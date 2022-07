Bucharest stock market sees 4.7 ml RON worth of trades in sessions first 30 minutes

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's trading session upbeat and 30 minutes into business, the turnover was in excess of 4.7 million RON (959,662 euros). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe… [citeste mai departe]