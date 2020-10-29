Minister Aurescu, at OECD reunion, expresses revolt towards attacks in France

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis says he is "appalled" by the attack in Nice on Thursday and stresses that Romania is alongside France in the fight against extremism, according to AGERPRES."I was appalled to learn of the terrible attack at the Notre Dame Church in Nice. Our thoughts are with the families…

- Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) Valer Dorneanu said on Thursday that he is considering notifying the Venice Commission, the Council of Europe and the Conference of European Constitutional Courts over recent the statements by Romania's Prime Minister Ludovic Orban against the…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday that he has scheduled an official visit to France at the end of October, together with several ministers, while a visit to Israel is scheduled for early November, according to AGERPRES.Orban said he would pay a visit to Germany in late November,…

- The list of countries in the yellow zone, for which self-quarantine is mandatory for 14 days following arrival from their territory to Romania was updated, now containing 32 states and territories, according to AGERPRES.On October 6, the list had 49 countries with high epidemiological risk.…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday, welcomed the incoming ambassadors to Romania of Bangladesh, Daud Ali; the Czech Republic, Halka Kaiserova, and France, Laurence Auer, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace to receive their letters of credence. During the meeting with the Bangladeshi ambassador,…

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs on Thursday that the German authorities have decided to include Romania on the list of epidemiological risk areas, according to Agerpres.MAE shows that information regarding the update of the risk areas, as well as the complete list containing…

- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has downgraded its estimates regarding the economic development of Romania in 2020 and 2021, as a result of the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, reads a report published on Thursday by the financial institution, according to…

- Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the announcement on the normalisation of relations between the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), voicing confidence that the move will contribute to stability and security in the Middle East. According to a press statement released…