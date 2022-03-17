Non-resident tourists arriving in Romania spend 1.97 billion lei in 2021 on accommodation

Stiri Recomandate

20 de amenzi și 13 suspendări de activitate, dispuse de Garda de Mediu la Brânceni și Smârdioasa / Dezmembrarea de autovehicule și colectarea de deșeuri reciclabile, vizate de acțiunea de control

Aquabis: Avarie, pe strada Carpați din Bistrița

O avarie s-a produs în această dimineață, pe strada Carpați din Bistrița – anunță Aquabis. Apa potabilă se sistează în zonă pentru câteva ore. Astăzi, 17 martie 2022, între orele 09.20 – 16.00, se va sista furnizarea apei potabile în Bistrița, pe str. CARPAȚI. În acest interval orar se vor efectua lucrări… [citeste mai departe]

La Moscova rușii se bat pentru mancare!

 Bătaie pentru mâncare la Moscova! O adevărată goană după zahăr a fost surprinsă într-un supermaket din nordul capitalei ruse. &"Erau rafturi goale – fără sare, fără zahăr, fără paste, fără hrișcă și doar cu orez scump&", a povestit o pensionară care a asistat la lupta pentru mâncare, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

Preţurile petrolului au pierdut teren miercuri pentru a cincea oară în ultimele şase zile

Preţurile petrolului au pierdut teren miercuri pentru a cincea oară în ultimele şase zile, traderii reacţionând la progresele discuţiilor de pace dintre Rusia şi Ucraina şi la o creştere surprinzătoare a stocurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Trei nave comerciale au fost lovite de rachete rusești în Marea Neagră. Una dintre ele s-a scufundat

Trei nave comerciale, aflate sub pavilion panamez, au fost lovite de rachete rusești în Marea Neagră. Una dintre nave s-a scufundat, a anunțat şeful Autorităţii maritime din Panama, Noriel Arauz. [citeste mai departe]

Poliţia de Frontieră: 15.286 de cetăţeni ucraineni au intrat în ţară, miercuri

Poliţia de Frontieră anunţă joi dimineaţă că 15.286 de cetăţeni ucraineni au intrat în ţară miercuri, în creştere cu 0,4 % faţă de ziua precedentă. “În data de 16.03.2022, în interval de 24 de ore, la nivel naţional, prin punctele… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție la datele bancare! O altă infracțiune cibernetică: Se vând bilete la un teatru inexistent din numele unui național

Poliția atenționează despre tot mai multe cazuri de escrocherii pe online, care s-au intensificat de la începutul lunii martie. Pe teritoriul Republicii… [citeste mai departe]

Luna plină din 18 martie, în zodia Fecioarei. Vindecare, dezvoltare și șanse noi

Luna plină din 18 martie va răsări în zodia Fecioarei și ne provoacă să analizăm atent și obiectiv aspectele cele mai delicate din viața noastră. Multe zodii se vor vedea puse în situația de a lua decizii dificile, care ar putea răni… [citeste mai departe]

Recensământ 2022. Ce trebuie să faceți pentru a genera codul necesar pentru o zi liberă de la serviciu

Recensământ 2022. Ce trebuie să faceți pentru a genera codul necesar pentru o zi liberă de la serviciu Recensământ 2022. Ce trebuie să faceți pentru a genera codul necesar pentru o zi liberă… [citeste mai departe]

DEZAVANTAJ iar SĂNĂTATEA ÎN PERICOL în fața noii variante a coronavirusului”Deltacron”, pentru că lumea nu se mai testează

DEZAVANTAJ iar SĂNĂTATEA ÎN PERICOL, în fața noii variante a coronavirusului"Deltacron", pentru că lumea nu se mai testează The post DEZAVANTAJ… [citeste mai departe]


Non-resident tourists arriving in Romania spend 1.97 billion lei in 2021 on accommodation

Publicat:
Non-resident tourists arriving in Romania spend 1.97 billion lei in 2021 on accommodation

The total number of non-resident tourists accommodated in Romania's collective tourist accommodation establishments in 2021 was 837,700, with their expenses amounting to 1.97 billion lei, and average expenditure was 2,352.1 lei per person, the of Statistics (INS) reported on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

Negative natural increase in Romania, in January

11:15, 15.03.2022 - The natural increase in Romania's population remained negative in January of this year, at minus 12,146 people, compared to minus 14,538 people in January 2021, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Number of new housing units completed in 2021 up 5.31 pct from previous year

11:30, 10.03.2022 - A total of 71,420 housing units were built last year, by 3,604 more (+5.31 percent) compared to 2020, according to provisional data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Net investment in national economy up by 2.1%, last year

10:26, 10.03.2022 - Net investments made in the national economy have summed up 120.148 billion RON in 2021, going up by 2.1%, when comparing with 2020, according to the preliminary data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Romania's economy drops 0.1 pct in Q4 2021

10:15, 08.03.2022 - The gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of 2021 was lower, in real terms, by 0.1% compared to the previous quarter, announced on Thursday, the National Institute for Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Women represent 51.1% of total resident population on January 1, 2021

19:50, 07.03.2022 - Women represented 51.1% of the total resident population on January 1, 2021, respectively 9.814 million people, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Public Health Institute reports 53,292 cases of acute respiratory infections in February 14-20 week

12:26, 24.02.2022 - The number of acute respiratory infections - clinical influenza, acute upper respiratory tract infections and pneumonias - was, between February 14 and 20, 53,292, higher than the previous week (50,843), the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported on Thursday, Agerpres reports. Fii…

Construction works volume down 0.6pct in 2021

11:15, 17.02.2022 - Construction works volume lost 0.6pct in 2021, as gross series, compared to the data recorded in 2020, according to the information published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

INS: Retail, wholesale turnovers up 23.8pct in 2021; market services up 45.9pct

11:20, 16.02.2022 - Turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased by 23.8pct last year, compared to 2020, while market services provided to the population increased by 45.9pct, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics…


