Ministry of Justice launches new selection procedure for 11 candidates for European Delegated Prosecutor in Romania

The Cotroceni Presidential Palace was lit on Monday evening in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, on the occasion of Europe Day.

The Ministry of Justice announced on Monday that it had submitted to the European Commission, for consultation, within the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), the draft laws on Justice and on the Criminal Codes.

The Ministry of Interior on Thursday informed that, at present, the occupancy rate of the centers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) is 75 per cent.

Romania on Monday won silver in the junior men's sabre event at the Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championships in Dubai after losing the final to Italy 45-41.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) informed on Monday that, at present, the occupancy rate of the accommodation centers of the General Immigration Inspectorate is standing at 75.6 percent.

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday had a conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the situation in Ukraine and the measures to strengthen NATO's Eastern Flank, Agerpres reports.

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday attended a meeting with representatives of the civil society on the coordination of "Ukraine - together we help more" campaign.

The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate in Bucharest City is 31.42 cases per 1,000 population on Monday, marking the fourth straight day of decline, the Public Health Directorate announced.