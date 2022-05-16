Ministry of Justice launches new selection procedure for 11 candidates for European Delegated Prosecutor in Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Prefectul prezent la deschiderea sesiunii de examinare practică a candidaților pentru obținerea permisului auto. ”Sperăm noi de 2-3 luni de zile, să rezolvăm extremul decalaj pe care îl avem”

Prefectul prezent la deschiderea sesiunii de examinare practică a candidaților pentru obținerea permisului auto. ”Sperăm noi de 2-3 luni de zile, să rezolvăm extremul decalaj pe care îl avem”

Prefectul… [citeste mai departe]

Kylian Mbappe, desemnat PENTRU A TREIA OARĂ oară cel mai bun jucător al campionatului Franței

Kylian Mbappe, desemnat PENTRU A TREIA OARĂ oară cel mai bun jucător al campionatului Franței

Kylian Mbappe a fost desemnat pentru a treia oară cel mai bun jucător al campionatului Franței. Starul echipei Paris Saint-Germain a primit distincția de la Uniunea Națională a Fotbaliștilor Profesioniști. [citeste mai departe]

Lume bună la stâna lui Nicolae şi Găvrilă

Lume bună la stâna lui Nicolae şi Găvrilă

Agitaţie mare la coliba gazdelor de stână Nicolae Pop şi Gavrilă Pintea din Negreia. În zona „Deasupra Coastei” din comuna Şişeşti s-au instalat cu stâna, care cuprinde 450 de oi, doi măgari şi patru câini. Atmosfera mirifică din jurul stânii atrage foarte mulţi vizitatori. Printre aceştia se numără băisprianul… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat de 32 de ani, fără permis, a provocat un accident în Țicleni: Trei persoane au fost rănite

Un bărbat de 32 de ani, fără permis, a provocat un accident în Țicleni: Trei persoane au fost rănite

Trei persoane au fost rănite şi transportate la spital pentru îngrijiri după ce au fost implicate într-un accident rutier provocat de un bărbat în vârstă de 32 de ani, din comuna Bolboşi,… [citeste mai departe]

Autoturism avariat de un gratar scapat de la balconul unui bloc din Focsani. Ce masuri au luat jandarmii

Autoturism avariat de un gratar scapat de la balconul unui bloc din Focsani. Ce masuri au luat jandarmii

Seara trecuta, in jurul orelor 19.00, un echipaj de jandarmerie, aflat intr o misiune de ordine publica, a observat in balconul unui bloc de pe bulevardul Unirii din Municipiul Focsani, un grup… [citeste mai departe]

Program infernal confirmat pentru SCM Politehnica. Patru meciuri în cinci zile, cu tot cu barajul de supravieţuire

Program infernal confirmat pentru SCM Politehnica. Patru meciuri în cinci zile, cu tot cu barajul de supravieţuire

SCM Poli e forţată să dispute un meci de campionat care nu mai contează miercuri, pentru ca apoi, la nici două zile distanţă, să dispute tocmai în judeţul Braşov primul… [citeste mai departe]

SJU Alba Iulia: Activitatea centrului de evaluare medicală a pacienților cu COVID-19, sistată în perioada în care incidența e redusă

SJU Alba Iulia: Activitatea centrului de evaluare medicală a pacienților cu COVID-19, sistată în perioada în care incidența e redusă

SJU Alba Iulia: Activitatea centrului de evaluare medicală a pacienților cu COVID-19, sistată în perioada în care incidența… [citeste mai departe]

Tenis / Al optulea titlu din carieră! Românul Nicolae Frunză, campionul turneului ITF de la Antalya

Tenis / Al optulea titlu din carieră! Românul Nicolae Frunză, campionul turneului ITF de la Antalya

Tenismenul român Nicolae Frunză (24 ani, 694 ATP) a câştigat finala turneului ITF de la Antalya (Turcia), competiţie dotată cu premii în valoare totală de 15.000 de dolari. În ultimul act, românul… [citeste mai departe]

