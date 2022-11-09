Men's volleyball: Steaua win in Finland, in Challenge Cup

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Several dozen people answered the call of the Declic Community and gathered on Wednesday in front of the Victoria Palace of Government in an anti-poverty protest, demanding the rise of the national minimum wage, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- The 2023-2026 Strategy for Romanians Abroad is to be proposed to the Executive for approval in May - June next year, Secretary of State with the Department for Romanians Abroad Gheorghe Carciu announced on Wednesday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- Turkey is Romania's first trade partner outside the European Union, deputy Iusein Ibram, member of the parliamentary group of national minorities, said on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

- As many as 64,905 people, including 7,505 Ukrainian citizens, up 0.4% on a daily basis, entered Romania on Tuesday, October 11, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Wednesday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- At a plenary sitting on Wednesday, the Senate passed 92 to 22 and four abstentions, a bill in which Romania's dignitaries and local state officials will receive increased pay. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's session down, and the value of transactions dropped to 38.51 million RON (7.82 million euros), from 91.53 million RON (approximately 18.6 million euros) on the previous day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- The first edition of the Chinese Film Festival in Romania will take place between October 1 and 8, at the Union Cinema in Bucharest, where films by the country's greatest directors will be screened. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- A multi-organ transplant centre will be built in Cluj-Napoca, unique in Romania and in Eastern Europe, and its estimated value stand at 200 million euros. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…