Occupancy rate in accommodation centres of Immigration Inspectorate more than 52pct

Sonos a lansat Sonos Voice Control, pentru controlul muzicii şi al boxelor

Sonos a lansat Sonos Voice Control, pentru controlul muzicii şi al boxelor

Sonos prezintă prima experienţă vocală creată exclusiv pentru audiţie în ecosistemul Sonos. Proiectată având în centrul său ideea de confidenţialitate, experienţa Sonos Voice Control este cel mai simplu mod de a gestiona muzica redată, oferindu-le utilizatorilor… [citeste mai departe]

Argentina autorizează cultivarea grâului modificat genetic. De ce se tem exportatorii că mulţi clienţi vor renunţa să importe cereale din această ţară

Argentina autorizează cultivarea grâului modificat genetic. De ce se tem exportatorii că mulţi clienţi vor renunţa să importe cereale din această ţară

Argentina, unul din cei mai mari exportatori de grâu, a devenit prima ţară din lume… [citeste mai departe]

„Petrolul nu trebuie politizat”. OPEC, împotriva sancțiunilor Occidentale la adresa Rusiei

„Petrolul nu trebuie politizat". OPEC, împotriva sancțiunilor Occidentale la adresa Rusiei

Secretarul general al Organizației Țărilor Exportatoare de Petrol (OPEC) și președintele Venezuelei i-au îndemnat pe liderii mondiali să nu folosească petrolul ca „armă” politică. Mohammed Barkindo și Nicolas… [citeste mai departe]

Cenaclul „Să dăm viață anilor”, sâmbătă, la Câmpia Turzii

Cenaclul „Să dăm viață anilor", sâmbătă, la Câmpia Turzii

Sâmbătă, 14 mai 2022, începând cu ora 19:30, în Sala Mare a Palatului Cultural Ionel Floașiu din Câmpia Turzii are loc cenaclul „Să dăm viață anilor”. Va urca pe scenă grupul de canto Bella Musica al... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru… [citeste mai departe]

Programul Happy Cinema Bacau, 13 – 19 mai

Programul Happy Cinema Bacau, 13 – 19 mai

Vineri,13 Mai 14:00 Fireheart – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG 14:20 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG 14:40 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG 15:00 Băieții răi (dub) 3D… [citeste mai departe]

A fost reținut tânărul care a distrus mai multe mașini în Baia Mare

A fost reținut tânărul care a distrus mai multe mașini în Baia Mare

În urmă cu o lună de zile, șoferii care circulau pe bulevardul Republicii din municipiul Baia Mare au fost atacați din senin de un bărbat cu o bâtă care a reușit să provoace distrugeri câtorva autoturisme. Polițiștii l-au identificat și tânărul de 28 de ani… [citeste mai departe]

Atentie, soferi! Se aplica noi reguli de circulatie in cartierele Faleza Nord, Tomis II si Piata Chiliei

Atentie, soferi! Se aplica noi reguli de circulatie in cartierele Faleza Nord, Tomis II si Piata Chiliei

Atentie, soferi De luni, 16 mai, se aplica noi reguli de circulatie in cartierele Faleza Nord, Tomis II si Piata ChilieiIncepand de luni, 16 mai, traficul rutier va fi reorganizat pe strazile… [citeste mai departe]

De ce boală suferă mama Oanei Roman. Diagnosticul crunt primit din partea medicilor

De ce boală suferă mama Oanei Roman. Diagnosticul crunt primit din partea medicilor

La începutul lunii mai, mai exact pe data de 4 mai, mama Oanei Roman era internată de urgență în spital. Ajunsă la vârsta de 82 de ani, Mioara Roman are anumite complicații, când vine vorba de starea sa de sănătate. Fosta soție a… [citeste mai departe]

Birocrația sufocă mediul de afaceri

Birocrația sufocă mediul de afaceri

Alexandru Tamba, UGIR Sălaj Pe lângă multitudinea de probleme create de inflația în continuă creștere, de lipsa unor materii prime cauzate de războiul din Ucraina, de presiunea pentru creșterea salariilor, de înțeles de altfel, având în vederea creșterea prețurilor la energie, gaze naturale, la bunurile de larg consum, mediul… [citeste mai departe]


Occupancy rate in accommodation centres of Immigration Inspectorate more than 52pct

Publicat:
Occupancy rate in accommodation centres of Immigration Inspectorate more than 52pct

The occupancy rate in the accommodation centres of the for Immigration is 52.2pct, informs a press release of the Ministry of Interior (MAI) sent, on Thursday, to AGERPRES.

