorit Guvernul! Raed Arafat, după discuțiile din Parlament: S-a ajuns la un proiect viabil

Secretarul de stat în MAI Raed Arafat a declarat, joi, la şedinţa Comisiei juridice a Camerei Deputaţilor în care se dezbate proiectul Guvernului privind… [citeste mai departe]

Curtea de Justiție a UE: YouTube nu poate fi obligată să dezvăluie IP-ul celor care încarcă filme ilegal

Curtea de Justiție a UE: YouTube nu poate fi obligată să dezvăluie IP-ul celor care încarcă filme ilegal

Platforma YouTube a Google nu este obligată să predea adrese de e-mail sau de IP ale utilizatorilor care încarcă filme ilegal, a stabilit joi Curtea de Justiţie a Uniunii Europene… [citeste mai departe]

Emil Popescu: Cele mai bune cadouri de la firmele de casă vin în prag de campanie

Emil Popescu: Cele mai bune cadouri de la firmele de casă vin în prag de campanie

După săptămâni de muncă ce au durat peste o jumătate de an, iată că Alba Iulia are o rampă de transfer a deșeurilor menajere, aflăm din comunicările domnului Paul Voicu. E, într-adevăr, o mare realizare, una care ar fi meritat, probabil,… [citeste mai departe]

Final isteric de campionat

Final isteric de campionat

În urmă cu două luni nici cei mai optimiști fani olteni nu o luau în calcul pe Universitatea Craiova într-o eventuală implicare la lupta pentru titlul de campioană. Nici foste legende ale Universității nu... [citeste mai departe]

FCSB. Gigi Becali și-a ales noul favorit: „E Sergio Ramos, îi prelungesc contractul!”

FCSB. Gigi Becali și-a ales noul favorit: „E Sergio Ramos, îi prelungesc contractul!”

FCSB are un play-off mult sub așteptări, însă dubla victorie cu Dinamo din Cupa României i-a ridicat serios moralul lui Gigi Becali, finanțatorul roș-albaștrilor. La nici 24 de ore după succesul contra marii rivale, scor… [citeste mai departe]

Kinga Sebestyen: Kangoo Jumps in Bulgaria is stronger than ever

Kinga Sebestyen: Kangoo Jumps in Bulgaria is stronger than ever

Kinga Sebestyen: Kangoo Jumps in Bulgaria is stronger than ever Hello, Kinga! You have made Kangoo Jumps a phenomenon, not only in Romania, but in Bulgaria as well. How do you find Bulgaria in terms of appetite for this type of sport? Bulgaria is like my second home. I really… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Orban: All ministries involved in anti-COVID battle must be mobilized at maximum

Publicat:
Orban: All ministries involved in anti-COVID battle must be mobilized at maximum

asked for "general mobilization" of the ministers that are leading ministries involved in the anti-COVID battle, after the number of cases of coronavirus infections has gone up in the past days.

"The increase in the number of cases, the increase in the number of persons diagnosed positive must put us on guard and I request each minister call a general mobilization in the ministries that you are leading. All the ministries that are involved in the anti-COVID battle must be mobilized to the maximum and use all the legal instruments in order to reduce the number

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM Orban: We are at a watershed moment, rise in COVID-19 cases caused by failure to observe safety rules

20:09, 08.07.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said the high number of new coronavirus infections is the result of failure to comply with the health protection rules imposed by the authorities."Today we registered the largest single-day COVID-19 caseload - 555 Romanians who were declared positive after being…

Prime Minister calls on Health Minister to prepare hospital directors for rise in number of COVID-19 patients

21:43, 25.06.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked on Thursday Health Minister Nelu Tataru to prepare the directors of public health directorates and hospital directors for a possible increase in the number of COVID-19 patients."Mr. Minister, tomorrow you are to hold a video conference with the directors…

HealthMin Tataru says increasing COVID-19 case count by 460 not worrisome, but urging to carefulness

13:19, 25.06.2020 - Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Thursday that the number of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in Romania will be higher on Thursday by 460, urging the public to keep up the health protection rules. "Today, unfortunately, we will have a higher number of cases than usual, but I hope…

PM Orban urges Romanians to protect themselves;significant increase of COVID-19 cases can lead to new restrictions

14:36, 05.06.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban urged Romanians again to protect themselves and observe the "physical distance for health protection," warning that "any significant increase in the number of cases [of COVID-19 infections] can lead to new restrictive measures.""We await to see what happens. It…

HealthMin Tataru: COVID-19 serious cases are less and less, community transmission is low

08:15, 03.06.2020 - Health Minister Nelu Tataru said Tuesday evening on TVR1 that we are on a downward slope of illness with COVID -19, also noting that there are fewer and fewer serious cases, just as community transmission of the virus is low, and the number of tests carried out throughout the country has decreased."We…

Shopping malls, minus cinema halls, playgrounds to re-open on June 15 if COVID-19 cases decrease

17:33, 02.06.2020 - The Romanian government will re-open the shopping malls on June 15 if by then the number of COVID-19 infected people will decrease, said on Tuesday Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment Virgil Popescu in a Facebook post. "Today, me and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a meeting with…

Suceava County and Bucharest top the number of cases of COVID-19 registered

13:57, 02.05.2020 - Suceava County and the Romanian Capital City Bucharest remain at the top of the number of cases of COVID-19 registered, with 2,881 and 1,305 illnesses respectively, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Saturday. According to the source, there are as many as 12,732 people infected with…

GCS: 218 new COVID-19 cases; total number of cases reaches 10,635

17:07, 25.04.2020 - A number of 218 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the latest information, the total number of cases thus reaching 10,635, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Saturday.From among the persons who tested positive for…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 09 iulie 2020
Bucuresti 16°C | 30°C
Iasi 15°C | 29°C
Cluj-Napoca 13°C | 27°C
Timisoara 16°C | 29°C
Constanta 19°C | 27°C
Brasov 12°C | 26°C
Baia Mare 14°C | 25°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 05.07.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 293.245,20 3.814.598,80
II (5/6) 11 8.886,21 -
III (4/6) 520 187,97 -
IV (3/6) 9.138 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.284.235,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 09 iulie 2020
USD 4.2716
EUR 4.8408
CHF 4.5537
GBP 5.4099
CAD 3.1657
XAU 249.079
JPY 3.9808
CNY 0.6115
AED 1.1629
AUD 2.9857
MDL 0.2485
BGN 2.4751

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec