Non-resident tourists arriving in Romania spend 1.97 billion lei in 2021 on accommodation

The natural increase in Romania's population remained negative in January of this year, at minus 12,146 people, compared to minus 14,538 people in January 2021, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

A total of 71,420 housing units were built last year, by 3,604 more (+5.31 percent) compared to 2020, according to provisional data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Net investments made in the national economy have summed up 120.148 billion RON in 2021, going up by 2.1%, when comparing with 2020, according to the preliminary data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday.

The gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of 2021 was lower, in real terms, by 0.1% compared to the previous quarter, announced on Thursday, the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

Women represented 51.1% of the total resident population on January 1, 2021, respectively 9.814 million people, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported on Monday.

The number of acute respiratory infections - clinical influenza, acute upper respiratory tract infections and pneumonias - was, between February 14 and 20, 53,292, higher than the previous week (50,843), the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

Construction works volume lost 0.6pct in 2021, as gross series, compared to the data recorded in 2020, according to the information published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased by 23.8pct last year, compared to 2020, while market services provided to the population increased by 45.9pct, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics