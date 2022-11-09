Men's volleyball: Steaua win in Finland, in Challenge Cup

Stiri Recomandate

Benjamin Netanyahu speră să formeze rapid noul guvern israelian

Benjamin Netanyahu speră să formeze rapid noul guvern israelian

Benjamin Netanyahu, liderul partidului Likud, speră să formeze rapid noul guvern israelian, cel mai probabil în următoarele săptămâni, în contextul în care ar putea fi desemnat prim-ministru în următoarele zile. [citeste mai departe]

Bani în conturi, apartamente, terenuri și mașini de lux – averile șefilor de secții de la Spitalul Județean Vaslui!

Bani în conturi, apartamente, terenuri și mașini de lux – averile șefilor de secții de la Spitalul Județean Vaslui!

AVERI… Cea mai mare unitate sanitară din județ are și cei mai înstăriți medici. Dovadă sunt declarațiile de avere completate anul acesta, unde se poate observa,… [citeste mai departe]

Crucea Roșie Filiala Vaslui face recrutări: “Te așteptăm la sediul central al filialei pentru a ne cunoaște!”

Crucea Roșie Filiala Vaslui face recrutări: “Te așteptăm la sediul central al filialei pentru a ne cunoaște!”

RECRUTĂRI… Crucea Roșie își mărește echipa de voluntari. Vasluienii care vor să devină membri și să se implice în acțiunile organizației sunt invitați să se înscrie.… [citeste mai departe]

ROMÂNIA SUVERANĂ: Stimați aleși! Românii nu de pomeni au nevoie! Au nevoie de măsuri care să le ofere stabilitate și predictibilitate!

ROMÂNIA SUVERANĂ: Stimați aleși! Românii nu de pomeni au nevoie! Au nevoie de măsuri care să le ofere stabilitate și predictibilitate!

Guvernanții anunță cu mare fast acest proiect privind distribuția alimentelor pentru nevoiași, care e finanțat cu bani… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul Republicii Moldova vrea declararea neconstituționalității Partidului Șor

Guvernul Republicii Moldova vrea declararea neconstituționalității Partidului Șor

Guvernul Republicii Moldova a aprobat miercuri sesizarea Curții Constituționale privind declararea neconstituționalității Partidului Șor. Prim-ministrul Republicii Moldova Natalia Gavrilița a anunțat că Guvernul a aprobat, miercuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Cseke Attila, despre certurile din coaliţie: Nu văd o problemă că sunt opinii diverse, câteodată şi contondente, sunt două partide mari

Cseke Attila, despre certurile din coaliţie: Nu văd o problemă că sunt opinii diverse, câteodată şi contondente, sunt două partide mari

Miinstrul Dezvoltării, Cseke Attila, a declarat miercuri, în emisiunea Talk News de la Profit News TV, despre certurile… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele ANAF: Învățăm de la specialiști străini cum să verificăm averile mari. Este o zonă în care s-a cam evitat să se intre

Preşedintele ANAF: Învățăm de la specialiști străini cum să verificăm averile mari. Este o zonă în care s-a cam evitat să se intre

Lucian Heiuș, președintele ANAF, a vorbit miercuri seara, la Digi24, despre activitatea ANAF. Acesta a spus că la București… [citeste mai departe]

Ajutoare alimentare pentru vrâncenii cu venituri reduse

Ajutoare alimentare pentru vrâncenii cu venituri reduse

Începe distribuirea pachetelor cu alimente de bază pentru vrâncenii cu venituri mici. Alimentele sunt distribuite în cadrul celei de a cincea etape a Programului Operațional Ajutorarea Persoanelor Dezavantajate, proiect care urmărește reducerea sărăciei extreme prin distribuirea unor alimente… [citeste mai departe]

Cupa României: Farul a învins Rapid, scor 2-0. Protest inedit al fanilor giuleşteni

Cupa României: Farul a învins Rapid, scor 2-0. Protest inedit al fanilor giuleşteni

Formaţia Farul a învins miercuri, în deplasare, cu scorul de 2-0, echipa Rapid, în etapa a doua a grupei C din Cupa României Betano, anunță News.ro. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

Naţionala feminină de handbal a României a evitat rușinea. Tricolorele s-au calificat în grupele principale ale Campionatului European

Naţionala feminină de handbal a României a evitat rușinea. Tricolorele s-au calificat în grupele principale ale Campionatului European

Naţionala feminină de handbal a României s-a calificat în grupele principale ale Campionatului European – EHF EURO 2022 din… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Men's volleyball: Steaua win in Finland, in Challenge Cup

Publicat:
Men's volleyball: Steaua win in Finland, in Challenge Cup

defeated the Finnish team with a score of 3-2 (25-20, 16-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-9), on Wednesday, away, in the first leg of the first round of the in men's volleyball.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Declic Community stages anti-poverty protest in front of gov't headquarters

15:31, 09.11.2022 - Several dozen people answered the call of the Declic Community and gathered on Wednesday in front of the Victoria Palace of Government in an anti-poverty protest, demanding the rise of the national minimum wage, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

StateSec Carciu: 2023-2026 National Strategy for Romanians Abroad, on Gov't table in May, June

18:06, 02.11.2022 - The 2023-2026 Strategy for Romanians Abroad is to be proposed to the Executive for approval in May - June next year, Secretary of State with the Department for Romanians Abroad Gheorghe Carciu announced on Wednesday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Chamber/Iusein Ibram: Turkey - Romania's first trade partner outside the EU

19:55, 31.10.2022 - Turkey is Romania's first trade partner outside the European Union, deputy Iusein Ibram, member of the parliamentary group of national minorities, said on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Almost 65,000 people enter Romania on October 11, including over 7,500 Ukrainians

10:05, 12.10.2022 - As many as 64,905 people, including 7,505 Ukrainian citizens, up 0.4% on a daily basis, entered Romania on Tuesday, October 11, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Wednesday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Senate passes bill increasing pay to dignitaries, local officials

17:15, 21.09.2022 - At a plenary sitting on Wednesday, the Senate passed 92 to 22 and four abstentions, a bill in which Romania's dignitaries and local state officials will receive increased pay. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Bucharest stocks close Wednesday's session down

21:46, 14.09.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's session down, and the value of transactions dropped to 38.51 million RON (7.82 million euros), from 91.53 million RON (approximately 18.6 million euros) on the previous day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

First edition of Chinese Film Festival in Romania starts on October 1

16:26, 13.09.2022 - The first edition of the Chinese Film Festival in Romania will take place between October 1 and 8, at the Union Cinema in Bucharest, where films by the country's greatest directors will be screened. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Approximately 200 million euros for Cluj Multiorgan Transplant Centre, a first in Eastern Europe

14:20, 29.08.2022 - A multi-organ transplant centre will be built in Cluj-Napoca, unique in Romania and in Eastern Europe, and its estimated value stand at 200 million euros. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 10 noiembrie 2022
Bucuresti 7°C | 18°C
Iasi 6°C | 17°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 14°C
Timisoara 8°C | 18°C
Constanta 8°C | 16°C
Brasov 5°C | 17°C
Baia Mare 8°C | 16°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 09 noiembrie 2022
USD 4.8852
EUR 4.9052
CHF 4.956
GBP 5.5874
CAD 3.6301
XAU 268.194
JPY 3.351
CNY 0.6741
AED 1.33
AUD 3.156
MDL 0.2541
BGN 2.508

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec