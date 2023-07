July 9 in history

Statistician Day (on the second Sunday of July) CITESTE SI EconMin: I am convinced that we will see, starting in August, price drops for basic products 08/07/2023 9 Development of Romania-Colombia bilateral relations, addressed by State Secretary Traian Hristea and Colombian ambassador 08/07/2023 13 Sorana Cirstea, eliminated at Wimbledon 08/07/2023 22 Raluca Turcan:… [citeste mai departe]