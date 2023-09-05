One more injured in Crevedia explosions, rushed by air to a hospital in Germany

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Another person injured in the Crevedia explosions, who was admitted to the Bucharest Bagdasar Arseni Emergency Clinical Hospital died on Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Health informed."In the course of this morning, one of the patients who was in a very serious condition since the beginning of…

- Another patient injured in the explosions that took place in Crevedia on August 26 died on Monday morning at Floreasca Emergency Hospital, informs the Ministry of Health."This morning, a patient in a very serious condition since admission, with burns on 95 percent of the body surface died at Floreasca…

- A Letter of Intent between the Ministry of National Defense of Romania, the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Lockheed Martin Company regarding the F-16 Training Center in Romania was signed Tuesday by the minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, in the context of his…

- The two military aircraft transporting four seriously injured patients following the blast in Crevedia, Dambovita County, northwest of Bucharest have touched down in Brussels and Milan, respectively, the Health Ministry informs.A mission with a C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force was…

- The Minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, visited, on Friday, the Military Tailor's and the Inspections and Testing Laboratory of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), affirming in this context that there are premises for increasing the quality of the equipment intended for the Romanian military.…

- The immigration police picked up six men from the Henri Coanda-Otopeni International Airport, who were transferred from Austria and Germany based on the Dublin Regulation, the General Inspectorate for Immigration informs in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.Five of the foreigners were introduced…

- The Minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, signed, on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, the Joint Declaration on the formalization of a training coalition for the Ukrainian air forces, for the operation of the F-16 aircraft, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) reported."Our…

- Gov't rotation/Ciuca: We will vote on formula with UDMR in which PNL gives up Ministry of Energy. The President of the PNL (National Liberal Party), Nicolae Ciuca, stated on Tuesday that the liberals are willing to cede the Ministry of Energy to the UDMR and that two formulas will be voted on in…