MApN: 24 million lei worth agreement for 172 trailers, semi-trailers to be produced at Medias

Publicat:
MApN: 24 million lei worth agreement for 172 trailers, semi-trailers to be produced at Medias

of (MApN) on Friday signed the first subsequent agreement for the acquisition of 172 trailers and semi-trailers for the Army, which will be produced at Medias, informs the MApN. The products are to be acquired under the programme "Multifunctional transport platforms - on wheels."

The agreement, worth 24,450,442.84 lei without VAT has been signed for four years, and the products to be delivered will be manufactured in Romania. They will be provided to all categories of forces of the Army, according to the same source.

The trailers and semi-trailers

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


