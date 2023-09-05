Stiri Recomandate

Aquabis: Se întrerupe apa potabilă în Beclean, cartier Podirei, Figa și Jelna

Aquabis: Se întrerupe apa potabilă în Beclean, cartier Podirei, Figa și Jelna

În vederea efectuării unor lucrări impuse pe rețeaua de distribuție a apei, Aquabis anunță întreruperea a furnizării apei potabile, astăzi, 5 septembrie 2023, între orele 09.30 – 13.00 (estimativ), în Beclean (partea de sus a orașului), cartierul… [citeste mai departe]

DNA: Oficial despre retinerea lui Meran Dorin, seful Garzii de Mediu Tulcea!

DNA: Oficial despre retinerea lui Meran Dorin, seful Garzii de Mediu Tulcea!

Procurorii din cadrul Directiei Nationale Anticoruptie ndash; Serviciul teritorial Constanta au dispus punerea in miscare a actiunii penale si retinerea pentru 24 de ore, incepand cu data de 04 septembrie 2023, a inculpatului: MERAN DORIN, comisar… [citeste mai departe]

Decizie la Curtea de Apel Alba Iulia: Un bărbat condamnat în SUA pentru clonare de carduri bancare va fi adus în România

Decizie la Curtea de Apel Alba Iulia: Un bărbat condamnat în SUA pentru clonare de carduri bancare va fi adus în România

Decizie la Curtea de Apel Alba Iulia: Un bărbat condamnat în SUA pentru clonare de carduri bancare va fi adus în România Magistrații Curții de Apel Alba… [citeste mai departe]

[P] Activează Modul Distracției cu Betano

[P] Activează Modul Distracției cu Betano

Știi acel moment când te simți inspirat și vrei să profiți la maxim de inspirația ta? Când vrei să ai toată distracția într-un singur loc, fără întreruperi, non-stop, ușor de utilizat și intuitiv? Modul Betano, cea mai nouă campanie marca Betano, te invită să-ți activezi un întreg univers al distracției, fix așa… [citeste mai departe]

One more injured in Crevedia explosions, rushed by air to a hospital in Germany

One more injured in Crevedia explosions, rushed by air to a hospital in Germany

Another person injured in the explosion at the LPG station in Crevedia will be airlifted to a hospital in Germany, the Ministry of National Defense announced on Tuesday in a press release sent to AGERPRES.The Minister of Defense, Angel Tilvar,… [citeste mai departe]

Cuba a anunțat că a destructurat o rețea rusă care recruta mercenari pentru conflictul din Ucraina

Cuba a anunțat că a destructurat o rețea rusă care recruta mercenari pentru conflictul din Ucraina

Guvernul cubanez a anunţat luni destructurarea unei reţele de trafic de persoane cu baza în Rusia care recruta cubanezi - atât pe insulă, cât şi în această ţară eurasiatică - pentru a lupta ca mercenari… [citeste mai departe]

Daniil Medvedev a pierdut un set, dar s-a calificat în sferturi la US Open

Daniil Medvedev a pierdut un set, dar s-a calificat în sferturi la US Open

Rusul Daniil Medvedev, cap de serie numărul 3, s-a calificat, marţi, în sferturile de finală de la US Open, ultimul turneu de grand slam al anului, potrivit news.ro.Medvedev s-a impus în faţa australianului Alex de Minaur, cap de serie 13, scor 2-6,… [citeste mai departe]

300.000 de elevi și preșcolari vor primi vouchere educaționale în valoare de 500 de lei. Ce pot cumpăra cu ele

300.000 de elevi și preșcolari vor primi vouchere educaționale în valoare de 500 de lei. Ce pot cumpăra cu ele

În anul școlar 2023-2024, 300.000 de copii de grădiniță și elevi din medii vulnerabile vor beneficia de vouchere educaționale, în valoare de 500 de lei, anunță Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]

Șacalii au făcut prăpăd la o stână

Șacalii au făcut prăpăd la o stână

Animalele de la o stână din judeţul Dolj au fost atacate de şacali. Evaluarea făcută de autorităţi arată că 20 de oi şi capre au fost ucise, altele fiind rănite. Proprietarul unei stâne din comuna Gighera, judeţul Dolj, a anunţat, luni dimineaţă, că zeci dintre animalele sale au fost găsite moarte, după ce stâna a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu violent la o casă din Feldru, din cauza instalației electrice defecte

