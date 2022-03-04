NATO wary as Ukraine calls for no-fly zone to hinder Russia

Stiri Recomandate

VASLUI. Trei refugiați ucraineni, implicați într-un accident rutier grav

VASLUI. Trei refugiați ucraineni, implicați într-un accident rutier grav

Accident rutier grav în județul Vaslui între un microbuz și o mașină de teren în care se aflau trei refugiați din Ucraina, iar în microbuz se aflau șase persoane.

Apartamentele din Cluj s-au scumpit cu aproape 4% în februarie / Analiștii așteaptă să se facă simțit EFECTUL UCRAINA

Apartamentele din Cluj s-au scumpit cu aproape 4% în februarie / Analiștii așteaptă să se facă simțit EFECTUL UCRAINA

Apartamentele din „orașul de cinci stele" au înregistrat, în februarie, cea mai mare creștere a prețului pe metru pătrat din România, atât pentru locuințele…

În a noua zi de război, Vladimir Putin le cere vecinilor Rusiei să nu escaladeze tensiunile: Nu avem intenții rele

În a noua zi de război, Vladimir Putin le cere vecinilor Rusiei să nu escaladeze tensiunile: Nu avem intenții rele

Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin le-a cerut vineri vecinilor Rusiei să nu escaladeze tensiunile, în a noua zi după ce Moscova şi-a trimis forţele armate în Ucraina,…

RĂZBOI ÎN UCRAINA. Cum pedepsește Putin „știrile false" despre armata rusă. Lege incredibilă votată de Parlament

RĂZBOI ÎN UCRAINA. Cum pedepsește Putin „știrile false” despre armata rusă. Lege incredibilă votată de Parlament

Parlamentul Rusiei a adoptat vineri, 4 martie, o lege care impune o pedeapsă de 15 ani de închisoare pentru difuzarea intenționată de „informații false" despre…

Cum ne protejăm de fake news

Cum ne protejăm de fake news

10 sfaturi pentru părinți și profesori în webinarul organizat de World Vision România Diferențiați între informațiile de pe social-media și știrile realizate de jurnaliști, verificați ONG-urile pentru care vreți să donați și recomandați-le copiilor să urmărească conturile de TikTok ale marilor publicații internaționale. Acestea sunt câteva…

ANAF: Prin Formularul de contact din SPV se pot transmite documente care nu sunt încă digitalizate

ANAF: Prin Formularul de contact din SPV se pot transmite documente care nu sunt încă digitalizate

Agenţia Naţională de Administrare Fiscală informează contribuabilii că toate documentele care nu sunt încă digitalizate/disponibile în format electronic se pot transmite prin intermediul Formularului…

Bulgarii cer UE să interzică exportul de alimente către țările terțe

Bulgarii cer UE să interzică exportul de alimente către țările terțe

Escaladarea conflictului din Ucraina îi determină pe oficialii din tot mai multe țări europene să ia în calcul măsuri restrictive în ceea ce privește exporturile de alimente pentru a nu pune în pericol securitatea alimentară a popoarelor pe care le reprezintă.…

Situația epidemiologică din unitățile de învătământ preuniversitar din județul Cluj!

Situația epidemiologică din unitățile de învătământ preuniversitar din județul Cluj!

Potrivit informațiilor colectate de la nivelul tuturor unităților de învățământ preuniversitar din județul Cluj, astăzi, 4 Martie 2022, statistica datelor centralizate de către Inspectoratul Școlar...

Migranți ascunși în locuri special amenajate, în 2 autoutilitare, depistați la frontieră

Migranți ascunși în locuri special amenajate, în 2 autoutilitare, depistați la frontieră

Migranți ascunși în locuri special amenajate, în 2 autoutilitare, depistați la frontieră. Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Nădlac II au depistat 14 migranți ascunși, cetăţeni din…


NATO wary as Ukraine calls for no-fly zone to hinder Russia

Publicat:
NATO wary as Ukraine calls for no-fly zone to hinder Russia

U.S. Secretary of on Friday said NATO would defend "every inch" of members' territory but emphasized the alliance was defensive, as foreign ministers resisted Ukrainian calls for a no-fly zone to battle the Russian invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for a no-fly zone since Moscow's invasion started on February 24, with […]

Europe faces record inflation as Russian invasion ties ECB’s hands

17:36, 02.03.2022 - Eurozone inflation accelerated to a record high of 5.8% in February, underscoring how high the war’s cost will be for Europe as energy prices spiral following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, according to Politico.  The preliminary data released Wednesday showed a spike well above the European Central Bank’s…

Russian troops land in Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv

11:51, 02.03.2022 - Russian forces landed in Ukraine’s second largest city on Wednesday and triggered immediate clashes in the streets of Kharkiv, the military said, following Moscow’s relentless air assault across Ukriane, according to France24.  The airborne operation came as US President Joe Biden branded Vladimir Putin…

BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

12:05, 28.02.2022 - BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow‘s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. “Rosneft accounts for around half…

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues. UPDATE

16:10, 25.02.2022 - Update 16:07- Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said that more than 1,000 Russian servicemen had been killed so far in the Ukrainian conflict. “Russia has not suffered so many casualties during the fighting in any of its armed conflicts since its inception,” the ministry said, according to Reuters. A Moldovan-flagged…

Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion – minister

13:45, 25.02.2022 - A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.…

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues

13:15, 25.02.2022 - Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough, according to Reuters.  Air raid sirens wailed over the city of…

Blinken meets Lavrov as U.S. strives for clearer line on Ukraine

13:41, 21.01.2022 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began security talks Friday after President Joe Biden warned Russia would pay a “heavy price” for any intervention in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  Russia is “grateful” to the U.S. for participating in the security…

Blinken arrives in Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion

11:25, 19.01.2022 - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday amid mounting fears that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, according to BBC. Blinken is to hold discussions with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, before meeting European allies in Berlin and his Russian counterpart…


