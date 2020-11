NOVEMBER 22 IN HISTORY

1861 - The Porte releases the "Firman for the administrative organization of Moldova and Wallachia" which acknowledged the administrative and political union of the Principalities, de facto accomplished on 24 January 1859. 1869 - The Faculty of Medicine in Bucharest starts its courses. 1870 - Birth of engineer and mathematician Ion (Bizet) Ionescu, corresponding… [citeste mai departe]