Incendiu violent la o casă din Feldru, din cauza instalației electrice defecte

O casă din localitatea Feldru a fost afectată azi noapte de un incendiu puternic, produs din cauza instalației electrice defecte. Potrivit ISU Bistrița-Năsăud, când au sosit pompierii la locul intervenției incendiul se manifesta violent la… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

One more injured in Crevedia explosions, rushed by air to a hospital in Germany

Publicat:
One more injured in Crevedia explosions, rushed by air to a hospital in Germany

Another person injured in the explosion at the LPG station in Crevedia will be airlifted to a hospital in Germany, the Ministry of announced on Tuesday in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

of Defense, , approved a new humanitarian mission on Tuesday, at 9:00 a.m., from 90 in Otopeni, north of Bucharest to transport a patient diagnosed with burns from the Bucharest Bagdasar Arseni Emergency Clinical Hospital to the of Lubeck, Germany, agerpres reports. The C-27 J Spartan military aircraft belonging to the Romanian

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Crevedia explosions claim another life, death toll scores five

08:30, 05.09.2023 - Another person injured in the Crevedia explosions, who was admitted to the Bucharest Bagdasar Arseni Emergency Clinical Hospital died on Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Health informed."In the course of this morning, one of the patients who was in a very serious condition since the beginning of…

Crevedia explosions claim another life

09:35, 04.09.2023 - Another patient injured in the explosions that took place in Crevedia on August 26 died on Monday morning at Floreasca Emergency Hospital, informs the Ministry of Health."This morning, a patient in a very serious condition since admission, with burns on 95 percent of the body surface died at Floreasca…

Romania to provide high quality training environment for Romanian and allied pilots (DefMin in Toledo)

15:45, 29.08.2023 - A Letter of Intent between the Ministry of National Defense of Romania, the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Lockheed Martin Company regarding the F-16 Training Center in Romania was signed Tuesday by the minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, in the context of his…

Crevedia Explosion/Two military aircraft with four seriously injured have touched down in Brussels, Milan

15:00, 27.08.2023 - The two military aircraft transporting four seriously injured patients following the blast in Crevedia, Dambovita County, northwest of Bucharest have touched down in Brussels and Milan, respectively, the Health Ministry informs.A mission with a C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force was…

DefMin: There are premises for increasing quality of equipment intended for Romanian military

12:25, 25.08.2023 - The Minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, visited, on Friday, the Military Tailor's and the Inspections and Testing Laboratory of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), affirming in this context that there are premises for increasing the quality of the equipment intended for the Romanian military.…

Six migrants brought to Romania, by transfer from Austria and Germany

14:45, 27.07.2023 - The immigration police picked up six men from the Henri Coanda-Otopeni International Airport, who were transferred from Austria and Germany based on the Dublin Regulation, the General Inspectorate for Immigration informs in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.Five of the foreigners were introduced…

DefMin Tilvar signs Joint Declaration for training coalition of Ukrainian Air Force

13:31, 12.07.2023 - The Minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, signed, on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, the Joint Declaration on the formalization of a training coalition for the Ukrainian air forces, for the operation of the F-16 aircraft, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) reported."Our…

Gov't rotation/Ciuca: We will vote on formula with UDMR in which PNL gives up Ministry of Energy

19:55, 13.06.2023 - Gov't rotation/Ciuca: We will vote on formula with UDMR in which PNL gives up Ministry of Energy. The President of the PNL (National Liberal Party), Nicolae Ciuca, stated on Tuesday that the liberals are willing to cede the Ministry of Energy to the UDMR and that two formulas will be voted on in…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 septembrie 2023
USD 4.5563
EUR 4.944
CHF 5.1613
GBP 5.7777
CAD 3.3744
XAU 284.802
JPY 3.1334
CNY 0.6274
AED 1.2404
AUD 2.9506
MDL 0.254
BGN 2.5278

Urmareste stirile pe: