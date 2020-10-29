Minister Aurescu, at OECD reunion, expresses revolt towards attacks in France

Stiri Recomandate

Caz unic în Ungaria: Nu știu cum să scape de excesul de ventilatoare mecanice pentru pacienții cu COVID-19

Guvernul ungar a admis că a cumpărat mult prea multe ventilatoare mecanice la începutul acestui an, când a izbucnit primul val al pandemiei de coronavirus, şi acum încearcă să scape… [citeste mai departe]

Black Friday 2020. Cinci articole vestimentare pentru sezonul de toamnă-iarnă care trebuie să fie de calitate

Femeilor le este greu uneori să aleagă ținuta potrivită, mai ales dacă au garderoba plină cu haine. Dacă te-ai aflat într-o situație similară și vrei să scapi de această dilemă,… [citeste mai departe]

Momentul în care un șofer face o manevră periculoasă pe o stradă din Capitală, provoacă un accident și era cât pe ce să lovească un polițist (VIDEO)

Un șofer teribilist a provocat un accident, după ce a ignorat semnalul inspectorului… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul Dan Moisescu, in editie speciala: Iuliana Tudor prezinta, pe scena Centrului Jean Constantin, nume mari ale folclorului romanesc

Manifestare de traditie, desfasurata in comuna Topalu, Festivalul Concurs National de Interpretare a Cantecului Popular Romanesc… [citeste mai departe]

COVID în Germania: Noi restricții - avertizarea lui Merkel

BRUXELLES, 29 oct - Sputnik, Daniela Porovăț. Angela Merkel a informat Parlamentul german că dinamica pandemiei va suprasolicita unităţile de terapie intensivă în câteva săptămâni, ceea ce va afectează pe toată lumea, fără excepţie. © AFP 2020 / TOBIAS SCHWARZCând va fi impusă carantina… [citeste mai departe]

SUMAL 2.0 va deveni operaţional începând cu data de 1 noiembrie 2020

Sistemul Informaţional Integrat de Urmărire a Materialelor Lemnoase - SUMAL 2.0 va deveni operaţional începând cu data de 1 noiembrie 2020, iar cei peste 100.000 de utilizatori, dintre care mai mult de jumătate sunt noi, vor putea să înceapă să opereze în acest… [citeste mai departe]

Meciul CFR Cluj – Young Boys Berna, contând pentru etapa a doua a grupei A a Ligii Europa, a început, pe stadionul Dr. Constantin Rădulescu

Meciul CFR Cluj – Young Boys Berna, contând pentru etapa a doua a grupei A a Ligii Europa, a început, joi seară,… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu: Fotografiile în care apăream fără mască în restaurant au fost făcute de o candidată PNL de la Bacău

"Eu împreună cu șase membri ai familiei mele am ieșit să mâncăm la restaurant, seara. Nu e nicio restricție. Nu impune nimeni să porți mască, e și greu… [citeste mai departe]

OMV Petrom a plătit 181 de milioane de lei pentru preluarea participaţiei în perimetrul offshore Han-Asparuh din Bulgaria

OMV Petrom a plătit către OMV Exploration and Production 181 de milioane de lei pentru preluarea participaţiei în perimetrul offshore Han-Asparuh din Bulgaria,… [citeste mai departe]

Oamenii s-au cam saturat! Cum isi bat joc românii de Iohannis

Probabil ati vazut deja ca de trei saptamani incoace, Scrasnila Voda s-a transformat in Trancanila Voda. Presedintele Klaus Iohannis a avut in ultimele 22 de zile noua declaratii sau conferinte de presa. Adica in medie una la trei zile. Spunem: „in medie”, intrucat fiecare dintre… [citeste mai departe]


Minister Aurescu, at OECD reunion, expresses revolt towards attacks in France

Minister Aurescu, at OECD reunion, expresses revolt towards attacks in France

on Thursday sent a message of solidarity with the French people, expressing his revolt over the attacks in France, Romania's strategic partner, firmly condemning these inhumane actions committed against innocent people,

Solutions to overcome the global crisis generated by the pandemic, especially in the economic, social and environment domain, were analyzed on Thursday at the meeting of the ministerial-level Council of the Organisation for -operation and Development (OECD), in videoconference format, also attended by Minister of , Bogdan…

