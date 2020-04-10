MApN: 24 million lei worth agreement for 172 trailers, semi-trailers to be produced at Medias

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday announced that a donation of medical equipment is set to arrive in Romania from the Government of the United Arab Emirates on Thursday and Friday. "We are talking about 3 million masks, 2.7 million gloves, 64,000 protection gloves, 37,000 coveralls,…

- The Government of Romania activated Euro 400 million of pre-arranged financial support from the World Bank (WB) to help prevent and respond to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic and implement some measures to this end," the WB announced on Friday. The financing covers a range of interventions meant…

- On 31 March 2020, the National Bank of Romania's (BNR) foreign exchange reserves decreased by 4.76 percent, to EUR 34,123 million, compared to EUR 35,830 million on 29 February 2020, according to a release of the central bank sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. In March, EUR 3,252 million worth of inflows…

- The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) acted, in the past 24 hours, to install eight tents destined for the epidemiological triage in the civilian and military medical facilities in the country situated in the Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Ramnicu Valcea, Roman, Sighisoara, Timisoara and Toplita garrisons,…

- Romania exported, in the first ten months of 2019, products made from meat and fish worth 150.4 million euro, an increase of 6 pct over the previous year, according to data centralized by the National Institute for Statistics. Exports of meat and fish products headed mainly (98 pct) to the European…

- Romania's national natural gas transmission system (SNT) was in a pre-alert state on Friday morning, according to the indicator that shows the actual volume of gas in the transmission pipelines, according to data posted by Transgaz, the SNT operator. Thus, at 07:00hrs, the Line Pack indicator, which…

- Culture Minister Bogdan Gheorghiu and ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Bucharest Jiang Yu signed on Friday, at the National Library of Romania, the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the People's Republic of China on the prevention of the theft, illegal…

- President Klaus Iohannis signed on Friday the decree on recalling Valerica Epure as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Romania to the Republic of Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste. Valerica Epure had been accredited in 2013 as Romania's ambassador to Indonesia and…