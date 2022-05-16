Ministry of Justice launches new selection procedure for 11 candidates for European Delegated Prosecutor in Romania

Ministry of Justice launches new selection procedure for 11 candidates for European Delegated Prosecutor in RomaniaPublicat:
The Ministry of Justice on Monday informed that it has launched a new procedure for selecting 11 more candidates for the office of European Delegated Prosecutor in Romania.
