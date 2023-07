Notoriety of Forta Dreptei brand stands at 20 - 25 pct, leader Ludovic Orban says

The president of the Forta Dreptei party, Ludovic Orban, stated on Friday, in a press conference in southern Ramnicu Valcea, that he is not "one hundred percent" convinced that the USR (Save Romania Union) project to create a right-wing pole will be possible, but he is confident that his formation will get a good score in next year's elections.

"Our first ally is the citizen and we want to represent the citizen correctly. Obviously we are open to dialogue and cooperation with actors from civil society, with citizens and political formations with whom we can identify common points of support.…