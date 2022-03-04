NATO wary as Ukraine calls for no-fly zone to hinder Russia

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Eurozone inflation accelerated to a record high of 5.8% in February, underscoring how high the war’s cost will be for Europe as energy prices spiral following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, according to Politico. The preliminary data released Wednesday showed a spike well above the European Central Bank’s…

- Russian forces landed in Ukraine’s second largest city on Wednesday and triggered immediate clashes in the streets of Kharkiv, the military said, following Moscow’s relentless air assault across Ukriane, according to France24. The airborne operation came as US President Joe Biden branded Vladimir Putin…

- BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow‘s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. “Rosneft accounts for around half…

- Update 16:07- Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said that more than 1,000 Russian servicemen had been killed so far in the Ukrainian conflict. “Russia has not suffered so many casualties during the fighting in any of its armed conflicts since its inception,” the ministry said, according to Reuters. A Moldovan-flagged…

- A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.…

- Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough, according to Reuters. Air raid sirens wailed over the city of…

- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began security talks Friday after President Joe Biden warned Russia would pay a “heavy price” for any intervention in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Russia is “grateful” to the U.S. for participating in the security…

- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday amid mounting fears that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, according to BBC. Blinken is to hold discussions with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, before meeting European allies in Berlin and his Russian counterpart…