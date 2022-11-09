Men's volleyball: Steaua win in Finland, in Challenge Cup

Men's volleyball: Steaua win in Finland, in Challenge CupPublicat:
Steaua Bucharest defeated the Finnish team Tiikerit Kokkola with a score of 3-2 (25-20, 16-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-9), on Wednesday, away, in the first leg of the first round of the Challenge Cup in men's volleyball.