Scafandru profesionist despre monștrii din Tarnița și Beliș: Sunt păstrăvi de 2 metri

Scafandru profesionist despre monștrii din Tarnița și Beliș: Sunt păstrăvi de 2 metri

După ce acum un an, fost senator clujean, Vasile Ilea, a prins un păstrăv uriaș, în lacul Tarnița, din județul Cluj, în Munții Apuseni, scafandrii au făcut o expediție pe acest lac, dar și pe Beliș. Ilea a prins atunci… [citeste mai departe]

Prezentatoarea Eda Marcus rupe tăcerea despre scandalul de la Eurovision 2022. De ce nu a mai putut să transmită, de fapt, votul României

Prezentatoarea Eda Marcus rupe tăcerea despre scandalul de la Eurovision 2022. De ce nu a mai putut să transmită, de fapt, votul României

Scandalul de la Eurovision 2022 este departe de a se fi încheiat, după ce prezentatoarea TV Eda Marcus s-a declarat revoltată,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Ministry of Justice launches new selection procedure for 11 candidates for European Delegated Prosecutor in Romania

Publicat:
Ministry of Justice launches new selection procedure for 11 candidates for European Delegated Prosecutor in Romania

of Justice on Monday informed that it has launched a new procedure for selecting 11 more candidates for the office of in Romania.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.

Echipa stiripesurse.ro…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

On Europe Day, Cotroceni Presidential Palace lights up in colors of Ukrainian flag

23:16, 09.05.2022 - The Cotroceni Presidential Palace was lit on Monday evening in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, on the occasion of Europe Day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

Ministry of Justice submits to European Commission for consultation draft laws on Justice, penal codes

19:10, 18.04.2022 - The Ministry of Justice announced on Monday that it had submitted to the European Commission, for consultation, within the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), the draft laws on Justice and on the Criminal Codes. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

IntMin Bode: Ever since the beginning of Ukraine conflict, Immigration Inspectorate at the frontline

15:20, 07.04.2022 - The Ministry of Interior on Thursday informed that, at present, the occupancy rate of the centers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) is 75 per cent. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Romania wins junior men's sabre silver at Dubai 2022 world championships

22:25, 04.04.2022 - Romania on Monday won silver in the junior men's sabre event at the Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championships in Dubai after losing the final to Italy 45-41. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Occupancy rate in General Immigration Inspectorate centres stands at 75.6 pct

12:30, 04.04.2022 - The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) informed on Monday that, at present, the occupancy rate of the accommodation centers of the General Immigration Inspectorate is standing at 75.6 percent. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Iohannis discusses situation in Ukraine and Eastern Flank strengthening with British Prime Minister

16:56, 21.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Monday had a conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the situation in Ukraine and the measures to strengthen NATO's Eastern Flank, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Premier Ciuca, NGOs plead for maintaining dialogue, coordination of humanitarian actions on Ukraine

21:01, 28.02.2022 - Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday attended a meeting with representatives of the civil society on the coordination of "Ukraine - together we help more" campaign. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Bucharest's COVID-19 rate drops to 31.42 cases per thousand population

15:15, 21.02.2022 - The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate in Bucharest City is 31.42 cases per 1,000 population on Monday, marking the fourth straight day of decline, the Public Health Directorate announced. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 16 mai 2022
Bucuresti 12°C | 27°C
Iasi 12°C | 24°C
Cluj-Napoca 10°C | 25°C
Timisoara 15°C | 28°C
Constanta 14°C | 22°C
Brasov 9°C | 23°C
Baia Mare 10°C | 24°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 16 mai 2022
USD 4.7475
EUR 4.9469
CHF 4.7246
GBP 5.8072
CAD 3.6705
XAU 274.997
JPY 3.6704
CNY 0.6987
AED 1.2925
AUD 3.2786
MDL 0.251
BGN 2.5293

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec